News of mass shootings, threats of nuclear war, and political and cultural unrest are inescapable these days.

The human brain isn't meant to take in such a constant stream of bad news. As a result, many Americans have become numb and pessimistic, hardly blinking an eye when we hear about the latest tragedy. It's not that we don't care—it's that letting every heartbreaking thing actually break our hearts is just too much to handle.

But how do you combat that numbness? A good cathartic cry, that's how. Just as it can be healthy to put up defense mechanisms, it can also be healthy to let some of those pent up feelings out. That's where catharsis comes in. Catharsis is formally defined as "the process of releasing, and thereby providing relief from, strong or repressed emotions," and it's one of the main reasons humans have always and will always need art and storytelling.

The next time you just need a good cry, check out these ten tear jerking masterpiece.

10. If Beale Street Could Talk

Directed by Barry Jenkins, this Oscar award-winning film based on James Baldwin's classic novel follows the heartbreaking story of a young black couple divided by racism. If you have a heart, the tears will keep rolling long after the closing credits.

9. The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault In Our Stars | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX www.youtube.com

Nothing like combining young love and terminal cancer to really give you that one-two punch of feels.

8. Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3: Trailer www.youtube.com

Mothers of 18-year-olds beware: this movie might just be too much for you.

7. Room

Room | Official Teaser Trailer HD | A24 www.youtube.com

This pick isn't for the faint of heart, but if you're looking for an emotional journey, few movies can compare to this 2015 masterpiece. Featuring themes of innocence, trauma, and grief, this film should be viewed with tissues ready.

6. Moonlight

Moonlight | Official Trailer HD | A24 www.youtube.com

There are few better movies than this Best Picture Oscar winner, but it's by no means a feel-good film.

5. The Notebook

The Notebook trailer youtu.be

Sure, this one seems obvious, but it's a go to rom-com for a reason. If true love and Ryan Gosling don't at least make you shed a tear, perhaps you should seek professional help.

4. Marley & Me

Marley & Me Movie Trailer www.youtube.com

This should only be used in emergency situations when a good cry is desperately needed. Never underestimate the emotional toll a good dog movie can take.

3. The Last of the Mohicans

The Last Of The Mohicans - Official® Trailer [HD] youtu.be

This one's a real "even your dad cried" type of movie. The last 20 minutes of the film are guaranteed to leave you weeping into your popcorn.

2. The Bridge to Terabithia

Bridge To Terabithia (2007) Official Trailer www.youtube.com

This 2007 film is almost unfairly sad. We don't want to spoil it, so we'll just say the combination of childhood adventures and unexpected tragedy put this one at the top of our list.

1. Up

Disney/Pixar's Up - Official Trailer www.youtube.com

We dare you to make it through even the first 15 minutes of this movie with dry eyes. We dare you.

Carl and Ellie Fredricksen's love story will forcibly grab your heart and wring the tears right out of it. And if you literally don't have a heart, then Doug's incredibly-good-boy arc helping Carl and Russell bond will give you one—at which point you can go back to the beginning and have a good cry.