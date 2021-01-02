Why not ring in the new year with a brand new batch of great movies?

Want to get your hands on a gritty thriller? Check out The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, which arrives on January 5th along with the quirky Gabby's Dollhouse. Want to daydream of the party life you could be living but can't? Check out Spring Breakers, which arrives on the 10th. Here are 5 other great titles coming to Netflix this January.

History of Swear Words The Nick Cage-led docuseries is an unscripted look at everyone's favorite swears and where they come from. It's not just a history lesson, though, as it wouldn't be a Nick Cage feature without a touch of the bizarre. The series goes deep into each and every word, interviewing experts in etymology and popular culture as well as historians and entertainers. The series is sure to be a hoot, regardless. The series hits Netflix on January 5th.

The White Tiger The film adaptation from the book of the same name is the latest feature to be directed by established indie filmmaker Ramin Bahrani. Introducing Adarsh Gourav as Balram Halwai, the story follows Balram as he experiences India's strict class struggles in a darkly humorous way. It's sure to be a poignant foreign film worth checking out. It hits Netflix on January 22.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer For True Crime junkies, "Night Stalker" follows the saga of the notorious Los Angeles serial killer Richard Ramirez and has first-hand interviews from family members and the two detectives that tracked him down. It's sure to be an eerily good time, so make sure to check it out on January 13.

Hook Hook For those who loved Robin Williams, the fantasy swashbuckler film Hook remains one of his most cherished roles. Williams stars as Peter Pan, as he's forced to rescue his children from Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) before it's too late. The heartwarming film remains a cult classic among fantasy heads and is sure to be a perfect time for the whole family to enjoy. The film comes to Netflix on January 15th.