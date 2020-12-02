Canadian crooner Lil Truth just wants to get back to summer.

On their bouncy new single fittingly titled "The Summer," Lil Truth yearns for a time when summer meant coming together rather than staying apart. Premiering exclusively on Popdust, the track's melodic flow loosely toys with the harmonies of "Closer" by the Chainsmokers–another signature summer anthem that carries a good amount of nostalgic weight in 2020.

Truth brings slick melodies and the same dynamic energy to the catchy rework. "I made this song to reignite the feeling of energetic summer love amidst the coldness of the fall," the artist said of his new single. "It's about the hidden adoration I have for a girl that currently doesn't know how I feel about her."

Born in Toronto but raised on the versatile culture of New York City, Truth has collaborated with indie hitmakers like NO1-NOAH, and in the last 10 months alone he's gathered over a million streams on Spotify. His 2020 single, "You Will," a woozy R&B slow jam, continues to make the rounds as Truth's biggest work yet, hitting over 100,000 streams in just 30 days and it continues to grow.

Check out "The Summer" below:



The Summer



