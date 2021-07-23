As if we weren't already waiting at the edge of our seats for the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the news that Michaela Coel has been cast has just sparked a new wave of excitement.

The British actress is acclaimed for her diverse array of talents, from writing and directing to showrunning and producing and, of course, acting. She has shown off her comedic chops in her hit series, Chewing Gum, as well as her talents for drama in the incredible, heartbreakingly revelatory I May Destroy You and has made forays into the sci-fi and fantasy genres with projects like Black Earth Rising and Black Mirror.

All this to say: She can do everything, and we would watch her do anything. I mean, really, we couldn't have dreamed up a better combination than Black Panther and Michaela Coel.



The newest addition to the Marvel family, we will be watching with rapt attention to see what her role is and how the story unfolds upon its release on July 8 2022.

Some are speculating that she will play the character of Storm, and the popular theory has the internet in a state — we love you Halle Berry, but there hasn't been a good Storm ... ever.

Black Panther is largely thought to be one of the best Marvel productions of all time for its ambitious story, its award-winning cast, breathtaking visuals, and historic representation. Other theories are also flying around, presenting a range possible storylines.

Whatever happens, we will say thank you to Ryan Coogler for giving us more Coel Content.



The first was such a monumental moment for Black culture — as well as being a pivotal example of the power of action films to drive culture forward and create conversation about complex issues. The sequel, therefore, has a lot to live up to.

Following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, whose passing rocked the Black community and Marvel fans everywhere with the loss of such an icon, questions are swirling about how the franchise will handle the loss.

Boseman feels irreplaceable, so it is difficult to imagine Black Panther without the Black Panther we know and love. However, as new details emerge about the sequel and the world it lives in, we get a little more hopeful every day.

According to Marvel, "It's clearly very emotional without Chad, but everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

The world of Wakanda also includes the new Black Panther series developed by Ryan Coogler. The show promises to follow the success of other Disney+ Marvel series ventures like WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by creating a world outside the linear film formula.

"With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way," said Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, "creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

The series is still in development but it also promises the same cultural impact, visual expansiveness, and lovable characters as the films.

However it unfolds, we're excited to see the unmatched ensemble cast come together next July.