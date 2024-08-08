Every four years, the Summer Olympics are a canon event for millions of people across the globe. The best-of-the-best athletes are transported to some major city (this year, Paris) where they compete to be crowned the best athletes in the world.

And, yes, there are a million different aspects of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics that we could discuss. This year, the internet has meme’d every single competitor from “Mr. Pommel Horse” Stephen Nedoroscik, the women’s artistic gymnastic team headed by Simone Biles, and, of course, French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati.

All eyes are on the Olympians as we head into the final week of competitions before the closing ceremonies on August 11…and while we celebrate them for their elite athletic abilities, I want to chat about something else they excel in: fashion.

Yes, some of your favorite Olympians are gold medalists not only in their sport, but also in dressing well.

Because the Olympics are splashed across the world stage for several weeks every other year, we all get to know the athletes pretty well. Some are returning fan-favorites (Katie Ledecky, Biles, Noah Lyles), and there are newfound competitors who’ve stolen our hearts.

And while the world appreciates the gymnastics leotards or the Opening Ceremonies costumes, I like to look at the athletes who show their style in other ways. Take Noah Lyles and his painted nails, for example, which have of course been a topic of controversy.

If you’re watching these athletes compete, chances are you’re catching bits of their personality regardless. And I’m sure you’re looking them up on social media hungry to learn everything you can about them.

I'm no different than you. I'm constantly searching social media while watching these Olympians medal. I need to know their life story...Which is how I’ve found some of the most stylish Olympians competing this year. Here are my findings:

Suni Lee









Suni Lee has quite the story: overcoming two rare kidney disease diagnoses and battling her way back up to Olympic caliber. Not only is she an Olympic medalist this year, but she’s also a bit of a fashion icon herself.

Suni was the face of the Team USA Olympic SKIMS campaign, and often isn’t shown without iconic lash extensions and flawless makeup. You catch a flavor of Suni’s inimitable style in everything she wears and not just from hair and makeup alone.

Simone Biles









Simone’s got swag, to put it bluntly. With a bejeweled rhinestone travel bag announcing “Simone Biles Owens” next to the Olympic rings, gems nestled into her canine teeth, and a diamond goat chain, she lets her personality shine despite having to wear a conforming uniform.

Biles Owens is insanely talented, with multiple gymnastic moves attributed to her, but I love how she shows her flashy style and wears it with confidence. Such a Biles move.

Noah Lyles









World champion sprint runner, Noah Lyles, is no stranger to winning. Following his Olympic Gold in the 100-metre dash - which he won by 5-thousandths of a second! - his Olympic-themed nails were a hot topic of conversation.

He won the Olympics this year wearing an ornate choker and multiple bracelets. But off the track, his style is getting pinned straight to our Pinterest boards.

Sha’Carri Richardson









Sha’Carri is famous for being one of the fastest women in the world, but something that also sets her apart is her style. Often running with her hair down, lash extensions and always-intact acrylic nails, Sha’Carri’s not too shy to show a little bling.

Richardson constantly shows she’s got flair and attitude through her fiery hair and even more fiery antics.

Coco Gauff





The face of New Balance and brands like Ray Ban, Coco Gauff radiates effortless style. Tennis-core is a big trend right now, but for Coco, it’s just her uniform. She has her own New Balance line, of course, and was decked out in the brand for her Olympic debut.

What Gauff does best is simplicity. She chooses her accessories deliberately: like wearing two matching wrist sweatbands when competing.