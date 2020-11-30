2020 just keeps getting weirder.
The latest incident began when a group of officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Aero Bureau spotted something strange. The group was flying over rural Utah and counting bighorn sheep when they noticed a gleaming, alien-looking entity in the middle of nowhere.
"One of the biologists...spotted it, and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it," said pilot Bret Hutchings. "He was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!' And I was like, 'What.' And he's like, 'There's this thing back there—we've got to go look at it!"
The "thing" was a metallic, prism-shaped monolith, standing about 12 feet high and reflecting the desert sun.
Aliens or Art?
Most people have concluded that the monolith was simply the work of an ambitious Earth-based artist. Some are even guessing at who that artist might be. Some have suggested it is the creation of John McCracken, a minimalist artist who died in 2011, or the work of a McCracken imitator.
Either way, no one is quite sure how the object arrived. "Somebody took the time to use some type of concrete-cutting tool or something to really dig down, almost in the exact shape of the object, and embed it really well," said Lt. Nick Street, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
"It's odd. There are roads close by, but to haul the materials to cut into the rock, and haul the metal, which is taller than 12 feet in sections — to do all that in that remote spot is definitely interesting," Street said.
The monolith immediately sparked public interest, reminding many people of a scene from 2001: A Space Odyssey wherein a black monolith mysteriously appears. Of course, in the film, the monolith is the work of an unnamed alien race.
MonolithThe monolith in 2001: a space odyssey
When the story broke, many people immediately began to speculate about it, presuming the installation was the work of extraterrestrials. CBS News described it as "alien-like," and online conspiracy theorists have proposed many possible mysterious origins.
The Utah Department of Public Safety fueled the fire by refusing to disclose the object's exact location; of course, obsessive Internet users quickly found it.
The Monolith Mysteriously Disappears
To add even more mystery and intrigue, as of Friday, November 27th, the monolith has reportedly disappeared. Some intrepid explorers managed to discover its location, which they said was south of the Moab desert, but when some of them arrived to photograph it on Friday, it was gone.
One of the explorers, Riccardo Marino, posted about the event on Instagram. "All that was left in its place was a message written in the dirt that said 'bye b*tch' with a fresh pee stain right next to it. Someone had just stolen the statue, and we were the first to arrive at the scene."
Marino also said that on his way to the monolith, he passed a pickup truck carrying a large object that he now believes was the structure itself.
If this is all the work of aliens, they're surprisingly well-versed in modern American lingo. On the other hand, the heist could also have been the work of an invasive human who has just brought a curse upon our planet by stealing the monolith. Or it all could've been one massive joke, the perfect way to distract us from our 2020 misery.
We may not know if an extraterrestrial or earthling installed the “monolith” structure, but we can confirm that it… https://t.co/MeTDdMolBZ— BLM Utah (@BLM Utah)1606696365.0
The Utah Department of Public Safety had a more exuberant reaction. "IT'S GONE!" they wrote on Instagram. "Almost as quickly as it appeared it has now disappeared," adding that they can only speculate that aliens (symbolized by an alien emoji) were responsible.
The three-sided structure was removed "by an unknown party," according to an official statement from the Bureau of Federal Land Management.
Its disappearance is being investigated by the local sheriff's office, since the monolith is considered private property. If it was removed by someone other than the artist who installed it, this could be a case of a very strange art heist.
This week, the monolith has become the subject of very public fascination. "We recognize the incredible interest the 'monolith' has generated world-wide. Many people have been enjoying the mystery and view it as a welcome distraction from the 2020 news cycle," Monticello Field Manager Amber Denton Johnson said in a statement.
"Even so, it was installed without authorization on public lands, and the site is in a remote area without services for the large number of people who now want to see it. Whenever you visit public lands please follow Leave No Trace principles and Federal and local laws and guidance."
Even aliens aren't free from the feds, it seems.
2020: Year of Aliens
2020 has been a year of calamitous pandemics, protests, and politics; but in between it all, news flashes about aliens keep popping up like little winks from the beyond—perhaps reminding us that we're not alone.
In April, the Pentagon released two videos of unidentified objects, filmed in 2004 and 2015, respectively. In June, scientists released a study that said there may be more than 38 alien civilizations in the Milky Way. In July, the Pentagon revealed that they were tracking unidentified aircrafts as part of their U.F.O. unit. In September, astronomers discovered evidence of possible life on Venus.
UFO sightings have spiked in 2020, with everyone from Demi Lovato to Staten Island locals reporting alien sightings this year. Odd news stories keep popping up, like the time a former astronaut told Forbes aliens are definitely real and they could be here on Earth.
"It's possible they're here right now and we simply can't see them," said astronaut Helen Patricia Sharman. "Aliens exist, there's no two ways about it."
Mysteriously, Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, was just elected to the U.S. Senate in Arizona. Perhaps last year's Area 51 invaders were more successful than we thought.
The question is: Would it even matter if aliens installed this monolith?
"At this point, Aliens taking control of the world doesn't seem that bad," wrote one Twitter user. Hopefully, if aliens are responsible, they're not too mad that a pickup-driving, foulmouthed American stole their monolith — though their interactions do sound like excellent fodder for a film.
@CBSNews At this point, Aliens taking control of the world doesn’t seem that bad. They probably read Trumps tweets— Caroline.Jea (@Caroline.Jea)1588003665.0
Popdust's #PumpedToGetPlump Playlist for Thanksgiving 2020
Don't let your Boomer family get you down.
Thanksgiving has always been about food.
We suffer through the awkward small talk and often anti-climactic football games for the sake of the meal that awaits us at the end of the day, and even then that "meal" is representative of ethnic cleansing and genocide. But there are a few other pros that lay outside of gorging yourself on mashed potatoes. The holiday always falls on a Thursday, which means you always have a four day weekend. Black Friday is also the following day, so despite whatever infuriating experiences you may have on Thanksgiving with your family, you can at least rest easy knowing you can go out and buy enough stuff to numb the pain.
These reasons alone are enough to warrant celebration. So while you clench your jaw through what is almost guaranteed to be a painfully long afternoon, why not curate some music to help elevate your mood and remind yourself that a four day weekend of relaxation awaits?
"Thank U" By Alanis Morrisette
The film Hillbilly Elegy has been almost universally panned by critics, torn to shreds in a way possibly not seen since Cats.
Problems abound. First off, the movie is, somehow, fairly boring. It's almost entirely lacking in aesthetic style, and it's also completely devoid of politics. Why is that a problem?
Like the average moderate Democrat, it attempts to "humanize" and "understand" entire demographics but somehow falls short of anything approaching inspiration or genuine connection.
Like the average moderate Republican, it preaches an ethos of comeuppance and valorizes capitalist success.
Combine both of these things with a desire to avoid any sort of political statement and you get...whatever Hillbilly Elegy is.
The 9 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes to Watch on Turkey Day
Celebrate thanksgiving by hiding from your family and watching these fictional families enjoy turkey day!
Celebrating Thanksgiving usually entails a day of eating, answering uncomfortable questions from your family about your career and romantic life, hearing about your grandma's bunion surgery, and, if you're lucky, a well-earned doze in front of the TV. This year, given the social distancing guidelines, you may bypass the family time and go straight to the couch.
Regardless of your plans for Turkey Day, when that second helping of turkey starts to settle in your belly and your eyelids start to feel heavy, it's time to shove your cousin (or cat) over on the couch, settle in, and turn on one of these classic Thanksgiving-themed episodes.
“The One With the Rumor,” Friends<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTcyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg1MDUwM30.HQbIHMBhvTWbQXJfVjNNEdyF2dDzBgalqgLZBCxKPDs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5630d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43c434173d17f82544480a47c4a8fb30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Friends Thanksgiving episode" />Friends<p><strong>Season 8 Epsiode 9</strong></p><p>This iconic episode guest stars Brad Pitt (then married to Jennifer Aniston) as Rachel's former classmate who was still bitter about being an ignored and overweight teenager who co-founded the "I Hate Rachel Green Club" with Ross back in high school.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
"Parents," New Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTc2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODI3MjI1NH0.oNG7ZNehomcjG8q5GShlB4QGnaMwQIIZOjLuU-uOVGk/img.jpg?width=980" id="9e04b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c4d706bbef84d1987a5fc8d320368a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="New Girl Thanksgiving" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8</strong></p><p>This is an adorable and realistic depiction of the family drama that inevitably comes with Thanksgiving. Here, Jess tries to reunite her divorced parents and, obviously, chaos ensues. </p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
"Homo for the Holidays," Will and Grace<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTMyNjA2OH0.K_t3o1VI9Uu5vD24GR6RYbfFKkgpU2Xqt53G5_0NRF0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6b500" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73c6dc0fde532b5293d958e38fd88e09" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Will And Grace Thanksgiving episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 7</strong></p><p>This episode centers on Jack trying to come out to his mother over Thanksgiving dinner. It's as messy and hilarious as it is touching. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
"Slapsgiving," How I Met Your Mother<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTk1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTk2NzAwOH0.M1_L9ywWjrMCAUxURvr9FvXu1jaiL5PGEnvztptXHHY/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2791" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23b9b895b1bd6b28b27a8e8d14ebd992" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="How I Met Your Mother Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 3 Episode 9</strong></p><p>HIMYM is all about running jokes, and this episode is full of them. The gang is going through a time of transition, since Ted and Robin just broke up and Lilly and Marshall were recently married, and things get rocky (and hilarious) as a result. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Turkey In a Can," Bob's Burgers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjA2MC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM1MjU5N30.5zhyqTD_xtyocyGKNe3J14VYwYM_YV6_EdZB4b42VGc/img.gif?width=980" id="bc662" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99ddebe8711e7cde94576da02d51e1f4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 6</strong></p><p>The plot of this episode revolves around a turkey ending up in a toilet. That's it. Its fantastic. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"A Lilith Thanksgiving," Frasier<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTIxMDc0N30.MYlpMkpq7GwzX_yYEceAipyPv8cQC8MNR0jyzwP3jPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="34cd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3c950fa81fe24a4abfb08f8320d3f2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Thanksgiving Frasier" /><p><strong>Season 4 Episode 7</strong></p><p>One of the few <em>Frasier </em>episodes that takes place in Boston, this episode sees Frasier and his ex-wife vying to get their son into a prestigious school, while Frasier's dad tries to teach his grandson to play baseball. There are also some fantastic Niles cooking mishaps that make the episode worth watching. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"Lockdown," Brooklyn Nine-Nine<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM4MDU0Nn0.ZHzj8bYLjSEvNWhQIpLC82kZOxPD0MJxMFqG6X5Apq0/img.jpg?width=980" id="154e1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2da54f625cc5508fc4b6abceadae0b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Brooklyn nine nine thanksgiving episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 7 </strong></p><p>There are several great Thanksgiving episodes of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine,</em> but this one, in which the squad gets locked inside the station due to an anthrax scare, takes the cake.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Thanksgiving," Master of None<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODMzODY4NH0.P6Ttnfk2Zu0ViTUFLc-La5pUDyLUMA8Aba6G6IRlqAU/img.jpg?width=980" id="8a36b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c247d8edbc6c937a360e1a087ab2df5f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Master of None Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8 </strong></p><p>This episode hits all the heart strings in all the right ways. It shows family Thanksgivings over the course of 30 years and tells the moving story of Dez's bestfriend coming out to her mom. </p><p><strong>Where the watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"WUPHF.com," The Office<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIzOS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTk1NDc0Nn0.YIyfcAsAgJJUQvFeQFw-d9HAZYdStj7Lodm-UxUz_FY/img.gif?width=980" id="0a047" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59e7c43a63ff3b54811a903eb6a3cb8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Office Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 9</strong></p><p>In this episode, Dwight decides that a hay festival is just what everyone needs to get them in the holiday spirit. Meanwhile, Ryan tries to scam his coworkers out of a lot of money. Good stuff!</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
This Haunts Me: Did Scientists at CERN End the World in 2012?
Can the strangeness of recent history be blamed on scientists meddling with forces beyond their understanding?
Do you remember 2012?
People were convinced that the world was going to end — that the Maya calendar had predicted it more than 2,000 years earlier. And protesters and time travelers continued to decry the cataclysmic dangers of CERN's Large Hadron Collider, where scientists were taking apart the building blocks of the universe to understand how they worked...
I Found Literally Every Turkey Movie for Thanksgiving
Gobble Gobble, Motherf***ers.
There are shockingly few Turkey Movies™.
Seriously. In all of human history, we've made the bare minimum amount of Turkey Movies. No, I'm not talking about Thanksgiving Movies™––if you want a boring list of mashed potato shlock, you can hop on over to any other website. Here on Popdust, I'm talking about movies that literally feature turkey characters in a prominent role. And I'm telling you, after over a decade of grueling research, there are basically only four movies that fit my criteria––which is pretty much just that there is a character who is also a turkey.
