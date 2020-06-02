<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
During past years, the festival typically featured a number of in-person events in New York City, including a cocktail event and a community art exhibition. This year's festival will stream from 6-11PM ET on Thursday, June 4th. 

The virtual festival will feature an array of all-queer talent, including trans activist and pop singer Mila Jam, virtuoso Chicago rapper Kid Kenn, and Ballroom icon Twiggy Pucci Garçon. BMAJR, Harmonica Sunbeam, Papi Juice, Paris Sashay and Shantoni Xavier will also lend their talents.
Just this week, the festival announced that POSE actor Dyllón Burnside will be joining the festival lineup.
The weekend after the festival, on Saturday, May 6th, MOBI will air a virtual film festival called MOBIflix. The festival will feature three original films—the first focusing on sex (Stepping into Control) the second on mental health (When You Seek Help), and the third on the LGBTQ experience. Each film will be compiled of interviews with experts, musical performances, skits, and more, and the first two are already available to stream on YouTube, while the third drops Friday, May 29th.
According to its website, MOBI offers "a series of curated social connectivity events for gay and queer men of color to see their holistic self while promoting community, wellness, and personal development." Its many initiatives include MOBITalks, a "personal and professional development series for Black gay men," and of course, MOBIfest, an "interactive wellness experience that celebrates Black Queer voices in fashion, music, visual arts and media."
"The goal for MOBI has always been to link our community with various health and wellness activities while celebrating contributions to the arts, entertainment, and culture" said DaShawn Usher, MOBI's founder. "The pandemic has negatively impacted the world, especially queer people of color, so it was even more important for us to be resilient and continue to build community because there just aren't that many options for us. Many pride events already exclude Black and Brown bodies. MOBIfestseeks to center the most marginalized and showcase our continued resilience."
Currently a community engagement manager for the New York City Blood Drive, Usher's powerful work is breaking through the limited opportunities and spaces available to Black gay men, carving out new pathways for growth and celebration. Since starting MOBIfest, he has dedicated himself to fighting alienation by launching a multifaceted network where Black queer folks can come together and work on themselves and their community, uplifting each other and creating waves of lasting change.
In an America where homophobia and racism create interlocked systems of oppression, where LGBTQ+ and Black folks suffer disproportionate levels of violence, and where Pride events are constantly capitalized on by branded voices that erase the original people they pretend to fight for, events designed by and for the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community are beyond necessary. MOBI is doing heroic work meeting people where they are, but it's all part of a day's work for Usher. 

"There is a black, gay community that exists that wants to support each other," he told Out.com. "Particularly now in this America, we really have to be ourselves, we really have to be visible, and we really have to speak for ourselves."
Stream MOBIfest this Thursday, June 6 at mobi-nyc.com/live.
</p><h2></h2><h3></h3><h2></h2><h3></h3><h2></h2><h3>Follow MOBI: <a href="https://mobi-nyc.com" target="_blank">WEBSITE</a> | <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mobinyc/" target="_blank">INSTAGRAM</a> | <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MOBINYC/" target="_blank">FACEBOOK</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Mobi_NYC" target="_blank">TWITTER</a> | <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJUi68THxsPhxilFHZL6mQ" target="_blank">YOUTUBE</a></h3><p><strong><em>Additional resources:</em><br></strong></p><p><strong>Trans Lifeline</strong>: 877-565-8860</p><p><strong>GLBT National Hotline</strong>: 888-843-4564</p><p><strong>National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs</strong>: 212-714-1141 (English and Spanish)</p><p><strong>GLBT National Youth Talkline</strong>: 800-246-7743</p><p><strong>DeHQ: LGBTQ Helpline for South Asians</strong>: 908-367-3374</p><p><a href="https://linktr.ee/inclusivetherapists" target="_blank">https://linktr.ee/inclusivetherapists</a></p><p><a href="https://queer.ucsc.edu/resources/qpoc.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">https://queer.ucsc.edu/resources/qpoc.html</a></p>
