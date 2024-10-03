Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 to October 15. This annual celebration isn't merely a time to spotlight Latinx megastars — from JLo to the legendary Selena — who are already at the top of their game.

But rather we’re looking to discover new voices and appreciate how Latinx music and culture impacts the mainstream. Hispanic Heritage Month is a fine time to honor the rich tapestry of Latinx culture that's woven deep into the very fabric of American society.

This month is significant because it marks the independence days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile. Celebrating their freedoms involves understanding and learning about the complex histories and diverse cultural richness of Latinx identities. This is a fantastic inspiration for music. No wonder Latinx music can sound so different depending on the artist and the region.

It’s no surprise that Latinx music is one of the fastest growing genres in the planet. Latin music isn't just having a moment; it's having a whole damn era. It's dominating the music industry — beyond the few catchy tunes here and there that make it to mainstream charts. Latin superstars are some of the most followed people on social media and their music is streamed globally. We're talking about a full-blown cultural revolution that reveals how multifaceted and talented Latin artists are.

Young artists in particular are introducing the world to the sounds of their hometowns while — as Gen Z is wont to do — breaking down barriers of genre and creating completely new phenomena. From Mexican Reggaeton that’s shaking up nightclubs in Mexico City to the rap scene in Columbia, the music is fresh and completely its own.

Want to discover the sounds of the new music scene? Here are some artists to add to your playlists and DJ sets — from rising superstars you’ve probably heard about — even if you haven’t explored their discoraphy — to underground artists who deserve more recognition.

Peso Pluma





After being on the cover of Rolling Stone and headlining a night at SXSW 2024 ’s music festival, it’s safe to say Peso Pluma has gone the mainstream. The Mexican marvel went from regional Mexican music to Mexican Reggaeton, gaining millions of fans along the way. His collaboration "Ella Baila Sola" with Eslabón Armado didn't merely break records; it shattered them, becoming the first Regional Mexican song to crack the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. With over 44 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Peso Pluma proves that traditional Mexican music can be pop music.

Anitta

Brazilian pop princess Anitta is a triple threat and she’s coming for the US charts. With her trilingual album Versions of Me, Anitta shows the world that Portuguese, Spanish, and English can coexist in perfect harmony. With collaborations ranging from Cardi B to J Balvin, Anitta's roster reads like a "Who's Who" of the contemporary music industry. And let's not forget her 2022 VMA win for Best Latin Video – a first for a Brazilian solo artist. No wonder she’s called the “Queen of Brazilian Pop Music.”

Karol G





Another pop princess finally getting mainstream recognition, Karol G is the Colombian queen of Reggaeton. Her album Mañana Será Bonito became the first all-Spanish-language album by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With over 67 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Karol G has more followers than the population of small countries. After performing her recent single, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” at the 2024 Video Music Awards and winning the award for Best Latin Video, she gained mainstream US attention.

Bad Bunny

You’ve definitely heard of Bad Bunny, but he’s more than just cameo actor in Bullet Train and Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend. This Puerto Rican sensation has become the most-streamed artist on Spotify for three years running. His album Un Verano Sin Ti perched for 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the longest for any album since Adele's 21. Bad Bunny isn't just making music; he's creating cultural phenomena. From his gender-fluid fashion choices to his outspoken activism, Bad Bunny is challenging all expectations as a singer and a performer.

Maluma







Maluma — Colombia's gift to the world of Reggaeton and Latin trap — is more than just a pretty face (although, let's be real, that face doesn't hurt). With his smooth vocals and irresistible charm, Maluma has collaborated with everyone from Madonna to The Weeknd. His 2018 album F.A.M.E. won a Latin Grammy . Since then, he’s even found himself acting alongside J-Lo in Marry Me and featured as a voice in Encanto. With over 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Maluma's fan base dwarfs the population of some small countries. Fun fact: He named himself Maluma by combining the first syllables of his family members' names. Now that's what we call a family man!

Ivy Queen

No list of Latinx artists would be complete without paying homage to the Queen of Reggaeton herself, Ivy Queen. This Puerto Rican powerhouse has been breaking barriers and taking names since the 90s. With her distinctive voice and empowering lyrics, Ivy Queen paved the way for female artists in a male-dominated genre. Her influence can be heard in the music of countless contemporary artists. In 2024, Ivy Queen isn't resting on her laurels; she's still releasing music and reminding us why she earned her crown in the first place. Her 2023 Tiny Desk Concert introduced her to a whole new demographic, and in many ways she’s entering a entirely different phase of her career.

Omar Rudberg



Known for his emotionally-arresting starring role in Netflix’s Young Royals, it’s easy to forget that Omar Rudberg was a singer first. He began his professional music career in 2013 as a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O before launching his solo music and acting career. Born in Venezuela before moving to Sweden, the Venezuelan-Swedish singer incorporates aspects of Spanish, Swedish, and English into his music — combining Scandi Pop beats with American R&B styles with his Latin roots. The result is catchy, sexy, and anchored by his soaring vocals. His stage presence is quite impressive — he is an actor, too, after all.



Gale

Gale may be a relatively new name on the scene, but this Puerto Rican powerhouse shot to fame with the song “Levántate", which was selected as the official song of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Since then, she’s been called the Latin Pop It Girl and for good reason. After penning tracks for the likes of Selena Gomez and Cardi B, Gale decided it was time to step into the spotlight herself. She finally released her debut album Lo Que No Te Dije, which is a masterclass in vulnerable, emotionally charged pop, reminiscent of Carly Rae Jepsen. With her unique blend of pop, R&B, and Latin rhythms, Gale is proving that great songwriters can’t step out from behind the scenes.

Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal is bringing mariachi to the masses by popularizing "mariacheño", a fusion genre that mixes mariachi and norteño music. This Mexican heartthrob has been stacking up the Latin Grammys, proving that traditional Mexican music is fresh and relevant. His distinctive style has earned him over 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify, causing the planet fall in love with Mexican regional music.

J Noa

J Noa, who was also a thrilling feature at SXSW, is a young Dominican rapper who started doing rap battles and cyphers and has made her way to being one of the most exciting faces in the genre. Like a young Tierra Whack, she honed her skills early and is already a success at only 18 years old. Her recent COLORS Studio performance earned her some new fans — you should be one of them.

Xavi

Xavi brings a novel perspective to the Latin scene with his unique blend of Mexican regional music and contemporary pop. After going viral on TikTok, hits "La Víctima" and "La Diabla" are climbing charts and earning him a growing army of fans. Though he was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, his connection to his Mexican roots sure do shine through.

RaiNao

Rolling Stone called RaiNao “one of Puerto Rico’s most exciting and original voices,” which is the ultimate stamp of approval. Thanks to majoring in theater and audio-visual production at the University of Puerto Rico, RaiNao was exposed to a variety of influences and was able to hone her production and performance skills at the same time. Equally at home on the stage and on the studio, RaiNao’s music reflects her versatility.

Álvaro Díaz

Álvaro Díaz is the Puerto Rican rapper who's been quietly (or not so quietly) revolutionizing the Latin rap scene. Named the face of the Urban Latin boom, his smooth flow and clever wordplay has earned him respect from both critics and fellow artists. His album "Felicilandia" showcases his dexterity, blending trap with elements of R&B and even rock. With collaborations ranging from Feid to Tainy, Álvaro Díaz proves that Puerto Rico's music scene goes beyond Reggaeton. His recent Tiny Desk Concert propelled his fame even further. We’re excited to see what he does next.

Joaquina

Joaquina is bringing a breath of fresh air to the Latin music scene with her alternative pop sound. A Venezuelan singer-songwriter, she released her debut single, "Rabia", followed by "Freno" and quickly won a Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Her debut EP Los Mejores Años was released in March 2023, showcasing her honest lyrics and ethereal vocals that say far more than her 20 years.

Joaquina Spotify





Ela Taubert

Ela Taubert is another new face that you’ll be seeing more of soon. Her pop vocals and bright aesthetics meshes with her youthful persona and calls to young fans, introducing a whole new generation to her mix of Colombian confessional and poppy production. She’s the Olivia Rodrigo of Latin pop thanks to her honest, relatable lyrics and their anthemic melodies. Her debut abum ¿Quién Dijo Que Era Fácil? blends pop-rock with folk elements for a sound that’s recognizably her own.

Camilo

Camilo is a Colombian singer, musician, and songwriter. Born in Medellín, Antioquia, his accolades include six Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards. With his distinctive mustache and even more distinctive sound, this Colombian artist has amassed a hearty fanbase (affectionately called the "Tribe") that’s more like a small nation. His lyrics are about honesty, transparency, and relatability while his undoubtable star power makes him a compelling performer. He pretty much ticks every box.

Elsa Y Elmar

Elsa Y Elmar — the project of Colombian singer-songwriter Elsa Carvajal — is a blend of synth-pop that integrates elements of folk, tropical, and Latin music. Her introspective lyrics and dreamy pop sound have earned her comparisons to artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Her album Ya No Somos Los Mismos showcases her growth as an artist and has earned her critical acclaim.

Charly Gynn

A rising star, Charly Gynn is a CDMX-based artist who’s found community and fans on TikTok. Her youthful persona and club-kid fashion make her a budding Mexico City version of Charli XCX. Check out her Boiler Room show and see for yourself why the Mexico City scene is so obsessed with the pink-haired prodigy.

El Malilla

El Malilla is bringing his unique blend of trap and regional Mexican music to the world, leading the charge of the latest hottest genre, Reggaeton Mexa. Infectious hits like “B de Bellako” and “Dime,” paved the way for the success of his debut album ÑEROSTARS. This rising star is part of the next wave of artists redefining the sound of Mexican music. His collaborations with established artists like Natanael Cano put him on the map, but it's his solo work that's truly turning heads. El Malilla is proof that the future of Mexican music is in good hands.

Leton Pe

Leton Pe is a multifaceted Dominican singer-songwriter and actress, based in Santo Domingo, DR. Her sound is a blend of Alternative and Indie singer-songwriter music and Latin Pop. The result is a sound that’s confessional and catchy, making the young singer an astonishing voice in the DR right now. She made waves in 2022 with the release of her debut EP La Caleta and has since gained recognition from major artists such as Grammy-winning producer Eduardo Cabra and French-Dominican urbano artist Calacote for their latest single, "Tengo Miedo." Leton’s a fan of artists such as Kali Uchis, Rosalía, and Tokischa, whose influences are evident on her tracks like, "Al Azar" and "Bailo Pa' Mi." Recent performances in the states have established her as a mainstay in the genre who’s about to conquer the world.

Ale Araya

Born and raised in Los Angeles to an immigrant Chilean mother, Ale Araya’s ethereal pop music is wholly her own. Keeping a hand in every part of the creative process, she’s as skilled a producer as she is a singer, having produced tracks for Saba, Merlyn Wood (BROCKHAMPTON), Alice Glass and Riovaz. Ale blends her heritage and her creative influences in her music as well as her visuals — let us never forget sonic influences like Erykah Badu and Rochelle Jordan, and then there’s her love for art and pole dancing.