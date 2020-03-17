Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

What Anime You Should Binge on Netflix Right Now

Check out all the semi-original anime that Netflix has to offer.

 Carlos Cadorniga
TV 03/17/20

Among all of the binge-worthy shows that Netflix has to offer, don't forget their immense library of anime for you to get your fill on stylized action, intense drama, and gripping stories.

But we're not just talking about rewatches of Fullmetal Alchemist or Naruto. Netflix also features plenty of amazing anime that you can only stream on their platform. From down to earth stories about the music industry that take place on Mars to a teen wolf's harrowing coming-of-age story, there's a unique anime for everyone to add to their watch lists, no matter their taste.

Here are our picks for some great anime that you can stream exclusively on Netflix:

Carole and Tuesday (2019, 24 episodes)

Carole and Tuesday take a selfie

Studio Bones

The duo make their first Instagram post to commemorate their indie music debut.

Director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy) brings his artistic appreciation for western music to life in this musical sci-fi drama. When a struggling young orphan in between part-time jobs crosses paths with a rich girl fleeing from her pampered yet stifling lifestyle, the two bond over their desire to make music. Fueled by a shared passion for song, this ragtag duo tries to make it big in the Martian music industry.

While the show maintains the style and charm that Watanabe is known for, the real star of Carole and Tuesday is its diverse soundtrack. Nearly every episode introduces new songs from a wide variety of real life artists (see Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann, the musical talent behind the titular characters), each offering a refreshing and nuanced understanding of the genre they represent. Catchy pop songs, gentle acoustic numbers, and smooth R&B tracks share the spotlight throughout the entirety of this heartwarming and inspiring anime.
AROUND THE WEB
AROUND THE WEB
 Carlos Cadorniga
Trending Articles
netflix series anime beastars devilman crybaby carole and tuesday ultraman the seven deadly sins baki hi-score girl netflix anime series beastars netflix devilman crybaby netflix carole and tuesday netflix ultraman netflix the seven deadly sins netflix baki netflix hi score girl netflix
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.