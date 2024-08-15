Interview and Photos by Jordan Edwards



This summer has been a celebration of female pop. Sabrina, Chappell, Billie, and Charlie have led a wave of unforgettable music and women supporting women. If you like those artists, then NERIAH should be in your playlist. Her single "Driving Weather" and its new acoustic version, is perfect for a summer roadtrip or night out with the girls.



Based in Los Angeles, NERIAH is one of the hardest working young artists in the industry. Since debuting in the fall of 2020, she's released her debut album, a pair of EPs, and several singles. Stars like SZA and Halsey have voiced their support.



We met up with NERIAH to talk about her latest music, dreamy aesthetic, and finding love.



It’s been almost two years since we last talked to you. How has your music evolved since then?

I feel like it has evolved so much. I am in such a different place in my life now, and I feel like I have really experimented with different sounds to be able to realize who I wanted to be as an artist.



Tell us about your latest single "Driving Weather?"

"Driving Weather" is definitely one of my favorites so far. I loved it so much that we decided to also release an acoustic version. To me this song is the perfect song to listen to with your windows down, blasting it with all of your friends.

Your previous single “First Time” has a late ‘80s feel. What do you like about that sound?

I love it. It’s super nostalgic. For this album, I spent so much time listening to old '80s songs, I got inspired. I wanted to find a new way to bring it into my sound.



You’re now in your Lover Girl Era. What does that mean?

Taking a bit of a break from the breakup songs and finally writing happy songs. I always have to write about what’s going on and I’ve never been more in love in my life. I was so scared at first to start writing happy songs, because I’ve never really done it before, but it’s actually my favorite music I’ve ever made.



You’ve been working on your sophomore album. What has that process been like?

It has been so fun. I’ve definitely experimented a lot more with this album. I really wanted to make music that we can all be happy and dance to.



What’s the best time of day to record vocals? Do you have a routine?

Definitely nighttime. I like to record as late as possible. When it comes to final vocals, I think my main routine is just making sure that I do my warmups that day and drink lots of water and throat coat.

You’re such a visual artist. Do you think about the video for a song as you’re making it?

100%. I usually even have the cover figured out before I write it. I think having visual elements really help bring this song to life.



Who have you been listening to lately?

I have been loving all of my pop girlies. Griff, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Billie.



What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

Finishing this album and getting ready for a lot of shows.



You love to bedazzle things. What’s your proudest bedazzling moment?

Probably my piano. I bedazzle everything so that would probably change depending on when you ask me. I definitely get the most compliments on my piano.

For more from NERIAH, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.


