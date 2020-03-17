Among all of the binge-worthy shows that Netflix has to offer, don't forget their immense library of anime for you to get your fill on stylized action, intense drama, and gripping stories.
But we're not just talking about rewatches of Fullmetal Alchemist or Naruto. Netflix also features plenty of amazing anime that you can only stream on their platform. From down to earth stories about the music industry that take place on Mars to a teen wolf's harrowing coming-of-age story, there's a unique anime for everyone to add to their watch lists, no matter their taste.
Here are our picks for some great anime that you can stream exclusively on Netflix:
Carole and Tuesday (2019, 24 episodes)
Studio Bones
Director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy) brings his artistic appreciation for western music to life in this musical sci-fi drama. When a struggling young orphan in between part-time jobs crosses paths with a rich girl fleeing from her pampered yet stifling lifestyle, the two bond over their desire to make music. Fueled by a shared passion for song, this ragtag duo tries to make it big in the Martian music industry.While the show maintains the style and charm that Watanabe is known for, the real star of Carole and Tuesday is its diverse soundtrack. Nearly every episode introduces new songs from a wide variety of real life artists (see Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann, the musical talent behind the titular characters), each offering a refreshing and nuanced understanding of the genre they represent. Catchy pop songs, gentle acoustic numbers, and smooth R&B tracks share the spotlight throughout the entirety of this heartwarming and inspiring anime.