MTV's Video Music Awards used to mean something. They'd be riddled with scandal, big performances, and newsworthy moments throughout. Last year, they even gave me a glimmer of hope that maybe the VMA's would once again become iconic. Last night, they proved otherwise.

Riddled with random performances, there were hardly an awards handed out on-stage last night. We only got a few words from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift while the rest were quietly awarded off-camera. Lip syncing left and right, an extra-long performance from Katy Perry, who was the recipient of the Vanguard Award, and random quips from host Megan Thee Stallion fell flat.









The VMA's used to mean something. There once was drama, huge career-defining performances, a huge attendance from every artist in the industry. It was less formal than The Grammy's, a little more MTV...raunchy, scandalous, and great television.









What happened to Taylor Swift doing a British accent in front of ex-boyfriend Harry Styles while singing "We Are Never (Ever) Getting Back Together?" Or Kanye West interrupting Swift as she accepted the award for Best Video? Or Miley Cyrus twerking with teddy bears and Robin Thicke?









Performances used to take our breath away: Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" changed lives, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and more have had huge moments at the VMA's. This year, we saw great performances from the aforementioned Carpenter and Roan...but the rest I will soon forget.









What we wanted, however, was a jaw-dropping moment. And yes, I saw Sabrina Carpenter make out with the alien. I'm talking about a headline worthy moment, like Miley stripping her Disney princess status for edgy popstar or Kanye completely stealing Taylor's moment.

Either way, I'm left yearning for drama. The VMA's were never supposed to be taken seriously- they were meant to show which celebs hated each other, which wanted to ruin their careers, and which were just bystanders.

This year was an hours-long concert medley including the Sabrina-Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello love triangle...and yet, the cameramen gave us no dramatic cuts to Shawn or Camila while Sabrina sang a song about them. See what I mean? Where's the drama???

What made the VMA's great was the fact that they weren't trying to be serious. They let the artists get drunk and talk shit on one another, and that was okay. Now, we've lost the plot and it sadly shows.