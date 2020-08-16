<!-- Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph --> <div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-630"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - underfirst11 - under_first_paragraph -->

Pokemon X & Y and Pokemon Sun & Moon <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzExMDkwNX0.l-J8jct-bk4Odkxy14t_wPXZQpK-rkFjRfUFsXUjeLU/img.jpg?width=980" id="a10b3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb59a118cb093bfa1f149fe6c34208f5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pokemon Refresh" /> The Pokemon Company <p><em>Pokemon Sword & Shield</em> had one glaring problem, and it wasn't Game Freak's decision to cut a large chunk of the Pokedex. No,<a href="https://www.popdust.com/pokemon-sword-shield-game-freak-2641330594.html" target="_blank"> the biggest issue in Sword & Shield</a><em><a href="https://www.popdust.com/pokemon-sword-shield-game-freak-2641330594.html">Sword & Shield</a> </em>was the fact that it removed the ability to pet your Pokemon. Through the Pokemon-Amie and Pokemon Refresh mechanics, both <em>Pokemon X & Y</em> and <em>Pokemon Sun & Moon </em>give trainers the absolutely necessary ability to nuzzle their adorable friends (or giant gods, in Arceus' case). <em>Sword & Shield</em>'s Pokemon Camp lets you throw balls at your Pokemon, but it doesn't let you pet them. Why would they take this from us? Just...why?</p> Pokemon Sword & Shield had one glaring problem, and it wasn't Game Freak's decision to cut a large chunk of the Pokedex. No, the biggest issue in Sword & Shield Sword & Shield was the fact that it removed the ability to pet your Pokemon. Through the Pokemon-Amie and Pokemon Refresh mechanics, both Pokemon X & Y and Pokemon Sun & Moon give trainers the absolutely necessary ability to nuzzle their adorable friends (or giant gods, in Arceus' case). Sword & Shield 's Pokemon Camp lets you throw balls at your Pokemon, but it doesn't let you pet them. Why would they take this from us? Just...why?

Ghost of Tsushima <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ2My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTkxNzA1NX0.4DeVw-Pe3b0EIycI8kK72I4Ealu86Okc8K-5MwavZcg/img.png?width=980" id="a2e96" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bec2ac5d3df2f0805cd92393bc8b85e7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ghost of Tsushima" /> Sucker Punch Productions <p>In <em>Ghost of Tsushima</em>, you traverse the gorgeous Japanese island of Tsushima as Jin, a noble samurai forced to adopt dishonorable tactics if he hopes to stand a chance against the invading Mongol army. But while a vast open world and fluid sword combat may be the game's biggest draws, the best thing about <em>Ghost of Tsushima</em> is the fox shrines hidden throughout the island. If you spot a fox along your journey, you can follow it to a hidden shrine where you can pray and then pet the fox. Then you can enter the fully decked out camera mode and take pictures of yourself petting the fox. This is what <em>Ghost of Tsushima </em>is really all about.<span></span></p> In Ghost of Tsushima , you traverse the gorgeous Japanese island of Tsushima as Jin, a noble samurai forced to adopt dishonorable tactics if he hopes to stand a chance against the invading Mongol army. But while a vast open world and fluid sword combat may be the game's biggest draws, the best thing about Ghost of Tsushima is the fox shrines hidden throughout the island. If you spot a fox along your journey, you can follow it to a hidden shrine where you can pray and then pet the fox. Then you can enter the fully decked out camera mode and take pictures of yourself petting the fox. This is what Ghost of Tsushima is really all about.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ4Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjU1MzI4OX0.NyliA1NzOp_eNeO8I-vro6woTXWKv-vmeyTC23x8V7k/img.jpg?width=980" id="7c2ef" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="879fa5cee31c31bbacc3b1a7666d7e5d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Metal Gear Solid 5" /> Konami <p>As the fifth installment of Hideo Kojima's deeply complex <em>Metal Gear </em>saga, <em>Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain </em>features incredibly violent scenes and gameplay that convey the stark realities of war. You can also recruit a one-eyed canine companion named D-Dog who will help you distract foes and locate equipment. D-Dog is a very good boy, so naturally, Hideo Kojima wants you to pet him. Unfortunately, D-Dog can also die permanently, so you must protect him at all costs.</p> As the fifth installment of Hideo Kojima's deeply complex Metal Gear saga, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain features incredibly violent scenes and gameplay that convey the stark realities of war. You can also recruit a one-eyed canine companion named D-Dog who will help you distract foes and locate equipment. D-Dog is a very good boy, so naturally, Hideo Kojima wants you to pet him. Unfortunately, D-Dog can also die permanently, so you must protect him at all costs.

Dragon Quest XI <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ3MS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMzk0NjA4NX0.PQ9lDodh46QnkTS6aI_nCukK1opOE9j-s_YqI9TF4m0/img.png?width=980" id="ceaf1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c25f241df164f40694b5f66321c8d514" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dragon Quest 11 Dog" /> Square Enix <p><em>Dragon Quest XI </em>is a sprawling, old school-inspired <a href="https://www.popdust.com/best-jrpgs-ps4-era-final-fantasy-7-remake-2646941761.html" target="_blank">JRPG adventure</a> across a massive fantasy world, but even fantasy worlds have dogs. In this case, they're Akira Toriyama-style anime dogs, which means that they're extra cute and cartoonish. So while your quest may be large in scale, remember that no quest is too lofty to prevent you from taking a quick breather to pet every dog you see whenever you're in town.<br></p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:468px;height:60px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="9626795938"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p> Dragon Quest XI is a sprawling, old school-inspired JRPG adventure across a massive fantasy world, but even fantasy worlds have dogs. In this case, they're Akira Toriyama-style anime dogs, which means that they're extra cute and cartoonish. So while your quest may be large in scale, remember that no quest is too lofty to prevent you from taking a quick breather to pet every dog you see whenever you're in town.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Sims 4 <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzY1NzMyNH0.i1AH48bDAkyKXace6QUUwc40_7Uz4iZzz-pJroTQTUo/img.jpg?width=980" id="4b749" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5f6c000442d1e63201892919fd630488" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs" /> EA <p>In the world's most popular lifestyle simulator, you create people from scratch and force them to live out whatever bizarre scenarios you place them in. But, assuming you have <em>The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs </em>expansion, you can also just have your Sims pet animals. Of course, you can also create monstrous, Lovecraftian abomination animals to fill your Sim's house with in order to further enact your twisted design. But even if you do that, you can still make your Sim pet them.</p> In the world's most popular lifestyle simulator, you create people from scratch and force them to live out whatever bizarre scenarios you place them in. But, assuming you have The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion, you can also just have your Sims pet animals. Of course, you can also create monstrous, Lovecraftian abomination animals to fill your Sim's house with in order to further enact your twisted design. But even if you do that, you can still make your Sim pet them.

Cyberpunk 2077 <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMjg5NjkwOH0.JdseFJxFSHeycvP_dv-imgCZKnw51L4Vqd6I0fV_yEY/img.jpg?width=980" id="1fc01" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d131f4177f9b423158c773704341b558" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Cyberpunk 2077 Cat" /> CD Projekt Red <p><em>Cyberpunk 2077 </em>hasn't come out yet (it's been delayed over and over again), but as CD Projekt Red's first major release after <em>The Witcher</em>, it's easily the single-most anticipated console title. Plenty of details about the game have been revealed so far, from the choice to adopt various gameplay-altering "lifepaths" to the fact that, unfortunately, you will not be able to romance Keanu Reeves. But you know what you can do? Pet cats. Yes, it has been confirmed that cats sometimes wander the world of <em>Cyberpunk 2077, </em>and you can, indeed, touch them. Thankfully, even if the world turns into a cyberpunk dystopia, we can still trust that petting cats will always be in-fashion.</p> Cyberpunk 2077 hasn't come out yet (it's been delayed over and over again), but as CD Projekt Red's first major release after The Witcher , it's easily the single-most anticipated console title. Plenty of details about the game have been revealed so far, from the choice to adopt various gameplay-altering "lifepaths" to the fact that, unfortunately, you will not be able to romance Keanu Reeves. But you know what you can do? Pet cats. Yes, it has been confirmed that cats sometimes wander the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and you can, indeed, touch them. Thankfully, even if the world turns into a cyberpunk dystopia, we can still trust that petting cats will always be in-fashion.

Dream Daddy <img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU1OTQ3Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODgyNjQ5Mn0.95-VizJ1OWgkKAj1mYD4A2CbUS5FC5dL3SS_16vzG1c/img.jpg?width=980" id="5c2f4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1e0c49e99e1b096a31248e97695efe64" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dream Daddy" /> Game Grumps <p><em>Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator </em>is, as the name suggests, a dating simulator that lets you date daddies. The scenarios are very well designed because, at one point, you see a dog and the game gives you the option to pet it. This provides a wonderful little moment in between your daddy dates, although this is a rare case the awesomeness of petting an animal still doesn't overshadow the awesomeness of dating daddies.</p> Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is, as the name suggests, a dating simulator that lets you date daddies. The scenarios are very well designed because, at one point, you see a dog and the game gives you the option to pet it. This provides a wonderful little moment in between your daddy dates, although this is a rare case the awesomeness of petting an animal still doesn't overshadow the awesomeness of dating daddies.