If there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s a film with a love triangle. We’ve tirelessly argued over Team Edward versus Team Jacob, Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, Team Stefan or Team Damon, Team (insert attractive young male star) or Team (insert second attractive young male star).

So, when Luca Guadagnino’s latest homoerotic cinematic masterpiece — Challengers — debuted, you knew the world would be hooked. Not only does Challengers offer up steamy scenes, but it includes a recipe for instant success: Zendaya as the female lead, and two rapidly rising young leading men — Josh O’Connor (Patrick Zweig) and Mike Faist (Art Donaldson) — for the world to fawn over.

Yes, it’s Zendaya’s time to be the villain as Tashi Duncan — although the internet’s still debating whether she’s a feminist icon or just plain evil. Already receiving high praise as one of the best movies of 2024 so far — our review was pretty glowing, too.

But I couldn’t help but notice that Challengers solidifies a major shift in the fashion trendscape. Zendaya and her stylist — Law Roach — are known for their emblematic looks that set trends for the following year — and years to come. The verdict is in…luxury athleisure has never been more popular.

Similar to Quiet Luxury made popular by shows like SuccessionSuccessionand It-Girls like Sofia Richie, luxury athleisure gives a money vibe…without the display of labels. Challengers is all about looking like an old-money tennis pro.

Zendaya’s been delivering some killer serves (get it?) in the name of Challengers and Tashi Duncan lately…so she’s our resident style icon for building your luxury athleisure closet.

What Is Luxury Athleisure?

The ultimate goal in fashion of late is to look effortlessly sophisticated and filthy rich, without screaming that you’re trying too hard. That means an emphasis on quality and durability as well as an absence of logo and branding. Black and white color blocking is back in a big way, as are neutrals.

You must don luxury athleisure as if you’re an off-duty professional athlete. But only an athlete in an elite sport like tennis, horseback riding, or something posh like croquet.

It’s about that sweater tied over your shoulders and the wide headband pushing back your blowout. The polo shirt and the pleated skort. Tube socks and crisp whites. Getting the picture?

You see luxury athleisure outfits throughout Zendaya’s Challengers press tour, with clean girl tennis skirt sets and bouncy ponytails. You can perfectly picture her as Tashi Duncan but also catch a glimpse of how to achieve the luxury athleisure trend yourself.

Zendaya’s Challengers Style

The Barbie movie emphasized how fun it can be — and good for ratings — when the lead actress cosplays her character — Tashi Duncan — for press shoots. Margot Robbie constantly churned out Barbie look after Barbie look for every premiere, press opportunity, and awards show.

So when Zendaya followed suit and debuted Tashi Duncan-esque fits…we knew we had a hit on our hands. Some of the style is a literal homage to the sport — tennis ball Loewe heels paired with a custom Loewe V-neck bedazzled dress…or a Thom Browne gown with racquet appliques.

But her other appearances alongside Tom Holland at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells or the Monte Carlo Masters give us insight on the ultimate Tennis-Core closet.

Many of her looks are reminiscent of the 50s and 60s fashion that’s growing ever-popular this spring. Hoop skirts and Jackie O inspired skirt suits have been stellar on the press tour. And then there’s the power jumpsuits that are the epitome of office chic.

And it’s not just Zendaya who has leaned into Tennis Core…it’s one of Taylor Swift’s go-to style moments. The Tortured Poets Department singer loves a good pleated skort…and she’s well known for her cardigans.

In short, Tennis-Core is a mix of Taylor Swift, Zendaya — esp. in Challengers — and Sofia Richie’s style all-in-one. It’s about looking luxurious while being comfy. It’s to convey a highly active lifestyle that pays well. It’s to convey an air of money.

What You Need To Dress Like Tashi Duncan

So now that we want to dress — and live? — like Tashi Duncan, it’s important to emphasize elevated basics that will last you a few years. Luxury athleisure isn’t about fast fashion, it’s about high-quality, luxe materials.

If you want to embody the baller that is Tashi, here are the items you simply must have in your closet.

Cable Knit Sweaters

Zendaya BACKGRID

If there’s one staple item you need to complete the #TennisCore trend, it’s an oversized cable knit sweater. Nothing says old money quite like a collared cable knit. It’s giving “I know how to sail my father’s yacht…and I weekend in the Hamptons.”

Zendaya pairs the cable knit with a white maxi skirt…but these seriously go with anything. I like to combine the classic chunky sweater with a pair of wide-leg linen trousers.

Try these:

Scads of Collared Tops

Zendaya Backgrid

While you don’t necessarily need a notch neck collar in your cable knit sweater…it’s essential for a luxe athleisure look. And luckily, a lot of athleisure brands are throwing collars on dresses, crop tops, and more.

I’m a fan of the oversized collared shirts that you can pull on at any moment.

Try these tops for a Tashi Duncan look:

Pleated Skorts and Dresses



Zendaya Backgrid

If you’re a Swiftie, you know that a pleated skort is Taylor’s go-to. For someone with long legs, nothing shows them off better than a skort with some detailing. Everyone is on the pleated skort trend lately, so you better not miss out.

Skorts also solve the problem of accidental indecent exposure that skirts pose. With comfy shorts — and often a handy pocket — underneath, you’ll never wear a real skirt again.

Preppy Touches













This is all about accessorizing. Thick, sporty headbands are in — hello Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf. And, yes, I think the headband is a marvelous alternative to pulling your hair back with damaging elastics or claw clips.

But the headband isn’t the be-all and end-all. Mules and Mary Jane flats have come back to add a preppy flare…what’s next? Sperry’s?

If you want a few preppy accessories, here are my picks:

Uniqlo vs. Loewe









Let’s be honest. These two brands dominated the court in Challengers. If it wasn’t a Loewe look, the actors were sporting Uniqlo. And the good news is that Uniqlo is super affordable.

If you need some UNIQLO moments, here are the best luxury athleisure pieces: