Now more than ever, many of us feel alone and isolated from each other due to the pandemic.

Though it can be hard not having that constant social interaction we crave as humans, we've been forced to find creative ways to get through it.

Lucy & La Mer found a unique way to overcome separation with her new visual for her song "Rollercoaster." The video showcases a couple defeating the obstacles of a long-distance relationship.

To make the video, Lucy joined forces with LGBTQ+ influencer and author Haley Faulkner to create a storyline about navigating a first time queer partnership, which comes with its own set of challenges. The two self-filmed the entire music video on their phones from opposite sides of the country.

This playful, romantic release is the perfect pick-me-up for a time still riddled with uncertainties. From cooking a meal while Faulkner makes a PB&J to getting girl advice from her dog, Lucy and Haley add a lighthearted twist to a tough situation. The video also contains a simple TikTok dance that Lucy and Haley's fans can learn, adding another avenue for fun and connection.

Lucy & La Mer - "Rollercoaster" Music Video www.youtube.com

Lucy & La Mer's indie-pop tunes radiate a happy-go-lucky vibrancy, using positive lyrics and a bubbly vocal tone to connect deeply with listeners. An advocate within the LGBTQ+ mental health community, Lucy is fearless about expressing her true identity. Her quirky confidence and clear self-love make her the ultimate musical force. As a testament to her charm, the singer — often seen sporting her ukulele — was chosen to feature the new Billie Eilish Ukulele by Fender last summer.

Though live shows have come to an abrupt halt, Lucy has still found unique ways to stay connected to her audience. During the initial lockdown in 2020, her fans collectively worked to create a fan-made video for her single "Together." Her support continues to grow, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Follow Lucy & La Mer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.