Capcom

When Street Fighter X Tekken —a crossover fighting game between two of the biggest fighting franchises in the entire video game canon—was first announced, fighting game fans were understandably stoked. Unfortunately, the game's legacy is not one of fist-punching awesomeness, but rather, one of the most flagrant examples of DLC greed in gaming history.

Ideally, DLC should be created after a main game is already completed in order to add onto its longevity. After all, if the "DLC" is ready when the game releases, it's really just content that was held back in order to make the publisher more money on top of the game's purchase price, which is not a good look. Street Fighter X Tekken went a step further, with "DLC" in the form of 12 entire playable characters that weren't just ready when the game came out, but were, in fact, ready and fully available on the disc. The downloadable portion was simply...unlocking them.

At the time (back in 2012, how innocent we were!), this felt like such a flagrant abuse of the whole DLC concept that many players boycotted the game. After this, video game publishers learned the important lesson that even if they were done with their "DLC" content before the game launched, they'd better leave it off-disc.