On this day in 1996, The Fugee's quintessential hit "Killing Me Softly" debuted at number 1 in the UK. It established the trio as international superstars and, more importantly, solidified Lauryn Hill as one of the most influential creatives of 1996.

The sultry spitfire of Lil Kim was alive and well with the release of Hard Core, but Lauryn Hill's ability to switch between the phlegmatic lyricism of "How Many Mics" to the soft-spoken crooning on "Killing Me Softly" to the silky smooth R&B of "Zealots" encompassed a versatility not often showcased by women of color or accepted in the general sphere of hip-hop. Hill could be sexy and soft-spoken and then rip your head off in a moment's notice. "What [Killing Me Softly] did...was give black girls a voice in spaces where, at least most of the time, we had to leverage, strategize, and straight-up fight for power," wrote The Atlantic. For Hill, that space was a male-dominated genre in a male-dominated music industry." The power of Lauryn Hill would quickly lead to The Fugee's demise.