On This Day: "Killing Me Softly" Broke Up The Fugees
The single thrust Lauryn Hill into the spotlight and inspired a generation
On this day in 1996, The Fugee's quintessential hit "Killing Me Softly" debuted at number 1 in the UK. It established the trio as international superstars and, more importantly, solidified Lauryn Hill as one of the most influential creatives of 1996.
The sultry spitfire of Lil Kim was alive and well with the release of Hard Core, but Lauryn Hill's ability to switch between the phlegmatic lyricism of "How Many Mics" to the soft-spoken crooning on "Killing Me Softly" to the silky smooth R&B of "Zealots" encompassed a versatility not often showcased by women of color or accepted in the general sphere of hip-hop. Hill could be sexy and soft-spoken and then rip your head off in a moment's notice. "What [Killing Me Softly] did...was give black girls a voice in spaces where, at least most of the time, we had to leverage, strategize, and straight-up fight for power," wrote The Atlantic. For Hill, that space was a male-dominated genre in a male-dominated music industry." The power of Lauryn Hill would quickly lead to The Fugee's demise.
Why Terry Crews' "Black Supremacy" Tweet Makes No Sense
For "black supremacy" to exist, the entirety of Western history would need to change.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has always seemed like a really great guy.
Alongside stepping up as one of the most prominent male voices behind the #MeToo movement, Terry Crews is also known for going above and beyond for his fans (for example, stepping in to give VISA express permission to let a girl get his face printed on her credit card). This is an important preface because the intent of this article is not to drag Terry Crews in any way, shape, or form. Everyone mis-words Tweets on occasion, and Terry Crews deserves the benefit of the doubt.
J.K. Rowling Is a TERF (and Hatsune Miku Wrote Harry Potter)
#IStandWithVoldemort
A few months ago, in one single, incredibly disappointing tweet, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling outed herself as a TERF.
The acronym TERF stands for "Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist" and is reserved for people who seem to stand for liberal feminist ideologies in regards to women's rights while simultaneously espousing transphobic sentiments.
Rowling's Tweet under the hashtag #IStandWithMaya is in reference to the case of Maya Forstater, a London-based tax expert who sued the charitable organization she worked for after they decided not to renew her contract over transphobic tweets. The case hinged on whether or not Forstater's Tweets, which included trans-exclusionary and absolutist sentiments like "men cannot change into women," were protected under the 2010 Equality Act.
