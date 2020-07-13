The 5 Most Badass Anime Video Games
The best anime games are the ones that look the coolest and make you feel the most powerful.
Every anime fan who also loves video games (so...pretty much all of us) knows the feeling of watching an epic battle go down and thinking, "Damn, it would be so cool to play that."
Dragon Ball FighterZ<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ1Mzg0Ny9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTMzMzE3MX0.wx53Jou8Dy9a6G5cO-rDf0D6Ubb2d_E1BpfRr9mFAvo/img.png?width=980" id="d41a9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81d8ad4986fea72f094da80e12c4453b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dragon Ball FighterZ" />
Shueisha<p><em>Dragon Ball FighterZ </em>is the one major exception to the "anime games are not technically great video games" rule. Regardless of whether or not someone likes the <em>Dragon Ball Z </em>franchise, <em>Dragon Ball FighterZ </em>is undoubtedly the single-best 2D fighter on the current gaming scene.<br></p><p>Developer Arc System Works, which is also behind the popular 2D fighting franchises <em>Guilty Gear </em>and <em>BlazBlue</em>, went all out on <em>FighterZ. </em>The combat system is deeply complex, designed to facilitate hyper-fast-paced battles where life bars can be tanked by a single string of well-executed combos. The 37 (soon to be 40 with DLC) character roster is incredibly diverse, with every character's play style feeling both distinct and true to their personality. For example, Broly plays like a gigantic powerhouse with the ability to attack through opponents' projectiles, while Hit—the alien assassin from <em>Dragon Ball Super</em>—relies on speed, parries, and technical acumen. </p><p><em>FighterZ </em>is proof that in the hands of an expert developer, anime games can, indeed, be great games period.<br></p>
Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ1Mzg1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTk2MTE4M30.Auh2onGuK-jDbi2rsLFRAwVrI-r5yHIjxOHgbP1qELc/img.jpg?width=980" id="999bc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="39fd07804a199d3cf0cd26d1abf8aa3a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3" />
Shueisha<p>Not every anime game can be <em>Dragon Ball Fighterz</em>, and that's perfectly okay. Sometimes it's nice to relax and play a more casual fighting game where you can just screw around as your favorite character. In more casual games like these, the bigger the roster, the better.</p><p>When it comes to character roster size, <em>Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3 </em>(or <em>Dragon Ball Z: Sparkling! Meteor</em>) is wholly unmatched. <em>Tenkaichi 3 </em>features 98 characters and 161 different forms, making it one of the largest playable rosters in any fighting game ever. Finally, we can play not just as heavy hitters like Goku and Vegeta, but also as <a href="https://dragonball.fandom.com/wiki/Spopovich" target="_blank">Spopovich</a>, the muscular bald man in a unitard who was in like three episodes from the Buu Saga before being killed. </p><p>On a cooler note, you can also play as Arale, the main character from <em>Dragon Ball </em>creator Akira Toriyama's earlier work, <em>Dr. Slump</em>, and that kind of crossover reference is exactly why <em>Tenkaichi 3 </em>is such a great anime game.</p>
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ1Mzg4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjA0MjY3MX0.BxmH7sZoe6oj9ApxqkvEeaNUrgGlnMWU3bkZsVdhDAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="e810b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3a82a85aefbae20daba598640eb55c1f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" />
Shueisha<p>The <em>Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm </em>franchise is probably the best casual anime fighting game series, due to its smooth gameplay mechanics that allow you to run around 3D playing fields just like a real ninja. More importantly, though, the games feature giant boss battles against the various Tailed Beasts that are epic in scale. </p><p><em>Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 </em>is the culmination of all the previous titles, including a huge list of characters from throughout all of the anime's incarnations, including <em>Naruto</em>, <em>Naruto Shippuden</em>, and <em>Boruto</em>. The game serves as a great capstone for <em>Naruto</em> and perhaps more than any other game really makes you feel like you're playing the anime.<br></p>
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ1MzkyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjA5MzU4NH0.jS9rRj0b_mJtvpC2LeWqGOZ-IIs1Z-rAVOzAGYOH1rI/img.jpg?width=980" id="e96b3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="65428cdd1d44c45b587212c4658114d8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="One Piece Pirate Warriors 3" />
Shueisha<p>Developed by Koei Tecmo's Omega Force division, <em>One Piece Pirate Warriors </em>falls under the action game sub-genre known as <em>Musou </em>(literally "Unrivaled"), alongside other entries like <em>Dynasty Warriors </em>(inspired by China's Three Kingdoms period) and <em>Samurai Warriors </em>(inspired by Japan's Sengoku period). These games are designed to create an epic sense of scale, placing you in the role of an incredibly powerful warrior and pitting you against 1000s of foes at once. As you mow through mobs of enemies and demolish (slightly more) powerful enemy leaders, you truly feel like an all-powerful hero.<br></p><p><em>One Piece</em>'s giant world and ridiculous characters work incredibly well within this context. Notably, <em>One Piece Pirate Warriors 4</em> released relatively recently, but <em>One Piece Pirate Warriors 3</em> still boasts more alternate costumes, story chapters, in-game collectibles, and post-game content. If you want the ultimate <em>Pirate Warriors </em>experience, <em>3 </em>is still definitely the way to go.<br></p>
Jump Ultimate Stars<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzQ1Mzk1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTE2NzI3M30.HQDN7GRWDFng51_eiMKSxOPgNrO__r-bCiRartnQcEc/img.jpg?width=980" id="bc503" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ca683d89a61fa0613c9413ef45a967a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jump Ultimate Stars" />
Shueisha<p>In Japan, the vast majority of popular action manga are published in <em>Weekly Shonen Jump</em>. This means that <em>Shonen Jump</em>'s publisher, Shueisha, owns the rights to a vast array of franchises from <em>Dragon Ball </em>to <em>One Piece </em>to <em>JoJo's Bizarre Adventure</em>, and many, many more. As such, they would be <em>insane</em> not to make a massive video game collaboration.</p><p>Enter the <em>Jump Stars </em>series, which does exactly that. <em>J-Stars Victory VS </em>and <em>Jump Force</em>, the two most recent entries for home consoles, ended up being disappointing due to a weak combat systems, even by anime video game standards. </p><p>Luckily, <em>Jump Ultimate Stars, </em>released in 2006 for Nintendo DS, still holds up. The game plays kind of like a low-res anime version of <em>Super Smash Bros.</em>, and the character roster is sizable while maintaining the distinct feel of each character and series. <em>Ultimate Stars </em>is only available in Japanese, but it works perfectly on American DS systems, and everything is intuitive enough to figure out with relatively little hassle. If you're an anime fan and want the best collab game ever made, track this one down. </p>
From BTS to New Kids on the Block: 7 Boy Band Owned Restaurants Around the Globe
Eat like a pop idol.
Donnie Wahlberg
Chef Paul Wahlberg always knows when his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, is in town. How? A mass of fans will turn up to their Wahlburgers restaurant chain, signaling that the New Kids on the Block singer is on his way!
"I know Donnie's coming because the Blockheads come beforehand," Paul tells us. "The message gets out there, everyone comes and that unity is amazing."
Donnie and Paul teamed up with actor brother Mark Wahlberg to launch their first Wahlburgers in Massachusetts in 2011, and the business, now global, was also the focus of reality TV series, Wahlburgers.
Why Yu Yu Hakusho Still Holds Up Better Than Any Other Old School Anime
Even to this day, "Dark Tournament" remains the defining shonen "Tournament Arc."
Oftentimes, it's impossible to separate the quality of the anime we grew up watching from the sense of nostalgia those series evoke.
Case in point: Dragon Ball Z. Historically, DBZ is likely the most influential anime series of all time, both redefining the shonen genre for every series that came after it and introducing an entire generation of Western kids to Japanese animation through the legendary Funimation dub on Cartoon Network's Toonami block. Chances are high that if you meet someone who loves anime and grew up in the late '90s or early 2000s, they'll have a deeply personal bond with DBZ.
At the same time, it's hard to argue that DBZ holds up in the modern day, especially for new viewers coming in with fresh eyes. The pacing of the original series is super slow, the fights drag out forever, and while DBZ created so many of shonen's most prevalent tropes ("This isn't even my final form!"), almost everything DBZ ever did has since been done better by other series.