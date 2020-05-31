10 Best Films Coming to Netflix in June
Keep those movie marathons going.
Another new month, another batch of new movies on Netflix!
Even as shelter-in-place orders are beginning to wane, it's still a good idea to stay home as much as possible—if not for an excuse to binge watch a ton of movies.
There's some great classics coming to Netflix in June, as well as more recently acclaimed favorites. Take a look below to check out our picks for streaming on Netflix this month.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Lady Gaga Reclaims Her Dance Floor on "Chromatica"
It was always her dance floor.
Few artists have given as much of themselves to their fans as Lady Gaga.
Since being ordained queen of the nightclub (not to mention the pregame, the getting-ready-bedroom-dance, the drag show, and the summer night drive) in 2008 with "Just Dance," the hit single from her hit debut album The Fame, Gaga has continued to surprise fans with constant reinvention. She cemented her place as the pop-artist of a generation with Born This Way and even (as over-produced as it was) Art Pop, and then, shockingly, went on to release a jazz standard's album with Tony Bennett (Cheek to Cheek), a country album (Joanne), and finally become an Oscar-nominated actress for A Star Is Born. Somehow, she pulled off every iteration of herself with charisma and grace.
- Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Share New Song "Rain On Me ... ›
- Lady Gaga Releases "Chromatica" Album Cover, Raises $35 Million ... ›
- Lady Gaga Leads the “Kindness Punks” in a Fight for Peace in ... ›
- Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK Share New Song "Sour Candy" - Popdust ›
Why Amazon's "Crucible" Game Needs to Fail
Crucible needs to fail. Thankfully, it already is.
Boasting a massive budget, veteran talent sniped from some of the top gaming studios, and a gameplay experience tailor-made for Twitch streaming, Crucible represents Amazon's first major effort to break into the gaming industry as a first-party developer.
Presumably tired of just raking in all the money from third-part video games sales, Amazon, which straight-up owns Twitch, is hoping to replace streamer-favorite games like Fortnite, Overwatch, and League of Legends with their own. This is a major red flag for the future of video game streaming. A major company that controls advertisement space and means of distribution will most likely not play fair when they have their own content on the line, too. Amazon has already screwed over plenty of small business in all sorts of market spaces, and with their plans to create a cloud-based video game platform, it seems obvious that they're gearing up for a not-so-discreet monopoly in video games, too.
- Can Amazon's Crucible be the next star of Twitch? – TheSixthAxis ›
- Amazon Pushes Into Making Video Games, Not Just Streaming ... ›
- Crucible – can Amazon's new team shooter fuse the power of Twitch ... ›
- Amazon's Big-Budget 'Crucible' Is Putting Up Worse Numbers Than ... ›
- How to play Crucible, Amazon's free PC game that everyone's ... ›
- 'Crucible' Is A New Hero Shooter From Amazon Games — Here's ... ›
- 'Crucible' Review: Amazon Magicks Gaming Cliches Into Something ... ›
- CRUCIBLE: Amazon's FREE PvPvE MOBA/Shooter Hybrid Has ... ›
- Amazon's Crucible is a free-to-play multiplayer game launching May ... ›
- Games – Amazon Game Studios ›