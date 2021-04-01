Unfortunately, the first quarter of 2021 is coming to an end, which means it's a relatively slow period for new video game releases.

Not to worry, as there are plenty of hard-hitting releases geared up for this summer; but in the meantime, there are still a handful of great games to play this month for those of us unvaccinated and still stuck indoors.

The Nintendo Switch will see a reboot of Star Wars: Republic Commando, as well as a new Pokémon game, and the PS5 will actually have a new exclusive released this month. With all that and more, here are six fantastic video games you need to cop this month.

Outriders (April 1) Outriders The new co-op third-person shooter from People Can Fly finally hits shelves today. With a heavy focus on RPG mechanics and co-op gameplay, Outriders established some serious hype after the game's demo debuted to warm reviews. It will be available strictly through the Xbox Game Pass, making it even more accessible to a larger community. Hopefully, this game picks up steam at the launch today, because it looks like a lot of fun.

Oddworld: Soulstorm (April 6) Oddworld: Soulstorm The highly anticipated Oddworld reboot is finally set to release on April 6. Advertised more like a reimagining of Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, Soulstorm will feature some serious gameplay changes and graphic updates. It looks gorgeous on the PS5 and is set to maintain the series long-standing mix of dark humor and gritty story. The original Oddworld is also a free PS Plus game for this month, so PS5 owners will have a lot of Oddworld content to dive into this April.

Star Wars: Republic Commando (April 6) Star Wars: Republic Commando A die-hard favorite for millennials, Republic Commando was originally released back in 2005 to glowing reviews. This tactical FPS was unlike any other video game seen in the Star Wars universe and had gritty and mature undertones throughout that made it a thrill to play. An enhanced port of the game is getting released to PS4 and Switch on April 6, and it will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the original. That's not to mention that Xbox owners will be also able to play the title due to its backward compatibility.

MLB The Show 21 (April 20) MLB The Show 21 For fans of sports games, MLB The Show is set to make its return on April 20th. While these games have previously been PlayStation exclusives, this year's entry is going to be released on Xbox consoles for the first time ever. Sporting better graphics and cleaner gameplay mechanics, MLB The Show 21 is a great title for those looking for a new sports game to sink their teeth into.

Total War: Rome Remastered (April 29) Total War: Rome Remastered Another old-time favorite for millennials, Total War: Rome is getting a full-blown remaster, and fans of old-school strategy games should be quaking in their boots. It is the Total War series' best entry by far and is widely considered to be one of the best strategy games around. The upcoming remaster will sport sleeker visuals and a variety of gameplay enhancements and should be a blast to revisit.

New Pokémon Snap (April 30) Pokémon Snap While April 30 is full of great new releases, fans of Pokémon will have extra reason to cheer, as the follow-up to the popular N64 title Pokémon Snap ​will finally hit shelves. Boasting new gameplay features and better graphics, ​New Pokémon Snap​ is set to be a worthy follow-up to the beloved N64 game. It will feature a slew of new Pokémon to photograph and is aiming to be of the biggest exclusives coming to the Nintendo Switch.