LANY Reveal Their Most Authentic Selves on "mama's boy"
They say you must choose between going big or going home—but on LANY's third full-length album, the alt-pop trio do both.
According to Wikipedia, LANY is an alternative rock band.
This classification feels wrong, even in consideration of how hazy and debatable the term "alternative" is in the context of music. But the pop group, based in Los Angeles by way of Nashville, do make songs most fervently loved by melomaniac teen girls fond of labeling things as alternative or "counter" for the sake of feeling quirky or different—so a superfan's editing of their Wikipedia page likely explains this inaccurate categorization.
I say this all not dismissively, but knowingly, as I, myself, was a 19-year-old girl just a half-decade ago, living through a phase in which anything mainstream or popular deeply offended me—and enjoying a band like LANY, DIY but only faintly left-of-center, felt like a betrayal of hipster-dom.
So I, too, was the kind of fan who would hide my favorite bands' pop identities behind other descriptors. They weren't pop, because plain pop was basic. They were indie pop, or alt-pop. They were superior.
With the recent release of the band's third LP, mama's boy, it's time to talk about LANY as what they really are: three guys who do, in fact, make undeniable pop. In its earliest years, that pop was subdued and minimal, workshopped on a Dell laptop and recorded in a single, tiny LA apartment shared by members Paul Klein, Jake Goss, and Les Priest. Then it was delivered to an ever-growing following in the form of three EPs and one album that jointly established LANY's love-song formulae: tender lyricism layered atop clouds of faraway synths, earwormy guitar hooks, and punchy, gated reverb-layered drums.
LANY - heart won't let me www.youtube.com
Fast forward to now: LANY keeps growing, and with every new release, their artistry rings more profound and intricate in both lyricism and instrumentation. So it's no surprise that mama's boy—a gentle yet giant compilation of new confessions, hometown stories, and succor from top 40 hitmakers—is impressive. They're still making pop, even when it involves other energies, and it's still not experimental or even trendy. But this doesn't make them any less cool—if anything, they're now more real than ever before.
Perhaps "real" truly is the most succinct way to describe mama's boy. Those who have been following LANY for years are likely more familiar with the nuts and bolts of lead-songwriter Klein's turbulent love life compared to the average celebrity-musician's thanks to his barefaced lyrics alone. Evidencing this is the group's sophomore offering, Malibu Nights, a linear, somewhat unrestrained narrative piece that carried listeners through the climax and denouement of his high-profile relationship with another pop star. Yet even before that, Klein's songwriting was sheer.
But unlike Malibu Nights, mama's boy isn't exclusively centered on the heart and the way it bruises in an ex-lover's grip. Instead, it scintillates with the understanding that love for family, home, and faith are just as worthy of artistic focus as romance and heartbreak. This pivot to a new kind of storytelling is a big deal for LANY and perhaps the most obvious example of their growth. It's also an illustration of Klein's newfound self-awareness, which was virtually non-existent in the band's prior offering.
On Malibu Nights, we were spectators witnessing the songwriter at his lowest. His journey of heartbreak and recovery—including all five stages of grief—was very relatable; and yet, Klein's lament would have grown borderline exhausting if it weren't backed by the reverie of bigger, cleaner production à la heavy hitters like Mike Crossley (Arctic Monkeys, The 1975), King Henry (Diplo, Sasha Sloan).
On this new project, LANY turns to collaborators, producers Tyler Johnson and Chad Copelin, along with King Henry. mama's boy's multifaceted lyricism is a standout strength, and the instrumentation on the record is as superb and enveloping as Malibu Nights. But mama's boy's production—sometimes pop rock, sometimes contemporary Christian, sometimes stripped down and begging to be played on a wraparound porch—is LANY's most manifest homage to home.
Even with the album's affecting production, it's refreshing that so much of the songwriting on mama's boy is legitimately introspective, magnifying Klein's flaws and exploring the ways they leak into his dating life (after all, metaphorically speaking, every cut on Malibu Nights rode a "why me," sad-boi type beat). While songs like "heart won't let me" and "paper" tell of some relationships's mutual toxicity (e.g. sticking with someone when you both know it's not right), "bad news," "sad," and "sharing you" burn with a hard-won self-awareness: I was the problem; I'll be the one to make mistakes. These cuts are also ablaze with haunting lines that literally speak to how much LANY's storytelling has improved over the years.
LANY - if this is the last time (official video) www.youtube.com
Yet, the aromanticism of tracks like "you," "if this were the last time," and "i still talk to jesus" is the most effervescent and poignant part of the album, all aglow like neon. Reading like an open letter to the parents of LANY's members, "if this were the last time"—which was released during the lockdown stages of COVID-19—feels like essential listening during uncertain times like these, in which families are literally torn apart by both sickness and bigotry. "If this is the last time please come close, I love you with all my heart you know / I don't wanna cry, I'm bad at goodbye / If this is the last time," Klein sings over gentle acoustics and warm strings.
LANY presents mama's boy, the Enhanced Album open.spotify.com
- REVIEW | LANY delivers synthy, sappy romance on debut album ... ›
- Hear LANY's brash new song "The Breakup" - Popdust ›
The 10 Best Lesbian and Queer Movies of All Time
WLW deserve to see their lives represented on screen.
Unless you're white, cis-gendered, and heterosexual, it can be hard to find films that reflect your lived experience.
If you're anything like me, you suffer through even the worst movies just because some Reddit user said there was one lesbian kiss somewhere in the second hour of the film. Womxn-loving-womxn relationships have long been fetishized, ignored, or poorly represented in movies, but thankfully there are a few hidden gems out there that get it right.
1. Bound (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="686cb7e56446961eb59e4a5e34775dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzAtuprN3tg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't seen <em>Bound</em>, you're missing out on a true WLW classic. Before the Wachowski siblings hit the big time with <em>The Matrix, </em>they made this unforgettably campy movie starring <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba4c07037" target="_blank">Jennifer Tilly</a> and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba91d8c82" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gina Gershon</a>. </p><p>The story follows the torrid love affair between a mobster's girlfriend and her lesbian-next-door neighbor. Violet and Corky are as electric as they are funny, and there are plenty of love scenes to make you drool. According to the <a href="https://www2.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/news-bfi/lists/10-great-lesbian-films" target="_blank">British Film Institute</a>, "<em>Bound</em> completed a 90s trilogy of (in critic B. Ruby Rich's phrase) 'Lethal Lesbians' films (beginning with <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a36431f" target="_blank"><em>Thelma & Louise</em></a>, 1991, and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a9e7d13" target="_blank"><em>Basic Instinct</em></a>, 1992) – a cinematic expression of lesbian feminist desire."</p>
2. The Handmaiden (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7380b7c94aaca2296492d6c142b0b0c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whldChqCsYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Set in the 1930s (who doesn't love a good lesbian period drama?) <em>The Handmaiden</em> is a South Korean erotic psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. It takes place in Korea when the country was under Japanese rule, and follows the devious plot of "Count Fujiwara" to steal the inheritance of a rich but secluded heiress. He plans to seduce the heiress and then commit her to an asylum and steal her fortune for himself. He recruits a pickpocket, Sook-hee, to pose as her maid and convince her to marry him. Instead, the heiress and Sook-hee soon begin a sexually intimate relationship. This masterpiece of cinema is worth a watch no matter who you are, but it's definitely an added bonus that it features some of the hottest lesbian love scenes ever put on film. <br></p>
3. Carol (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ef6a9c87bd9de9ccc2e7b266844b01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lt-WC9xa7qs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Todd Haynes, this instant classic thrust Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara into the category of queer icons almost immediately. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith's excellent book <em>The Price of Salt, </em>and tells the story of two women, Therese Belevit and Carol Aird, who live very different lives in New York City in the early 1950s. While Therese is struggling to get by working at a department store, Carol is a wealthy, high-society lady in the midst of a messy divorce. Despite everything, the two women have an intense connection that leads them into a tumultuous love affair. <em><u></u></em></p><p>Every performance in this movie is top notch, and it's so beautifully shot and scored that afterwards you can actually feel good about watching a quality film (even if you just put it on for the hot motel scene).</p>
4. Desert Hearts (1985)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6f7505649b93353c6729165a12b3821"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/btiuZwlYhyI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This film about seeking independence and self-actualization through a queer romance was astoundingly ahead of it's time. Helen Shaver plays Professor Vivian Bell, who is taking some time for herself at a ranch in Nevada after finalizing her divorce from her husband. She soon meets Cay Rivers, played by Patricia Charbonneau, who lives and works at the ranch. As the two fall in love, the movie reveals itself to be a shockingly progressive meditation on the fluidity of sexuality. </p>
5. Pariah (2011)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="996644e20e9e2f74fa7c947945fae950"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbBiTlGhrPY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A smash hit at its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, this stirring film cements the immensity of director/writer Dee Rees' talent. Many directors end up making a coming of age movie that reflects their own experiences, but few offer a perspective as badly needed as Rees' story about her own Black queerness. The film follows the life of a teenager named Alike (artfully played by Adepero Oduye) as she discovers her sexuality and gender identity despite backlash from her more conservative parents. While this movie is often heart-wrenching, it also makes plenty of time for the joy of first love and self-discovery. </p>
6. The Favourite (2018)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4f8e0763d73cfa34cefba4215c718e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYb-wkehT1g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Coleman embroiled in a torrid love triangle? No. The answer is no. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this darkly funny period piece about three women's struggle to feel powerful in a patriarchal world is as stirring as it is bizarre. As Weisz and Stone (as Sarah and Abigail) fight for the love of the queen through sexual favors, the audience is taken on a deliciously twisted ride full of desire and the corrupting force of power. </p>
7. Tomboy (2007)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5f2ba8bfa39f839b983dc23fd906e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-Oys-IcWE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Between <em>Tomboy</em> and <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>, Céline Sciamma is becoming one of the most prominent figures in queer cinema. While <em>Tomboy</em> has fewer spine-tingling sex scenes than Sciamma's 2019 offering, it's definitely just as powerful of a meditation on what it means to be a queer woman or gender non-conforming individual. The film follows a 10-year-old named Laure who moves to a new town and decides to reinvent herself as the boy she's always wanted to be. As we watch Laure traverse that first summer with her new haircut and oversized T-shirts, it's impossible not to reflect on your own childhood, and all the ways you were shaped by the gender roles you may or may not have ascribed to. </p>
8. The Watermelon Woman (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984236abc583a8af5cb479528ccda103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYyRYngh9oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As <a href="https://www.autostraddle.com/100-best-lesbian-queer-bisexual-movies-285412/?all=1" target="_blank"><em>Autostraddle</em></a> puts it, "Cheryl Dunye's debut feature is a work of Black lesbian cinema highly aware of its place within film history." Within this film, Dunye is not only claiming space for her Black lesbian identity; she's also asserting her right to build a world that works for her. Funny, quirky, hot, and occasionally uncomfortable, <em>The Watermelon Woman</em> is required watching. </p>
9. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4474342ac2f27c7ff069b89e1de6c3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YxxaLMGi9ng?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't already seen this defining work of queer cinema, it's time to change that before your next Taimi date finds out how behind you are. Perhaps one of the best things about this movie is how thoroughly misunderstood it is by straight audiences and critics. It was first released to very poor reviews because the largely cis-het critics in charge of reviewing the film just could not understand how the traumatic subject matter could exist alongside a decidedly campy, spoofy aesthetic. But the queers get it, and we love it. The movie's satirical bent mocks the absurdity of homophobia while Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall give such grounded, relatable performances that you can't help but to feel their specific brand of young queer yearning right alongside them. The movie also includes performances from Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams, Cathy Moriarty, Mink Stole, and RuPaul. </p>
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f96f1075833565fbf6e473ae762c4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-fQPTwma9o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em> is one of the most beautiful subversions of the male gaze to ever be shown on a screen. The period piece takes place in France in 1760, and follows the story of portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a rich noblewoman engaged to be married to a man she's never met. Marianne comes to stay with Héloïse in order to secretly paint a portrait of her to be sent to her husband-to-be. What ensues is a powerful battle of wills that ultimately transforms into a firey intimacy between the two women. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire-and-the-creation-of-the-female-gaze-2645396034.html" target="_blank">As I've previously discussed</a>, the most powerful thing about the film is Sciamma's ability to build a world that is almost completely free of toxic masculine energy or the male gaze. </p>
- VIDEO GAY-MER: Night in the Woods- Queer Rep Done Right ... ›
- 7 Film and TV Shows From 2019 to Celebrate Pride Month - Popdust ›
- lgbtq ›
- Let's Talk about Bisexuality - Popdust ›
- Happy #LesbianVisibilityDay: 10 Queer Musicians Who Are ... ›
- The Best LGBTQ+ Movies to Stream This Weekend - Popdust ›
- 15 Lesbian and Queer TikTok Creators for WLW to Follow - Popdust ›
Netflix Has Just Been Indicted in the "Cuties" Culture War
A Texas grand jury has ruled in favor of charging Netflix with "promotion of lewd visual material depicting children"
On Tuesday it was announced that a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas had voted to indict Netflix Inc. for its promotion of the controversial French coming-of-age film Cuties.
While the film was critically acclaimed, receiving praise in France, as well as at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where it received the World Cinema Directing Award, it recently became the subject of a scandal when a poster promoting the film's Netflix release was called out for sexualizing the film's young stars.