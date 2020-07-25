Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter 's Meruem—the main antagonist of the Chimaera Ant arc—seems to cover the same exact archetype as DBZ 's Cell. He's an insectoid monster capable of absorbing and integrating the powers of other living creatures, with the sole directive of ruling the world.

In a traditional shonen anime, Meruem would be a one-note character defined almost exclusive by his terrifying powers. The arc would be largely spent hyping up Meruem's insane abilities, which would finally be revealed in-full during a final one-on-one blow-out with the protagonist.

But Hunter x Hunter is far from a traditional shonen, and the Chimaera Ant arc essentially functions as a deconstruction of its genre.

Indeed, Meruem starts off as a cold, calculating monster who has no qualms about killing and eating anyone, be they men, women, children, or even other members of his species. But despite having no sense of humanity, Meruem isn't just physically powerful; he's also ridiculously intelligent.

Upon conquering a small nation and devising a plan to turn the population into a high-quality food source, Meruem grows bored and decides to pass his time by challenging the nation's top minds to various board games. Despite having never played any of these games before, Meruem learns quickly and easily defeats all of his opponents, constantly relishing in his own superiority.

Then Meruem meets Komugi, a young girl considered to be the world's best player of a tile-based strategy game called Gungi. Komugi is blind, clumsy, and very physically weak, and yet no matter how many times they play, Meruem cannot beat her at Gungi. Eventually, the constant losses begin to shake Meruem's sense of identity.

Up until this point, Meruem had always been the best at everything he ever attempted. As far as he knew, no creature alive could match his immense physical strength or his superior intellect. Now, here was this powerless girl who, at first glance, struck Meruem as a poor specimen even amongst humans. And yet she was better than him at something.

Meruem becomes obsessed with playing Gungi against Komugi, skipping meals and even de-prioritizing his master plans of world domination. Komugi enjoys playing Gungi with Meruem, too, expressing that her only real talent is the ability to play Gungi and how playing with him gives her purpose. As the two continue their games together, Meruem grows to genuinely care about Komugi. This, in turn, causes his perspective on life to shift.

Eventually Meruem realizes that he can never know what kind of talent, potential, and unique skills a person may possess, and instead of conquering the world and killing people for food, he will instead become a benevolent ruler who protects the weak.

Through all of this, the protagonists have been gearing up to take Meruem down. Isaac Netero, the most powerful Hunter in the world, challenges Meruem directly. But at this point, Meruem doesn't want to fight, instead sitting down and telling Netero that he'd rather spare his life, as his goal is now to create a just world for humans. Netero won't listen, going all out against Meruem and, ultimately, sacrificing his own life to set off a poisonous nuclear explosion.

Meruem survives the blast, but soon realizes that he has been poisoned and will die soon. Reassessing what's important to him, Meruem decides that the only thing he cares about is spending his remaining time with Komugi. He goes to her and asks her to play more Gungi with him.

After a few matches, he admits that he's going to die shortly and that, despite it being his last wish to continue playing with her, he doesn't want her to get infected, too. Komugi doesn't respond. She just continues playing. Meruem dies in her arms.

As a villain, Meruem absolutely defies all tropes. He's set up as the ultimate shonen monster, but he never even displays his powers in a battle. Instead, he transforms from a heartless monster into a being capable of love. Meruem's character arc is unlike that of any villain in any other story I've ever heard of. It is, at its core, a story of hope and how love has the potential to change even the worst of us. Meruem's final moments are, without a doubt, the saddest, most heart-wrenching scene I have ever experienced in...anything, really.

There are good villains, there are great villains, and then there's Meruem—an all-powerful insectoid monster whose death is capable of making a grown man sob.