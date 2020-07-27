"Love on the Spectrum" Is a Great Step Towards Fair Representation of Autistic People on TV
One of the best things about Love on the Spectrum is the way in which it portrays how autism really is a spectrum.
As an autistic person, I hardly ever see people like me on TV.
Typically, media representations of people with autism are, at best, well-meaning blunders. At worst, autistic people are simultaneously fetishized and patronized. Us autists are sweet, awkward beings, and pure of heart–kind of like dogs, with limited brain capacity aside from our savant interests (which, of course, we all have)—at least according to Hollywood.
The biggest reason behind the laughable excuse for autistic representation in media is the fact that, while Hollywood is more than happy to tell stories about autistic people (The Good Doctor, Atypical, etc.), they don't care in the least about actually letting autistic people speak for themselves.
Neither of the aforementioned shows have a single autistic writer on staff, and one of the writers on The Good Doctor straight-up conflated being in a wheelchair to having autism, saying: "The story is about autism, but in my mind, it's a story about a disabled character." This is especially wild considering a large portion of the autistic community explicitly does not consider themselves "disabled," but rather "neurodiverse."
These knowledge gaps about autism are especially frustrating when media's depictions of people with autism are the primary means by which many neurotypical people come to understand us, and the issue could be solved by literally just hiring one g*ddamn autistic writer for your show about an autistic person.
All of which is to say: Netflix's new reality dating/kind-of-docuseries, Love on the Spectrum, is a breath of fresh air.
This Haunts Me: Why Does No One Talk About How Terrence Howard Is Absolutely Insane?
Terrence Howard has dedicated his life to making weird shapes that he thinks disprove basic math.
Terrence Howard is a lunatic.
I say this with no qualms or concerns about misrepresenting someone whom I do not personally know, because his 2015 interview with Rolling Stone really did leave that big of an impression on me.
I've read enough celebrity exposés to know that a fair number of America's most rich and famous people have lost touch with reality. But no other celebrity's eccentricities even come close to the sheer insanity of Terrence Howard, whose ramblings wouldn't seem out of place if you heard them shouted by a homeless schizophrenic person on the subway.
While the Rolling Stone article covers a large portion of Terrence Howard's life, including his multiple domestic abuse charges and truly traumatic childhood (during which he witnessed his father murder another man while waiting in line to see a mall Santa), the meat of the story revolves around Howard's obsession with proving a batsh*t insane new version of math that he made up.
"This is the last century that our children will ever have been taught that one times one is one," said Howard to the absolutely baffled Rolling Stone interviewer. "They won't have to grow up in ignorance. Twenty years from now, they'll know that one times one equals two. We're about to show a new truth. The true universal math."
Terrence Howard
As it turns out, when he's not acting, Terrence Howard spends the bulk of his time (he estimates around 17 hours a day) constructing and soldering bizarrely shaped objects made of copper wire, magnet, and plastic. He believes that these shapes prove something or other about the flow of energy in the universe––a theory that he has extensively written about in a secret made-up language called Terryology. Again, to clarify, all of this is true and sourced directly from Rolling Stone.
But if this was just about a wealthy man who doesn't understand math dedicating his life to building stupid objects, that would be strange but not necessarily haunting. The problem, though, is that Terrence Howard dragged his wife, Mira Pak, into his spiraling insanity.
In a heartbreaking quote to Rolling Stone, Pak, who had been a model and restaurateur in California before having a baby with Howard and moving to Chicago, conveyed the reality of their married life:
"We don't have a normal life. In our two years together, I've only gone to restaurants with him two or three times. We've never been to the supermarket together. We've never been to the movies. I've never gotten a gift from him. Never, never. And then every minute that he has free, it's to do this. I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I've developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby."
Just imagine having a whirlwind romance with a famous actor, getting married after only a few weeks, having a baby together, and leaving your whole life behind to move with them to a city where you don't know anyone else. Then, once you're nice and stuck, you come to the realization that the actor is actually a crazy person who expects you to spend all of your days building weird shapes with him. How do you leave a scenario like that when you have a kid together and are, most likely, financially dependent on said actor? Would you slowly plot your escape, or would you go insane along with him and start to believe in his wrong form of math?
Unfortunately for Pak, the answer seems to be something akin to Stockholm syndrome. Rolling Stone noted that Pak had filed for divorce from Howard before the interview even took place, but they still appeared as a couple during the interview. Pak and Howard did end up divorcing in 2015, but the couple became re-engaged in 2018. One might presume that Pak and her children will spend the rest of eternity building dumb shapes with Howard.
In case anyone is wondering, yes, four years later, Terrence Howard is still at it. In a recent Emmy red carpet interview, Howard told a shocked reporter: "All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curves, so where does [sic] the straight lines come from to make the Platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found whole new wave conjugations that expose the in-between spaces. It's the thing that holds us all together."
It probably goes without saying, but that's not what the question was about.
This Haunts Me: The “My FBI Agent” Meme as Metaphor for Surveillance Capitalism, American Loneliness, and God
Is the "my FBI agent" meme a metaphor for surveillance capitalism, for oppressive government forces, for loneliness in the digital age, or for God in a godless world?
If you missed the trend, "my FBI agent" is an Internet meme that originated around 2017.
The idea is simple: Every time you do something weird online, your personal government-appointed surveillance agent is watching and reacting.
"[T]he fbi agent monitoring my computer while i start watching another 24 minute vine compilation on youtube," reads one tweet, accompanied by a gif of a woman reacting with horror.
My assigned FBI agent who monitors my phone watching me text back in .2 seconds when they took 2 weeks https://t.co/9UFNhygzoY— emily 🌸🌈 (@emily 🌸🌈)1516409583.0