The 10 Best Mega Man Games of All Time
The platform series was born on this day in 1987
On this day in 1987, a playful little blue robot named Mega Man debuted around the world.
Armed with a gun for an arm, the Mega Man series would become insanely popular among platformer and action-RPG junkies and would spawn 50 additional games, a handful of TV, anime, comic, and film adaptations.
As one of the longest-standing action platformers to ever exist, Mega Man has seen its share of highs and lows, but there remain 10 entries that stand apart from the pack and showcase all the qualities that made the series so darn enjoyable.
Mega Man X8
Mega Man X8
The Mega Man X series was one of the most overlooked sub-series, but while critics scorned X8 for its tepid level design and difficult gameplay, memorizing a map and dodging those one-kill spike-things bred a deep level of satisfaction.
The gameplay was fast and unforgiving, the combat colorful, and the difficulty was only suited for Mega Man fans who really wanted a challenge. You could also control two characters at once, and those R2 combos felt so good to time and initiate correctly. It was definitely one of the sub-series' weaker debuts, but to disregard it entirely would feel somewhat like a disservice.
Mega Man ZX Advent
Mega Man ZX Advent
One of the saga's lesser-known subseries, Mega Man ZX Advent wasn't as popular as its other handheld constituents but remained a fun Capcom rehash whose enjoyment surprised almost everyone when it was released to Nintendo DS back in 2007. Leaning more into the action/RPG hybrid of previous Mega Man games like Battle Network and Megaman ZX, Advent was far more stylized and colorful.
Advent's open-world map also worked much better on DS touch screen than its predecessor, and the ZX sequel designed the controls to work more intuitively as well. These minute changes made for snappy gameplay that felt more fluid than past Mega Man games. Characters could dash, jump off walls, and overall bounce around any map with minimal effort.
The game's greatest achievement came in the form of "Biometals," collectible orbs that allowed your player to absorb the powers and overall identity of a defeated boss. It was a refreshing new invention that made for some unique gaming moments. Advent also offered snippets of voice acting throughout the game's cutscenes, but collectively they were pretty terrible.
Mega Man Xtreme 2
Mega Man Xtreme 2
One of the only entries to trek onto the GameBoy Color, Mega Man Xtreme 2 was for the young millennials whose parents wouldn't cave and just buy them a Gameboy Advance – where most of the series' better handheld entries existed. But Mega Man Xtreme 2 scratched that itch just fine, as it was a robust and surprisingly complicated game that offered a lot of great boss battles, explorative gameplay, and just an overall fun experience. Plus, you could play as Zero, who we all know is way cooler than Mega Man.
Mega Man X2
Colorful level designs, satisfying boss battles, and intuitive gameplay mechanics made Mega Man X2 the best addition to the X sub-series and one of the best side-scrolling platformers to come from the Capcom saga in general. X2 focused heavily on platforming, which made for fast-paced and captivating combat scenarios that were as frustrating as they were compelling.
X2 placed far more emphasis on the fluid movement of the Mega Man series. Dashing, wall jumping, all of it imperative to master. The storyline was also a twinge darker than past entries, and little additions like reserve energy tanks and improved armor upgrades made X2 a joy to play. As is the case with most X entries, Capcom didn't reinvent the wheel by any stretch in terms of gameplay, but the addition of hidden rooms and special boss battles made for some refreshing moments.
Mega Man & Bass
One of the most underrated Mega Man entries, Mega Man & Bass was actually a great platformer. You could play as either Mega Man or his foe Bass, and both characters had distinctive pros and cons in terms of combat and powers that made each character feel like their own individual.
It had all the tried-and-true gameplay mechanics of a classic Mega Man entry, but a surprisingly vast shop system made for a fun range of power-ups to purchase and use. Mega Man & Bass didn't refresh the series, but regardless remained a captivating 2-D platformer that would satisfy Mega Man veterans or newcomers alike.
Mega Man Legends 2
Mega Man Legends 2
Mega Man Legends was an iconic game to begin with. The first Mega Man sub-series from Capcom and only the second 3D Mega Man title created, Legends offered smooth graphics (at the time), adorable characters, fun, (albeit relatively janky) combat, and a fairly lighthearted story to tie it all together.
But the game's sequel drastically improved on the game's controls and significantly polished its animated graphics. Offering four different control layouts and multiple customizable options within that, Capcom no doubt listened to the complaints of wacky controls that plagued the last entry. You could also lock on to enemies and quickly sweep through your angles with more precision thanks to a redesigned camera, which collectively made for smoother gameplay and just a less stressful experience.
The game's open-world layout was also more expansive than the one-town island of its predecessor. With airships, multiple towns, a few dangerous remote areas, Mega Man Legends 2 placed a significant emphasis on exploration, making for a longer and fuller experience. But to be honest, trying to and escape those water ruins still breeds deep-rooted contempt in this writer to this day.
Mega Man Battle Network 3
Mega Man Battle Network 3
The Mega Man Battle Network series was one of the most beloved sub-series of all time, so much so that it even spawned a four-season cartoon spin-off that lived on WB Kids – the go-to cartoon destination for any American kid on Saturday mornings. While the games themselves birthed six awesome entries before concluding in 2009, the saga's third outing was a particular highlight for the series.
It sprinkled in some new features, like a more streamlined and integrated inventory system and some experimental new battle styles for Mega Man, but mostly it was just a cleaner reiteration of the tried-and-true Battle Network mechanics that made the series so much fun to begin with. Action-RPG elements remained complex and enjoyable, and the game's lighthearted characters were still extremely likable.
Not to mention the third entry came in two distinct versions, Blue and White, each of which offered distinctive battle-chips catered for that version. Battle Network 3 also offered the Navi Customizer, an excellent new strategic plugin that helped Mega Man unlock new abilities.
Mega Man 3
Obviously, the 8-bit classic saga will place high on this list. For as fun as each sub-series was, the traditional platformer still provided some of the best gameplay the series had to offer. Mega Man 3 was great because it improved on everything fans adored about Mega Man 2 and added some flashy new features, like new characters and intricate level designs to help it feel like its own game.
The seemingly minuscule addition of the "slide" dodge maneuver made combat feel much more fluid, and being able to call on Rush the Robot Dog to get you out of sticky situations was really helpful. The game also comes with a great twist: When you defeat the game's eight initial bosses, Mega Man 3 offers players a whole new set of maps to play through. It's small twists like that that solidified Mega Man 3's place as one of the best entries in the series.
Mega Man Zero 3
Mega Man Zero 3
The Mega Man Zero series, similar to the Battle Network series, was highly beloved among Mega Man fanatics. While its predecessors were a great amount of fun, Mega Man Zero 3 is probably the best Game Boy Advance entry out of the whole lot.
The bosses were huge and scary, Zero's suit and armor upgrades were abundant, and the combat was at times difficult but never agonizing. Zero was always cooler than Mega Man, and giving the Reploid robot his own standalone series was the best idea Capcom could have had.
Each level is intricate and detailed, with multiple opportunities throughout to discover secret passageways via wall-jumping and using the flame buster to remove concealing shrubberies. The 3rd entry also thrives because of its varietal boss battles, with each one having a unique range of attacks that keep players on their toes. Zero's arsenal is also twice as large as that in Zero 2. The addition of new elemental suits and the "cyber elf" customizable options are just a handful of other reasons why Mega Man Zero 3 is the best handheld Mega Man game ever.
Mega Man 2
Mega Man 2 is regularly cited as the greatest Mega Man game of all time, and to describe its cultural importance in three paragraphs is nearly impossible. While the series debut went relatively unnoticed, its sequel birthed an international fandom that propelled the series from that point on.
It just gets everything right. The bosses are unique and satisfying to defeat, the gameplay is fast but not too maniacal, and it has the best weapon to ever exist in the series: Metal Man's Metal Blades. The powerful buzzsaws could be hurled in any direction to decapitate foes, dealt insane damage to any enemy, and were a blast to use.
Other fun gadgets like "Time-Stopper" and "Atomic Fire" were game-changers and would continue to appear in other Mega Man entries to come. But the thing that sets this game apart from the pack is its explosive endgame boss battles, all of which get even more difficult when you return for a second playthrough. Mega Man 2 laid the groundwork for every great entry that came after it, and to this day it's still an absolute blast to play.
I Rewatched Original James Bond Films, and Oh My God He Is Literally a Sex Offender
Even by the standards of the 1960s, James Bond was a rapist.
When I decided to re-watch all of the James Bond movies in chronological order, I wasn't exactly expecting a politically correct, feminist franchise that would pass the Bechdel test with flying colors.
My memory of the early movies consisted of a lot of smarmy one-liners, plenty of women in those kind of pointy bikini tops, bad guys with Russian or German accents, and loads of shots of Sean Connery's legs. As far as Bond's relationship with women, I remembered that he was unquestionably a womanizer and women often just melted into his arms, apparently seduced by the mere sight of him. I was prepared to laugh at these outdated tropes and accept the movies' questionable gender dynamics as a product of a different time. I wasn't expecting to see point blank sexual assault.
WARNING: Discussion of rape and sexual assault.
- 'James Bond is a sexist, racist rapist': Millennials appalled after ... ›
- James Bond branded 'flat out rapist' by angry millennials - Daily Star ›
- 7 Insanely Dark James Bond Scenes They Hope You Forget ... ›
- James Bond has always been a misogynist dinosaur. Now he has to ... ›
- The most terrible things James Bond has ever done ›
- James Bond was a rapist - Macleans.ca ›
Interview: How Record Setter Conquered the Weirdest Year of Their Lives
The Texas screamo band talk to Popdust about imposter syndrome, signing to their dream label, and their new breakout album, "I Owe You Nothing."
Like most things that happened in 2020, the process of recording and releasing Record Setter's second album didn't go according to plan.
It took recording the entire album twice over for the Denton, Texas screamo band — composed of Kyle Pennington, Jacob Morrison, and siblings Judy and Jake Mitchell — to get it exactly the way they wanted it, only for the pandemic to throw a wrench in the release process.
But it's a fitting backstory for I Owe You Nothing, a record that was in the making for over three years. While it's not a "quarantine album" as popularized by the likes of, say, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, it's an album that proves Record Setter's tenacity as one of the most exciting emo bands to emerge during the darkest year in recent history.
Jane Austen and the Female Gaze: Who Is the Best Onscreen Mr. Darcy?
Long before the problematic dynamics of 50 Shades of Grey, the Twilight-driven vampire craze of the 2010s, or the sheer radiance of Harry Styles in a skirt, there was Mr. Darcy.
The male protagonist of 1813's Pride and Prejudice and a literary heartthrob for more than 200 years, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy is one of Jane Austen's most enduring characters. As it turns out, the sullen sad boy trope was alive and well even in Georgian England (thanks a lot, Lord Byron), during which time Austen wrote at least 13 novels and mostly published in secret.
"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife," begins Pride and Prejudice and introduces us to the timeless will-they/won't-they dance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
5. David Rintoul in "Pride & Prejudice" (1980)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e956964e86cf66f5b331a7e9fa94d2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C99TK3UUOF0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>PBS's miniseries brought a Jane Austen TV adaptation to US audiences for the first time...That's about the best part of the otherwise dull production. David Rintoul seems to think that a frozen face conveyed the complexities of Mr. Darcy's character.</p>
4. Colin Firth in "Pride & Prejudice" (1995)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc758994f19d51e5f72257737e28cce3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hasKmDr1yrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If your favorite Mr. Darcy is the BBC's 1995 adaptation, then die-hard Austenites might have a bone to pick with you. Some of the most cinematic and memorable scenes, like Colin Firth in virtually a wet t-shirt, misconstrued what Austen was trying to convey about romance: It's ugly. "Diving Darcy, the criticism goes, celebrates <em>Pride and Prejudice</em> less for its adjacency to Romanticism, the period, and more for its adjacency to romance, the genre," as <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/07/who-gaze-on-the-men-in-jane-austen/533415/" target="_blank">Megan Garber wrote </a>in <em>The Atlantic.</em></p>
3. Laurence Olivier in "Pride & Prejudice" (1940)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4548e93a764813f9ab1c7af4d771977"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SZBTGYRSJ7c?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Olivier's performance in 1940 set the bar for every Mr. Darcy to come. He plays Darcy as an unnerved elitist who's earnestly surprised that his social status won't win him Elizabeth's love, which ultimately drives his character to grow.</p>
2. Matthew Macfadyen in "Pride & Prejudice" (2005)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="288ee744afe89cbf02c4e671b271c751"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z9SXvUdM_iw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pretty much everyone loved Matthew Macfayden's performance as Mr. Darcy in 2005, from <a href="https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/pride-and-prejudice-2005" target="_blank">Roger Ebert </a>giving the award-nominated film four stars to literally anyone who's seen Macfayden walk through mist.</p>
1. Collin Firth (again) in..."Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dabfd4f929479d9c9a00b2a89e568a8d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oZu2JfM2Aq8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WHAT? <em>Bridget Jones's Diary </em>is a retelling of <em>Pride & Prejudice </em>that actually casts one of the best actors to ever play Dr. Darcy to play his modern counterpart. Firth plays Darcy with a self-aware social awkwardness that's simultaneously modern and an insight into Austen's characters: They're flawed and conflicted, but also playful and even funny.</p>
7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
Me and The Boys<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzQ4Mzg4NX0.q8BJIgYLGcpfcDsnmg3oGEGL1sTzTrMjY8WO7LJvRBs/img.jpg?width=980" id="358ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9c5024de4d913dfb6b9f13be5ac17d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Me and The Boys" />
The Cast of Me and The Boys<p>Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, <a href="https://steveharvey.com/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a> was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108854/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>Me and The Boys</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115372/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a>.</p>
South Central<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM3NDgyMn0.bz8zj8tgZW3a4kUtuKQk7s6P94hwmFn8TTYuHWxcFSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="cbcba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3d45f7765537b050870672904bbb63b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of South Central" />
The Cast of South Central<p>The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107554/" target="_blank"><em>Menace II Society</em></a> gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.</p> <p>The Fox series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108936/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>South Central</em></a> was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, <em>South Central </em>failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes. </p>
On Our Own<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzQ4NDM0MH0.hh2PkCuDjsZKLe-pIt6Y1E6jKvc7d6B80jXuv4HknKo/img.jpg?width=980" id="8e153" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca73ff80e19b9bcafc2efb0c1b1b9994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of On Our Own" />
The Cast of On Our Own<p>After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0365216/" target="_blank">(Ralph Louis Harris</a>) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108888/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>On Our Own</em></a> premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810620/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jussie Smollet</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jurnee Smollet</a>, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.</p>
Between Brothers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM4NjQyMX0.Uvt9ipm_mm5NIpu_F3mkMFkXVi7vl1CEnGeLON0vdxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1419b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86022aa30c371dcacee822d85466dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Between Brothers" />
The Cast of Between Brothers<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118268/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Between Brothers</em></a> was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0362429/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kadeem Hardison</a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0203508/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Davidson</a>) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as <em>Between Brothers </em>came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999. </p>
Good News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4Mzg0NX0.p5VBKRmJvZ0jmbA0gKGzjpDofXDg2foLQc1AZwGuzjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b506d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4893ca3835f0fa7e9381d240d25be03" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Good News" />
The Cast of Good News<p>The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115275/" target="_blank"><em>Moesha</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200353/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Parkers</em></a><em>, </em>and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284770/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>One on One</em></a><em>. </em>However, the spiritual comedy <em>Good News </em>didn't receive the same blessings.</p> <p>The show followed a young pastor (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0708981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">David Ramsey</a>) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. <em>Good News</em> lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998. </p>
Out All Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTgyNDgyOX0.ZW_sMW3LXbFDghqZ1DVXXa5WTl66D1_J72tjinYscCk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eadf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd8344e05dd0cecb11829b3e4256b865" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Out All Night" />
The Cast of Out All Night<p>One would think a show starring legendary singer <a href="https://www.pattilabelle.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Patti Labelle</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000407/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vivica A. Fox</a>, and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004820/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Morris Chestnut</a> would be an instant success. However, the NBC series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103506/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Out All Night</em></a> proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. <em>Out All Night </em>aired from September of 1992 to July of 1993.</p>
Where I Live<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjIwODk0MX0.nl5_2p59OwMF8DEllIEe-tOL3coJBpSwdPRAEmnO0Nc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8f60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d4d9d9d9212ce94c7533622272a8409" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live" />
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0234791/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Doug E. Doug</a> was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106611/" target="_blank"><em>Cool Runnings</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103978/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Class Act</em></a><em>. </em>Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106171/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Where I Live</em></a><em>.</em></p><br><em>Where I Live</em> was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
- 6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should be on Netflix - Popdust ›
- 6 Unnecesarry Character Additions to Popular Black TV Shows ... ›
Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott's charitable giving has exposed how stingy and selfish Jeff Bezos has been in a time of tremendous need.
Back in June, a representative for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached out to nonprofit Feeding America to determine whether they could effectively channel his philanthropy.
A network of hundreds of food banks, the organization was providing crucial aid to the tens of millions of Americans who were then out of work. And they apparently impressed Bezos enough that he cut them a check for $100 million.
- Jeff Bezos Pledges to Donate $10 Billion to Fight Climate Crisis ... ›
- RIP Jeff Bezos: 5 Deaths Crazier Than "Drowned in Amazon ... ›