January and February are notoriously slow months in the gaming world.

But as we waddle into Spring, March is always the first month of the new year to introduce exciting new games, and this March is no exception. The last few years have gifted us such games as Call of Duty: Warzone, Nioh 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Persona 5 Royal, to name a few.

While this month's only majorly hyped game is Monster Hunter Rise, there remain plenty of gorgeous games to delve into as we wait out the last of the cold weather. Here are six fantastic new games coming out this month.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (March 12) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time On March 12, Crash Bandicoot finally returns in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. While the game was originally set for a 2020 release, the critically acclaimed eighth entry is getting a sleek reboot. Fans of the series have been hungry for a next-gen upgrade, and the wait has been worth it. Faster load times, a more stable frame rate, and vastly improved resolution are being served to fans as a thank you for their patience, with the game's animation crisper and more responsive than any prior entry. On March 12, the game also gets released on the Nintendo Switch, a sought-after version that is sure to make good use of the console's hybrid handheld mechanics.

It Takes Two (March 26) One of the most exciting new games coming out this month is It Takes Two on March 26. Curated for PC, and both next-gen and last-gen Sony and Microsoft consoles, It Takes Two follows Cody and May, an unhappily married couple who suddenly become dolls. To find their way back home, they have to work together and repair their marriage in the process. The gorgeous visuals and strict co-op mechanics of this game make it a must-have for those looking for a unique collaborative experience. To make things a little more exciting, the game's designer Josef Fares is so confident fans will enjoy the work that he offered to pay $1,000 to anyone claiming otherwise.

Minute of Islands (March 18) Minute of Islands One of the most eye-catching games to drop this month is Studio Fizbin's Minute of Islands, which promises to be a "transformational journey" with deeply story-driven gameplay. Players star as Mo, a youthful mechanic who eagerly explores the inner workings of the ancient machines that protect her planet. Complex puzzles and fast-paced platforming await players as they attempt to master a mysterious and robust tool called the Omni Switch. Full of velvety animation, lively platform gameplay, and oddball characters, the German platformer is sure to be a treat for fans of indie side scrollers.

Balan Wonderworld (March 26) The first game to arise from Square Enix's recent subsidiary, Balan Company, Balan Wonderworld is the result of a colorful and heartwarming partnership between the creators of Sonic The Hedgehog and Nights into Dreams. The action platformer follows Leo Craig and Emma Cole as they follow the mysterious Maestro Balan through his strange and unpredictable Wonderworld. Told through a series of twelve distinctive tales, the Wonderworld is scattered with memorable powerups and 80 different costumes. While early reviews of the game are mixed so far, the colorful world of Balan is guaranteed to at least be kaleidoscopic and stimulating.

Monster Hunter: Rise Monster Hunter: Rise Another memorable game to release on March 26 is Capcom's latest edition in the critically acclaimed Monster Hunter series. A timed-exclusive for Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter: Rise is set to introduce some new innovations in the game's open-world RPG formula. New jaw-dropping combat scenarios, dog-like companions, and, of course, fearsome monsters await those willing to traverse the game's sprawling open world.