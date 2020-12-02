Premiere: Lil Truth Strives for Good Vibes on "The Summer"
The Canadian crooner returns with a buzzing new single
Canadian crooner Lil Truth just wants to get back to summer.
On their bouncy new single fittingly titled "The Summer," Lil Truth yearns for a time when summer meant coming together rather than staying apart. Premiering exclusively on Popdust, the track's melodic flow loosely toys with the harmonies of "Closer" by the Chainsmokers–another signature summer anthem that carries a good amount of nostalgic weight in 2020.
Truth brings slick melodies and the same dynamic energy to the catchy rework. "I made this song to reignite the feeling of energetic summer love amidst the coldness of the fall," the artist said of his new single. "It's about the hidden adoration I have for a girl that currently doesn't know how I feel about her."
Born in Toronto but raised on the versatile culture of New York City, Truth has collaborated with indie hitmakers like NO1-NOAH, and in the last 10 months alone he's gathered over a million streams on Spotify. His 2020 single, "You Will," a woozy R&B slow jam, continues to make the rounds as Truth's biggest work yet, hitting over 100,000 streams in just 30 days and it continues to grow.
Check out "The Summer" below:
The Summer
Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge Made a Music Video
Many media worlds have collided at once in the new music video for Phoebe Bridgers' "Savior Complex."
The black-and-white music video stars Paul Mescal, the gorgeous Normal People co-lead who shot to fame earlier this year thanks to his brilliant performance and now-infamous neck chain.
Mescal went from being a relative unknown to achieving a rare kind of superstardom this year; his boyish good looks and complexity made him the subject of many a profile.
As if that weren't enough of a high-profile collaboration, the video was directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of Fleabag and the subject of many a Phoebe Bridge-related joke.
phoebe waller-bridge is the best phoebe bridge— traitor joe (@traitor joe)1559255143.0
Good News for BTS ARMY — BTS Doesn't Have to Join the Army (Yet)
The newly passed "BTS Law" allows K-pop stars to defer mandatory military service.
This week South Korea's National Assembly passed a law that is sure to have BTS ARMY cheering them on.
Generally speaking, all South Korean men are required to spend at least 18 months enlisted in the military, with the final cut-off for entry at age 28. But the new legislation — informally referred to as "The BTS Law" — will allow K-pop stars who meet certain requirements to defer until the age of 30.
"Juno" Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender
"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.
Page, known for his roles in films like Juno, Whip It, and Inception, announced his coming out in a social media post today. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
This Haunts Me: When Jeffree Star Ruined the Black-owned Beauty Brand Juvia's Place
How a cosmetics company representing African culture, vitality, and pride was "canceled" because of a known racist influencer.
As we're (finally) making more efforts to support Black-owned businesses, we should inevitably be wondering why there have been so few of them visible to mainstream consumers.
Within the astoundingly white-washed beauty industry, Black-owned brands account for a shamefully small fraction of the industry. This is especially egregious considering that, on average, Black women spend nine times more on beauty and hair care than white women. In 2017 Rihanna's Fenty Beauty released an inclusive range of 40 shades of foundation to wild acclaim, and the industry began to reckon with its lack of diversity.
Major brands like Dior, Rimmel, and CoverGirl have attempted to release more diverse shades, but their tactic of "diverse" advertising often commodifies and objectifies non-white skin tones. As writer Niellah Arboine critiques, "There is something really dehumanizing about calling [products] chocolate, caramel, mocha and coffee while all the lighter shades are porcelain or ivory."
Spotify Wrapped 2020: We Were Kinda Toxic
Justice for The Weeknd
Every year, Spotify listeners win out over devotees to other streaming platforms when they unveil their Spotify Wrapped playlists — a data driven analysis of what the year sounded like.
And while this year's personal Spotify Wrapped summaries are still loading, Spotify just released their data for their most streamed global music and podcasts of the year.
Announced the week following the Grammy nominations, Spotify Wrapped feels like vindication for artists who were snubbed by the awards committee, like The Weeknd and Halsey.
The summary also analyzed trends of when and how people were listening to content, noting increased popularity in nostalgia-themed playlists and work-from-home-themed playlists. Spotify users were understandably playing music from home more, which even caused an uptick in streaming music from gaming consoles. Listeners also tuned obsessively into wellness podcasts like never before.