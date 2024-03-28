With a name like mine, I'm fully aware of the traumas that come with people not being able to pronounce it. So when Loewe's latest star-studded campaign came out, I felt their decades-long struggle. No, my name will never be on a keychain, but it's taught me to learn pronunciations fast.

Loewe, pronounced low-ay-vay, has subtle-y worked its way beyond runways and onto the bodies of our favorite celebrities. Lowkey celebrity power couple, Harry Styles and Taylor Russell, are often seen touting Loewe bags. It makes sense, considering Russell has been the face of multiple Loewe campaigns.













In the Decades of Confusion short film directed by Ally Pankiw, written by Dan Levy, and creative directed by Jonathon Anderson, Levy and Aubrey Plaza face off in a spelling bee. As the moderator, Levy asks Plaza to spell Loewe- to which she stutters and struggles and messes up by the second letter.









Although Plaza is decked out in vintage Loewe from head-to-toe, we fast forward years later to a married Plaza finding out that there's a "w" in Loewe.

What works: brands being self-aware, knowing that none of us could figure out how to pronounce the name. You see Loewe written across headlines and sewn into labels, you see it all over magazine covers with Hollywood's hottest stars, but you constantly have to Google how to say it.

Loewe has found a way to make themselves relatable, despite the fact that their pricing isn't necessarily accessible. The Spanish fashion house known for their minimalist styles and artisanal craftsmanship...but they continue to push boundaries through design innovation and clever campaigns.

If you like surrealist fashion, where clothing is turned into visual representations of art (think Loewe's puzzle bag), then this is the brand to watch in 2024.