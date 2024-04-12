Breaking news: it's Friday. So that means we have a whole week's worth of new music. After Billie Eilish basically broke the internet by announcing a new album this week, everyone's wondering who else is gearing up to release some future Grammy nominees. My guess? Harry Styles. (Or is that just a wish?)





Either way, we have to focus on the present. While I'm overly ecstatic for it to be the weekend, I'm also equally excited to be listening to all these songs on Spotify. Plus, Coachella starts today, and I know a lot of you are going to need to add some songs to your pregame playlists.

As always, I've combed through every New Music Friday playlist, I've read all the press releases, and I've done my own research. Here are some of the best new songs to listen to that were released today. Let's get listening!

Sabrina Carpenter- "Espresso"

Sabrina Carpenter is having herself a year. Ahead of her first Coachella performance this weekend, she releases "Espresso", a fun-loving hit single that makes you want to lose all your worries and just move. Carpenter is having fun with her life, and it reflects her music. Written in Paris, she was in her traveler mindset just appreciating what the world had to offer. One of my favorite releases today, "Espresso" is a certified banger. Sabrina told Zane Lowe, "I don't think I've ever gone into writing an upbeat, confident record being like, "I really want to write an upbeat, confident record." I have to be in that headspace and I have to be in that mood. And this was one of those times in my life where it was just like, I just thought I was the shit in the moment."

Perrie- "Forget About Us"

Perrie Edwards may not be a familiar name by any means...formerly a leading member of Little Mix, Edwards' vocal power set her apart from the crowd early on. "Forget About Us" is Perrie's debut single as a solo artist, a pivotal song that's both upbeat in melody and melancholic in lyricism. Written alongside Ed Sheeran, she reminds us in the same track that although relationships don't always last, they're still dynamic moments in our lives that shape who we are. Edwards says, “I look back on past relationships and do think happily about those times. Do I want to be there now? No. It didn’t work out that way and if it was supposed to be it would have happened. Relationships have been a huge part of my life and they've made me who I am now. I think it’s a nice sentiment to be honest about and it’s super relatable.”

Peter McPoland- "Speed of the Sound (of you)"



Peter McPoland is a one-of-a-kind talent in the music industry. A special force who can write, produce, and record a record by himself and have it sound flawless, McPoland has an ear for a hit track. As his prowess grows, the songs get better...which is exactly the case with "Speed of the Sound (of you)." McPoland's first song of 2024 doesn't disappoint by any means. It's a bop that's worthy of playing over and over. Unique in its own way, Peter McPoland delivers yet another earworm-y song.

Dua Lipa- "Illusion"

I'm getting a bit upset with Dua Lipa for not releasing any sort of ballad and declaring that her album would sound different than the rest...however, I can't deny that her disco-pop style is great for partying. Although she hasn't strayed far from her usual style, Lipa shows us she knows what it takes for a chart-topping record...and she's sticking with what works. "Illusion" is every bit the 80's workout sound you know and love.



Future, Metro Boomin- "We Still Don't Trust You"

Metro Boomin is the Jack Antonoff of rap, if that makes sense. A highly regarded producer and creator who can work with the best-of-the best and create a Grammy-nominated album every single time. Every time you hear that iconic "Metro Boomin want some more" intro, you know you're getting a banger.

"We Still Don't Trust You" is an absolute vibe. A song I could see myself driving on the highway to at midnight, it's more beat-heavy than about lyricism. Plus, a few melodies from The Weeknd make this even more of a brooding, moody tune that just works.

Maggie Rogers- "The Kill"

Maggie Rogers has gone for the kill with her new album, Don't Forget Me. A songwriter to her core, Maggie Rogers is highly regarded as one of the best indie alt stars of our generation. This album deserves its own separate article, but "The Kill" is one of her best submissions. About a relationship that has gone sour, Maggie Rogers reflects on how things used to be good...but now they're just going for the kill.

Chlöe- "Boy Bye"

Chlöe delivers an electric breakup anthem with "Boy Bye." I immediately added this to my playlist because the song encapsulates being so done with a partner, needing to leave them because they don't treat you right. She bids her boy bye with this upbeat R&B track, telling him to go back to his mother because she won't even cry. It makes me even more excited for her debut album, In Pieces. The world is in desperate need of an R&B diva who isn't afraid to tell it like it is...and I think we've found her.

Suki Waterhouse- "Fun"

New mother, Suki Waterhouse, is wasting no time getting back to her music. In "My Fun", she yearns for a partner who loves her like she loves having her fun. A folksy rock track that is reminiscent of classic greats like The Beatles, "My Fun" is the perfect ending to this playlist. Fun loving, scream worthy, "My Fun" is an easy listen. Suki Waterhouse makes no mistakes with her music.











