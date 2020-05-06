RoboCop Is the Perfect DLC Character for "Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath"

Mortal Kombat 11 really knows what it's doing when it comes to DLC.
Alongside new costumes and fresh story content (as if anyone cares about about the story in a game centered around pulling people's spines out of their faces), Mortal Kombat 11 has been releasing a steady stream of guest characters. Thus far, Joker, Spawn, and The Terminator have all graced Mortal Kombat's hellish arenas, each one bringing their unique flair for making bodies bleed as much as possible. But of all the potential characters from all the existing franchises, no character is capable of shooting a dude until he literally explodes quite like RoboCop.
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Official Reveal Trailer | PS4 youtu.be
Yes, RoboCop is officially coming to Mortal Kombat 11.
For anyone who has been living a joyless life void of the most important film of the 20th century, RoboCop is a movie about a man who is a robot and also a cop. The movie takes place in a futuristic capitalist dystopia, and the story follows RoboCop's creation and eventual retaliation against the corrupt elites who seek to use his power to their advantage. More importantly, though, RoboCop f*cking slays anyone who messes with him, and the gore is next-level. Half of the scenes in the original movie could double as Mortal Kombat fatalities, so it's a natural choice.
Better yet, RoboCop's iconic actor, Peter Weller, is returning to do the voice. One Twitter user put it best when they said, "PETER WELLER IS DOING THE VOICE FOR ROBOCOP IN THE GAME OH MY F*CKING GOD IM GONNA C U M."
So if you ever watched RoboCop and thought to yourself, "Damn, how cool would it be if I could make RoboCop stab a skeleton ninja to death?" your oddly specific fantasy is now a reality.