The 7 Worst Gaming Consoles Ever Made
When it was announced that KFC would release their own games console, it begged the question: is this the worst gaming console of all time?
Sadly not, but it comes close. The KFConsole, as it's called, not only offers 4k display but runs virtual reality at a smooth 240 frames per second, and comes equipped with a chicken chamber.
The built-in compartment, which is designed to maintain your KFC chicken at the perfect temperature, is equipped to handle "intense gaming sessions" that may stir up clawing hunger. While the idea of a chicken gaming system definitely inspires curiosity, it is undoubtedly a bizarre idea that no one especially asked for. Here are a handful of other terrible gaming consoles that still haunt us.
Sega Nomad
While the Sega Nomad may remind millennials of the amazing Nintendo Switch, the Nomad is like if the Switch had been invented in the 90s. Meant to be a portable rendition of the Sega Mega Drive, Sega wasn't particularly crazy about the console to begin with and barely promoted it throughout its launch.
It needed six AA batteries to work, and even then only had a battery span of around 2 hours, but it could sometimes actually be as low as half an hour. Not to mention, it wasn't compatible with every Mega Drive game, and cost a whopping $180.
The Virtual Boy by Nintendo
Before VR was a thriving success, there was The Virtual Boy, Nintendo's tepid attempt at virtual reality back in 1995. VR had been touch and go throughout most of the 80s and reappeared briefly in the 90s, but The Virtual Boy all but assured its demise once again. The headset was extremely uncomfortable and its poor 3D effects were nauseating. A lack of compelling games was enough to shelve the VR experience until relatively recently.
The Action Max
In 1987, the Worlds of Wonder Action Max was advertised as being a gaming experience unlike any other. Meant to bring the arcade into your living room, the limiting gaming experiences grew tiresome rather quickly. It wasn't even its own console, it just hooked up to your already existing VHS player, and if you didn't have a VHS player, you were sh*t out of luck. The console only supported 5 games, making for an overall terrible experience.
Apple Pippin
While Apple continues to take over everything, from streaming services to potentially search engines, the Apple Pippin was Steve Jobs's attempt at infiltrating the gaming industry back in 1996. But the resulting console was probably Apple's biggest disappointment. The Pippin, or PiPP!N as it was stylized, was essentially just a Macintosh computer built for gaming, but it came with a severe lack of games, not to mention the introductory price was an absurd $599. Apple soon canned the project shortly after launch due to lack of interest.
The Lynx By Atari
Alongside SEGA, Atari had some of the most abysmal gaming consoles of the 20th century, the worst probably being 1989's The Lynx. Atari's attempt at a handheld system, it was meant to rival the Nintendo Game Boy, which was absolutely thriving at the time. On paper, everything looked good. It offered color LCD, and actually was fairly successful from the jump, selling 90% of its initial 50,000 units. But as time went on, it was clear Atari couldn't deliver.
The demand of consumers ended up being too great, and Atari hadn't made enough units to meet that demand. So as they developed more handhelds, parents went out and bought the GameBoy instead. Then, a poor selection of games and insanely weak battery life all but killed The Lynx.
The N-Gage by Nokia
Yes, Nokia as in the phone company. The N-Gage was the phone companies attempt at transitioning into gaming, and it was a disaster. Marketed as both a gaming console AND a phone, neither worked especially well. You were required to hold the phone sideways in order for it to work, and the games were glitchy, poorly constructed, and just not that fun. Not to mention, the buttons were insanely close together, which made for frustrating gameplay.
The Atari Jaguar
Marketed as the world's first 64-bit platform, The 1993 Atari Jaguar was a highly anticipated experience. But once it was realized, the Jaguar petered out like a wet fart. Its 32-bit processor and accelerated 64-bit graphics system made it impossible to develop games for. Not to mention the hardware did not run smoothly, as it was rampant with bugs, and the controller wasn't intuitive at all. Collectively all these issues made the Jaguar the most disappointing console in history.
The Slim Shady LP Album Cover

Eminem released an independent album called Infinite in 1996 before signing to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records. The album got trashed by critics and led to the creation of his Slim Shady persona. Slim Shady was Eminem's unhinged alter ego who was hellbent on terrorizing the world that tortured and bullied him growing up.

The Slim Shady LP was released in February of 1999. The album's content was just as satirical as it was sadistic. Eminem covered topics that were more in the realm of a horror movie than a Hip-Hop album. Shock value aside, the album sold 4 million copies and earned Em two Grammys.
The Marshall Mathers LP Album Cover

Eminem's major label debut saw him become Hip-Hop's public enemy. His homophobic barbs and rhymes about mutilating women made him rap's reigning king of controversy. Eminem used this newfound hatred and leaned in even more with the offensive lyrics on his follow up, The Marshall Mathers LP.

No one was safe from Eminem's wrath. Whether it was a pop star, his wife Kim, or his mother, Em made it his mission to be Hip-Hop's resident villain. Released in May of 2000, the album was another commercial success achieving diamond status. 

The song "Stan," about an obsessed fan, became a pop culture reference and was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.
The Eminem Show Album Cover

In 2002, you'd be hard-pressed to find a rapper more popular than Eminem. He went from obscurity to superstar in fewer than two years. But while he was experiencing professional highs, he also had some personal lows. A gun charge and a bitter separation from his wife were first hand looks at the downside of his newly acquired fame.

Em addressed his distaste for celebrity life on The Eminem Show. He still managed to be his controversial self, but there was a subtle level of maturity that didn't exist on his previous albums. The Eminem Show was another successful outing, becoming Eminem's second album to go diamond.
Recovery Album Cover

The death of his best friend Proof and a battle with drug addiction almost ended Eminem's career and life in 2005. Eminem took a hiatus to get sober and grieve the loss of his childhood friend. Eminem would resurface with the album Relapse in 2009. 

Fans were ecstatic over Slim Shady's return, but the album was a disappointment from a creative standpoint. Eminem redeemed himself the following year with Recovery. On his previous albums, Eminem went out of his way to be derogatory. Recovery, however, told the story of a man on a road to redemption. It was less about Slim Shady and Eminem and more about Marshall Mathers.
Music To Be Murdered By Album Cover

After Recovery, Eminem struggled to adjust to Hip-Hop's current climate. He took pride in his ability to just rap, but being a lyricist isn't a requirement in today's rap scene. His next three albums (The Marshall Mathers LP2, Revival, and Kamikazee) were a contrived attempt at finding his voice with the newer generation.

Eventually, Eminem stopped adhering to the pressure of fitting in and crafted his eleventh studio album, Music to Be Murdered By. The album was inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock spoken word album of the same name. It was released in January of 2020. A deluxe edition with sixteen new songs was released on December 18, 2020.
