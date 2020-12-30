The 10 Most Anticipated Games of 2021
The future of gaming looks bright. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
While 2020 was a mess all around, there was no shortage of amazing games this year.
With most of us confined to our couch, video games took on a new meaning in our lives. Our Animal Crossing islands served as our vacation homes and the only way to experience normalcy. Call of Duty chat rooms were the only way for us to have honest human interactions, and don't even get me started on the time spent traversing the wilds in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
But as 2020 comes to a close, the future of gaming is looking brighter than ever. Here is our list of most anticipated arrivals of 2021.
God of War Sequel
God of War
With an unconfirmed release date and unconfirmed title, the God of War titles have a long history of outstanding games, with 2018's reboot being the most lauded game in the series thus far. The Santa Monica Studio installment put Kratos into the messy world of Norse mythology and had him face off against some scary foes alongside his son, Atreus. But now with the innovative DualSense PS5 controller and highly improved graphics, the upcoming 2021 release should feel and look a lot different, which is incredibly exciting.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
The sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the trailer for Hellblade 2 captivated audiences when the game was announced at the 2019 Game Awards. While the first installment in the series explored Senua's descent into hell in order to save her lover's soul, the game received praise for tackling mental illness and the dangers of psychosis. Developer Ninja Theory announced that Senua will return for more hack and slash insanity, and we can't wait to see what new adventures are in store for the heroine.
The Medium
The Medium
A fascinating psychological horror game, The Medium is gearing up to be unlike anything else in 2021. Users play as Marianne, a psychological medium who can explore the spirit realm.
Both worlds will contain horrifying puzzles, and players will be expected to use Marianne's supernatural powers to fight against demons and other scary goons. Not to mention the fact that the whole thing also takes place in Poland, which is a terrifying setting.
Resident Evil 8: Village
Another highly anticipated horror entry, Resident Evil 8: Village excited players after it was revealed that RE7's protagonist, Ethan, would explore a supernatural village and face off against a unique set of foes, which other outlets have described as "zombie-werewolf-looking things." It's also rumored to be the first game in the series to be in the first person.
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Zero Dawn is officially getting a sequel, and the PS5 trailer showed that it will be even more enthralling in its visuals and jaw-dropping in its gameplay and boss battles. The trailer alone made audiences squirm with excitement, and while a release date is nonexistent at this point, the game will no doubt be epic if it's anything like its predecessor.
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
It's impossible to relay the anticipation for this project in a single paragraph. Halo Infinite is expected to return the series to its shining glory. It was announced that Joseph Staten, the original trilogy's writer, had been added to the team as creative director. With 343 already at the helm, the game has been shaping up to be one of 2021's biggest releases.
While creators remain mum on the details of the game it was confirmed that Infinite will offer four-screen split-screen multiplayer, as well as immersive online play. Additionally, the game will be offered for free on the Xbox Pass and will be able to be played on the cloud via xCloud. It's in Microsoft's best interest to make sure Halo Infinite surpasses expectations, so we're hoping it will at least be a strong return to form for the series.
Hogwarts Legacy
Have you ever wanted to enroll at Hogwarts, not as Harry Potter, but as yourself? The details behind Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalance's Hogwarts Legacy have remained scarce, but the exciting open-world role-playing game is definitely set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the 1800s. You play as yourself and get to customize and upgrade your character, as well as attend Hogwarts and explore the wizarding world's surrounding areas, including the Forbidden Forest.
Far Cry 6
The open-world FPS series has a long-running history of fantastic villains, but when Far Cry 6's E3 trailer revealed that Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame would take the helm as a contentious dictator, the series significantly upped the ante from past releases.
Not much else is known about the story, but as the trailer shows, the graphics look phenomenal. Unfortunately, fans of the series are going to have to wait a bit to snag a copy, as Far Cry 6 has been delayed until at least April of 2021.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
One of the longest-running and most successful video game series ever created, Ratchet and Clank will return to the PS5 with Rift Apart, and if August's gameplay reveal is any indication, it's guaranteed to be a whole lot of fun.
Dr. Nefarious is up to his old "world domination" tricks again, and this time he's obtained a weapon that can split apart reality into different dimensions. Ratchet and Clank, of course, must stop him, but after getting separated, they first will have to find their way back to each other. Unfortunately, the game is not expected until at least April of 2021.
Hitman 3
The legendary stealth game Hitman kicks off the new year with its eighth installment in January 2021. Voiced once again by the veteran David Bateson, the assassination third-person action game puts you back in the shoes of Agent 47, an agent who plots out murders via a series of puzzles and utilizing vastly different locations. At its peak, the long-standing Hitman franchise offers vastly expansive and detailed maps with countless ways to take out your foe.
Hitman 3 proves to be no different. Whether you kill your enemies by slapping them with a dead fish or push them off a cliff, longtime fans of the series will not be disappointed by the game's endless array of ways to kill your foes. Not to mention it runs on an engine that supports 300 active NPCs at once, making each location feel busy and alive.
Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.
You're Going to Hook Up With Someone You Meet Through Social Media<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzYyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAyMTU2OH0.fgLZ65VM0tuq749mSiHpYMSCXShTNPAnycOOvui3tGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="99626" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5926355df5fdface76d5c57565413a6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Twitter hookup" /><p>Century VIII, Quatrain 66</p><blockquote>When the inscription D.M. is found<br>in the ancient cave, revealed by a lamp.<br>Law, the King and Prince Ulpian tried,<br>the Queen and Duke in the pavilion under cover.</blockquote><p>Let's start with some good news. You're going to be looking through your DMs when you notice a horny one that you ignored a long time ago. You will connect with this thirsty stranger and get up to some freaky stuff with them. Good for you. Just make sure to clean up the pavilion after you guys try "the Queen and Duke." That one is messy.</p>
Your Houseplants are Not Going to Do Well<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzY0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDI3NDcwMX0.lavHaKFuXs-CeKvNMiBvBBFkxtqXZHIxvno0ov8X9O8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7704d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8c4084cf7e3343bf04bd80cff9ba7fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="dying houseplant" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 11</p><blockquote>The seven branches will be reduced to three,<br>The elder ones will be surprised by death,<br>The two will be seduced to fratricide,<br>The conspirators will be dead while sleeping.</blockquote><p>We all know you don't exactly have a green thumb, but this time it won't really be your fault. Just accept that these things happen, and next time you go plant shopping try to look for some succulents that are less conspiratorial.</p>
You will No Longer Be Able to Use Your Friend's Streaming Account<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NDAxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzI4NzYxMn0.7vNyrH-jW5S4Yknl949Iunl2vqR7dPkXr5M9m2mZKAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f941" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75628a4c3dc4a2876d3934d23d4e8bd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Netflix error" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 34</p><blockquote>The device of flying fire<br>Will come to trouble the great besieged chief:<br>Within there will be such sedition<br>That the profligate ones will be in despair.</blockquote><p>You've been signed into your friend's Netflix for too long. He's sick of your viewing habits affecting his recommendations —he feels "besieged." So if you want to keep using your "device of flying fire" (Amazon Fire Stick), you and your roommates ("the profligate ones") have to get your own streaming account.</p>
That Rescue Cat Is Going to Be More Trouble Than It's Worth<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDQ5NTgyOH0.mdQqnug8xK-FxYLKikxW1qxCWUxw8r-Ol_3qyBGbldg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e558d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c92695c9e4caf2fb2a630d611d4f228c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rescue Cat" /><p>Century III, Quatrain 73</p><blockquote>When the cripple will attain to the realm,<br>For his competitor he will have a near bastard:<br>He and the realm will become so very mangy<br>That before he recovers, it will be too late.</blockquote><p>You're going to adopt a cat that is missing at least one limb/eye (not cool for Nostradamus to call it "the cripple," but the 1500s were a different time). It's going to get outside and get in a fight with a neighborhood feral cat ("a near bastard"), and pick up an infestation of fleas as a result.</p><p>The next thing you know, there will be fleas all over your apartment, and they'll get into the rest of the building. Before you can get rid of them, you're going to get a bill for an exterminator from your landlord.</p>
You're Going to See Your Coworker's Dick<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NjU5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjExMzA3NX0.__LeFfRHa3_YiY7TmELiWmoMxoRWI8n1f05rPuLsego/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cfa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5910a4c1bbb889e2b82dbe14a5ea5091" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Work Christmas party" /><p>Century II, Quatrain 29</p><blockquote>The Easterner will leave his seat,<br>To pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul:<br>He will transpire the sky, the waters and the snow,<br>And everyone will be struck with his rod.</blockquote><p>At next year's office Christmas party, a drunk coworker who grew up on the east coast is going to go to the bathroom — or "pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul" as it was known in 16th century France. When he comes back, his junk will be hanging out of his open fly.</p><p>He will be so embarrassed that he will request to be transferred to the European branch of the company and thus "transpire the sky, the waters, and the snow." But everyone will still be talking about his rod.</p>
You're Going to Eat Some Old Cheese<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTQ2MDkyNn0.uoWf7QbGV78W7e87J193udhecZ-KZFWlUo1szauEsbE/img.jpg?width=980" id="5be1f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5875077e93028c86973586e9998fe4b6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="old cheese" /><p>Century I, Quatrain 25</p><blockquote>The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries.<br>Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a god-like figure.<br>This is when the moon completes her great cycle,<br>but by other rumours he shall be dishonoured.</blockquote><p>You will be about to start your period — "when the moon completes her great cycle." If this has never happened to you, and you don't really have the anatomy to pull it off, don't worry. The important part is that you will have some intense cravings.</p><p>You'll find some old cheese hidden in the back of the fridge, and it will look okay, so you will celebrate Louis Pasteur — inventor of dairy pasteurization process. Or <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/predictions-of-nostradamus-2011-12#louis-pasteur-4" target="_blank">possibly just some random pastor</a>. Do you buy your cheese from a random pastor?</p><p>But then it will turn out that the cheese was actually bad, and you will end up cursing his name from the bathroom.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
You're Finally Going to Get Your Bathroom Redone<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA3MDg2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Nzc4Njc5OH0.Xy_J9g_lPWJMZN8_vBVRA8rq6wa-lzhDXhr-vnaVrPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="80fa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff1509e0e38a0468b15634317e5150b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Marble bathroom" /><p>Century X, Quatrain 89</p><blockquote>The walls will be converted from brick to marble,<br>Seven and fifty pacific years:<br>Joy to mortals, the aqueduct renewed,<br>Health, abundance of fruits, joy and mellifluous times.</blockquote><p>It might be that time you spend stuck in the bathroom that motivates you to finally renovate. Marble tiles, new pipes ("aqueduct") and an ocean color scheme. Just pick everything carefully, because you're going to be stuck with it for the next 57 years. As a final touch, you will put a picture of fruit in the corner to soothe you while you're noisily using the facilities ("mellifluous times"). Good for you.</p>
You're Going to Execute a Daring Prison Escape<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2ODA5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM0NTA3N30.L667VZHkk3QefAxXCDmx4W8RoZun9xwg_7rPnW1ErpQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="22325" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a435509535644722b40ce0b8a47c820f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="prison escape" /><p>Century IV, Quatrain 8</p><blockquote>The great city by prompt and sudden assault<br>Surprised at night, guards interrupted:<br>The guards and watches of Saint-Quentin<br>Slaughtered, guards and the portals broken.</blockquote><p>More good news! You're going to break out of San Quentin State Prison and get back to terrorizing "the great city" — San Francisco really is underrated. It's too bad about those guards, but they shouldn't have gotten in your way. While we can't condone your actions, we're happy that you're happy.</p>
The Most Underrated Aly & AJ Tracks
The explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" is HERE.
The explicit release of Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is the light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
Who knew switching "stupid" for "f**king" and "stuff" for "sh*t" would trigger such visceral nostalgia and feelings of empowerment? But it's worth noting that while "Potential Breakup Song" would be the track that defined a generation, Aly & AJ have churned out other pop hits as well.
Promises<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTExMzQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NzQwNH0.4N82l4KLbkkwohtEGQeqDhnAhCS136n-wl_bMmRyK8Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="0e831" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1442a42689c36bdc1b3343c2ba90431" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Aly & AJ "Promises"" /><p>This 2020 single is soaked in '80s synth-pop without sounding imitative. After a decade-long break, Aly & AJ went from the commercial wave pop sounds of <em>Insomniatic</em> to a beefy 13-track synth-pop collection full of mature songwriting. "Promises" chugs along with a glitchy production that caresses the sisters' voices. Thematically, it's like if the heartbroken kid from "Potential Breakup Song" relapsed and reimmersed themself in yet another troubling relationship, a mistake we've all made.</p>
If I Could Have You Back<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41df32b36cc1254187d22abcb01b7d3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Oqgzdrhyac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another bouncy pop track from 2007's <em>Insomniatik</em>, "If I Could Have You Back" has just as much high school drama and rock and roll drive as "Potential Breakup Song," but it adds a splash of autotune and '80s flair, because why not? The glitchy chorus, the fleeting crunch of the guitars, the sprinkle of video game sounds as the girls coo, "It's game over, you've lost this round" — it's all ripe to soundtrack a high school coming-of-age story, but unless you were a die-hard Aly & AJ stan, you probably missed this one.</p>
Collapsed<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b307ee921310201b4212610dc97f3a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxCQTQyYh5g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off their platinum debu<em>t , Into The Rush</em>, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a <em>One Tree Hill </em>montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of<em> Lizzie McGuire </em>turned into a song.</p>
Bullseye<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdd8d3bdccc7ddb046398f253c498887"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mCXveW_8iDA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If listeners were to tune in for a few brief moments after "Potential Breakup Song," they would be serenaded by a heavier rock track arguably better than its predecessor. "Bullseye" is heavy with grunge guitars and synthesized drums and even offers a shredder of a guitar solo at the halfway mark.</p><p> "Bullseye" seemed to be the track that would distance the duo from their Disney teen fan base altogether, fully marking a departure from their family-friendly sound of <em>Into The Rush</em> in favor of a more mature grind about setting emotional boundaries rather than indulging in fleeting romances.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Like Whoa<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea6b0bdf74f33bbb88ac8d501a2e7a9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8p5t4uPCZQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Like Whoa" was one of those songs that many didn't know; but if you did, it was impossible to remove from your brain. While released as an official single from <em>Insomniatic</em>, the track only made it to #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the track's electronic drive and "whoa-oh's" were as indulgent as candy.</p><p>With a chorus that wriggles its way into your brain like a parasite, the track should have exploded into the mainstream, but somehow missed the wave. Regardless, it brings back nostalgic memories for anyone who was lucky enough to hear it.</p>
Insomniatic<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e36f4bdc365cd3b1f22bdda7b5978393"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-6dJdRb31M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>From the album of the same title, "Insomniatic" is melodically one of the grittier tracks on the record. Leaning fully into their newfound rock and roll aesthetic, the track actually heaves and haws with all the charisma of a mid-aughts rock track. The song never broke through to the masses, which is too bad considering it was a charismatic piece of songwriting.</p>
Melania Trump hates Christmas.
That's pretty much canon at this point after a phone call audio featuring Melania complaining about Christmas went public. "I'm working my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?" she said in an audio file leaked by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wokoff.
But after four years of seeing her decorations stain the White House in all their ominous, grim glory, are any of us really that surprised?
Recently, The Cut ranked Melania's decorations from most to least haunted. It gave 2018's blood-red Christmas trees the top spot; and truly, those were cursed. The particular shade of red was ominous against the bland carpets; images of Melania walking alone through them had something of a Little Red Riding Hood feel to them.
But this raises the question: is Melania Little Red Riding Hood or the wolf?
Is Playboi Carti's “Whole Lotta Red” Really That Bad?
Playboi Carti has always been a trendsetter, an explorer of new worlds, and Whole Lotta Red finds him further pushing the boundaries.
"Damn my sh*t so radical," Playboi Carti caws over giddy synths and meticulous high hats on his 2017 debut mixtape.
To be fair, to call Playboi Carti's discography anything other than progressive is to do the emcee a disservice. From the guileful braggadocio of his self-titled mixtape to the unhinged, animated mania of 2018's Die Lit, Playboi Carti has always walked the line between groundbreaking art and nonsensical absurdity.
- The 20 Best K-pop Music Videos of the Year (That Aren't "Gangnam ... ›
- The Worst XXL Freshman Freestyles - Popdust ›
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.