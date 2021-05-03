After a handful of solid releases throughout April, things are really heating up this month in the gaming community.

2021 has already seen several critically acclaimed hits such as Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two, but some of the biggest releases of this year happen in May. Games like Grand Casino Tycoon are exactly what they sound like, while strange titles like Very Very Valet, (where you valet cars) are strange, fun, and quirky. Out of all the releases set for May 2021, here are 6 that we're particularly excited about.

Resident Evil Village (May 7) Resident Evil: Village The biggest release set for this month comes right in its first week. Resident Evil Village, the latest survival-horror entry in the longstanding critically-acclaimed series finds RE7's Ethan Winters exploring a culty European village hoping to find his daughter Rose. Winters quickly gets more than he bargained for when he meets the towering Lady Dimitrescu, the games infamous villain who kickstarted an entire porn movement earlier this year. As the first RE game set to be entirely in first-person view, Village aims to be a horror experience unlike any other.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (May 10) Hood: Outlaws & Legends Coming just mere days after the release of Resident Evil: Village, the highly anticipated Hood: Outlaws & Legends offers a unique multiplayer premise: form a rag-tag team of thieves and compete against each other to pull off daring heists. With its stealth-based combat, the game is set to be like a nerve-racking, multiplayer Assasins Creed. We'll see if Hood lives up to the hype, but it aims to be one of the most ambitious games of 2021.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (May 14) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition While there are plenty of new game releases this month, the Legendary Edition re-release of Mass Effect has garnered a good amount of buzz over the last few months. Coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the remake is set to add a slew of new features to the first Mass Effect game, in particular. New and revitalized combat mechanics, and better graphics and more fluid controls are just a few of the tweaks fans can look forward to. The refurbished games will also give series fans something to hold on to while they wait for BioWare's next entry, which is rumored to be in development now.

Knockout City (May 21) Knockout City The most hardcore game of dodgeball you will ever play, Knockout City from Velan Studios and Electronic Arts is a quirky team-based multiplayer dodgeball tournament. Players have access to a variety of balls across five different maps, and compete across the sprawling galactic city to be the best crew in town. The reviews so far have been generally positive, so we're excited to see if this quirky multiplayer game really takes off.

Rust (May 21) Rust A popular online multiplayer scavenger game for PC players, a console edition of Rust has been teased for years now. It seems like console owners will finally get their wish, as Rust will finally be released on PS4 and Xbox One on May 21. For those new to the addictive multiplayer game: The goal is pretty much survival, as players scavenge and compete for resources on a sprawling map.