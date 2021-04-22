it seems that video game maps know no bounds.

From the sprawling medieval landscape of Skyrim to the dense African jungles of Far Cry 2, video game worlds have only grown in size and become even more immersive. As consoles continue to push the open-world experience to its limits, there have been some seriously gorgeous video games over the last few years that feel like a world all their own (and no, we do not mean Cyberpunk).

While everyone should get out and enjoy some real nature this Earth Day, many of us are no doubt still confined to our homes thanks to the pandemic. So here are the most beautiful video game worlds for you to get lost in, so at least you can look at some gorgeous, digitally constructed trees.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 From the vast red rock deserts of New Austin to the thick, muggy forests of New Hanover, Red Dead Redemption 2 not only has one of the largest video game maps of all time that also happens to be diverse and fully realized. The vicious snowstorms in Ambarino will blind you and pit you against the elements. Strangers in the working-class towns of Valentine or Strawberry will pick fights with you for no reason other than that they're drunk and pissed off. The game's authentic wildlife, full of wolves and bears and other predators, will eat you without a second thought. All of it will cause you to get completely lost.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild While the brutal realism that defines many video game worlds is part of its allure, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers a massive map that's not only expansive but full of charisma. Anyone who's played the game knows the locals are quite an eccentric bunch, and the different terrains are all filled with an endless amount of treasure, shrines, and Hyrulian secrets to uncover. Whether you're scaling a perilous mountaintop in the Gerudo Highlands or navigating the molten hellscape of Goron City, Breath of the Wild is a unique world, unlike anything you've ever seen.

Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag For Assassins Creed's sixth installment, Ubisoft Montreal traded in the series' dense forests and medieval landscape for the wide-open Caribbean sea. Players engage in intense ship battles along the untamed waves and explore every inch of the West Indies to look for loot and slit enemies' throats. Just make sure to stop by the game's three major cities along the way, as there's an exotic cast of characters you can meet along your journey.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Obviously, it'd be blasphemy not to include Skyrim on this list. Grab a pint of Honningbrew Mead from The Bannered Mare Inn in the sprawling city of Whiterun, or explore the unforgiving mountainscape and snowy coasts of Winterhold. With dense forests, dangerous coastlines, and endless ruins and dungeons to explore, Skyrim is a perfect place to escape to.

Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy XV Dive into the dark Balouve Mines or explore the musty confines of Fociaugh Hollow. Final Fantasy XV's map may be relatively flat, but it still is easy to get lost in the sprawling world of Lucis. The game also encourages travel off the beaten path. Players who follow their wanderlust will find a legendary potion-brewer if they explore the woods near Malmalam Thicket, and braving the sandstorms of the Three Valleys will reward players with a handful of priceless treasure. Final Fantasy XV is worth the time it takes to traverse the game's 750 square miles.

Far Cry 2 Far Cry 2 Let's get one thing straight: Far Cry 2 was far from a perfect game. The plot was one of the series' weaker entries, and at times the world feels easily conquerable. But with that said, the gorgeous Central-African landscape is beautiful. The way your flamethrower scours the African grasslands into ash is breathtaking to watch, and exploring the dense jungles and muggy shores of Goka Falls is incredibly immersive. That's not to mention that the landscape is so sprawling that merely ripping around in a jeep is a thrill all on its own.

Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V While players will spend an abundant amount of time in Grand Theft Auto V's densely populated cities, San Andreas has a surprisingly versatile landscape outside of the city walls, full of predators such as mountain lions, boars, and even coyotes. The characters themselves are fully drawn out and feel authentic and real. Whether you've got Trevor traveling through Blaine county's dusty trails or Franklin navigating the hood of South Los Santos, it's all a breathtaking experience.

The Witcher 3 The Witcher 3 Before CD Projekt Red became solely known as the disastrous crew behind Cyberpunk 2077, they put out The Witcher 3, one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time that has since inspired a multi-million dollar Netflix series. While the series' world-building itself is...fine, The Witcher series itself is one of gaming's most immersive experiences. Bask in the lush beauty of White Orchard, or explore the mountainous dwarven lands of Skellige. Whatever you choose, endless opportunities exist, as The Witcher 3 has over 200 hours of gameplay.