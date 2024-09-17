I honestly never thought I’d pose this question, but are we ready to push buttons again? As the era of Y2k fashion surges on, we’re constantly hankering for more nostalgia. We’ve brought back trucker hats, Juicy Couture, and now maybe even the flip phone.

When I was growing up, I loved to play with my dad’s Motorola Razr. In my eyes, there was no cooler phone in the world. I loved the way you could be so sassy and smack your phone closed when you were finished with a call.

Back then even the Blackberry was all the rage. It wasn’t a flip phone, per-se, but you there was something so camp about typing on BBM to your friends even though your fingers were too big for the buttons.

Now that the world has turned into an “iPhone or bust” culture, it’s hard to imagine the flip phone being a viable option once more. They had impossible internet service, were most functional for phone calls, and they weren’t fast.

But, never say never. Paris Hilton — our beacon for all things the Y2k aesthetic — stepped out on September 5 with her husband, Carter Reum, toting a hot pink Motorola RAZR flip phone.









Yes, the classic flip is back in production with a new twist. The razr+ is a reimagined take on our OG fave: a touchscreen phone that folds up and flips any way you’d like.

While I — like you, I’m sure — worried about the possibility of sitting on your phone and shattering the screen… It turns out the razr+ is stress tested and has the capability to last underwater for up to 30 minutes.

What a fun alternative to the iPhone — which only seems to get worse over time. And now you can hang up the phone in such a sassy manner everyone will know precisely how you feel.