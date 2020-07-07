Technology has finally reached a point where the greatest old school video games can be properly updated for the modern era.

Many of our favorite games from the '90s and early 2000s feature amazing stories, concepts, and gameplay, albeit with graphics that no longer shine. Updating, remastering, or in the case of Final Fantasy VII: Remake, entirely remaking from the ground up, can bring a beloved game right back into the pop culture limelight. But just because a game doesn't boast the massive fanfare surrounding powerhouse titles like Final Fantasy VII and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, that doesn't mean it's not worthy of an update, too. In fact, underrated titles might benefit even more from a 2020 polish.