In the midst of a worldwide health crisis, Black Lives Matter protests, and a president who tear gassed citizens for a photo op, people's true colors are really showing.

Many Nirvana fans have been disappointed by the news that Krist Novoselic, the former bassist of the '90s garage-rock legends, has even a sliver of respect for Donald Trump—going so far as to praise the president's recent Law and Order speech. "Wow!!! I know many of you can't stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech," Novoselic wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page. While the musician denounced Trump's threat to use military force to thwart protestors, he said the president's tone was "strong and direct." Novoselic then went on to cite "leftist insurrection" as a root cause of polarizing politics in the United States, although videos and witness accounts of protests have repeatedly claimed that police are often the first to incite violence, thus causing the "riots."