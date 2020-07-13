Shueisha

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the one major exception to the "anime games are not technically great video games" rule. Regardless of whether or not someone likes the Dragon Ball Z franchise, Dragon Ball FighterZ is undoubtedly the single-best 2D fighter on the current gaming scene.



Developer Arc System Works, which is also behind the popular 2D fighting franchises Guilty Gear and BlazBlue , went all out on FighterZ. The combat system is deeply complex, designed to facilitate hyper-fast-paced battles where life bars can be tanked by a single string of well-executed combos. The 37 (soon to be 40 with DLC) character roster is incredibly diverse, with every character's play style feeling both distinct and true to their personality. For example, Broly plays like a gigantic powerhouse with the ability to attack through opponents' projectiles, while Hit—the alien assassin from Dragon Ball Super —relies on speed, parries, and technical acumen.