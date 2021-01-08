Popdust is happy to present the exclusive release of the music video for Lisa Remar's song "Fell Into."

Remar graced our Georgia election-focused livestream at the end of December with her enchanting tunes, and now — in the midst of a tumultuous week — she's offering us soothing sonic escape.

Filmed in nostalgic, grainy relief, the video is a welcome compliment to an understated earworm. Dreamy cityscapes and lush colors make the video a noirish cinematic universe you want to get lost in.

Lisa Remar - Fell Into (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

The song itself is a gentle and transportive exploration of a toxic relationship. "Fell Into" is about wondering how you ever could've gotten it so wrong, how you could've bought so deeply into someone's toxicity without seeing it, and it's full of clarity and regret wrapped into a psychedelic haze.



The video paints Remar as a star in the tradition of powerhouses like Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey, and Sade; her vocals are understated but relying on an internal sultriness and strength. Blending indie dreaminess with electronic flourishes and fresh beats,

"Fell Into" is a refreshingly beautiful trip that certainly marks the arrival of an artist to watch.

Lisa Remar www.facebook.com

Influenced by her half-Japanese heritage and New York City upbringing, Remar tries to honor her biracial heritage with her music. She's also open about her sexuality and her early explorations in dating and risk-taking inspired this song.

"I wanted this song to be a little more empowering through the production, an ode to Boom Bap. It was written when I started exploring my sexuality," she says. "I consider myself bi. I was going to meet up with this girl I had been talking to through Instagram, but dating was intimidating for me. I'd been hurt and didn't know how to carry myself. I should've just been myself. I was so afraid, but it was exhilarating. Still, it was a very awkward date. She rejected me because of her ex or something, and I felt pretty stupid. She ghosted me, so I wrote about deceptive people who only care about themselves."

Sometimes experimentation and reaching out can get us hurt — but at least it gets us great music.

Follow Lisa on Instagram and Facebook.