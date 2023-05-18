At the Bulgari jewelry show in Venice, Italy on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, nobody was looking at the accessories. After all, what good are jewels when the girls are the girling?



All eyes were on the parade of party guests, pulling out all the stops in custom designer gowns. I don’t know what it was about this jewelry launch, but the crowd of celeb guests was dressed to the nines. Some of these looks rivaled the Met Gala 2023 looks — which is why they instantly went viral.

Case in point: Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra.

As Bulgari brand ambassadors, the trio brought their best — posing for a flurry of now-viral photos while they were at it.

The photos were giving peak Hollywood glamor — no subdued Sofia Richie style in sight. Bold cuts and bright colors were paired with big Bulgari statement pieces. They are the moment. They are the It Girls.

Anne, who is still sending her major fashion renaissance and prepping for a film with Michaela Coel, continued her streak of custom Versace looks. She donned a Donatella Versace design, just like she did at the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Ball. In contrast to the white tweed of two weeks ago, this look was metallic gold and silver with a boho-inspired hood.

Priyanka Chopra — whose latest role is a sexy spy thriller Citadel, starring her and Richard Madden — wore her signature red lip with a deep pinkish, almost-red gown.

In contrast, Zendaya wore a black, sleek look inspired by old Hollywood glamor. Zendaya’s elegant custom Richard Quinn gown made us anticipate the Dune press tour even more — if that’s possible.

Also dressed in bold black, Lalisa Manobal (aka Lisa from Blackpink), who is another Bulgari jewelry ambassador.

All this to say — mothers are mothering. And if this is what red carpet summer looks have in store for us, I can’t wait.