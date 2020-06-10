In the past couple of years, Lizzo has gone from being an underground favorite into a full-blown pop star.

The flautist/rapper/singer extraordinaire hasn't always been 100 percent confident in her skin, but she's come to be an icon of body positivity. Despite being criticized for her weight, Lizzo doesn't feel the need to conform to other people's ideals and expectations, and she shared a powerful TikTok calling out those who so pathetically continue to fat-shame her.