Happy Friday, everyone! Not gonna lie, this week felt about a billion years long — and as I'm looking forward to Sea.Hear.Now, I'm ready to listen to a bunch of music. The good news: each week a ton of artists release new music each Friday...so we have a lot to look forward to.

This week, like every week, I made a fresh playlist filled with fresher new tracks for you to show your friends. Now that we've all settled in for the fall, there's nothing better than new music to listen to while you hang out and watch football with you friends and family, or while you're getting ready to go to brunch with the girls, or really any plans you have.

Every week, I search through every playlist, press release, and email alike to find the best new music released. That way, you don't have to struggle to find a good playlist when your friends put you on aux duty. And, it won't be the same old playlist you listen to every weekend...because everything on this one is brand new!

If you're as excited as I am to hear what we have in store for this weekend's playlist...let's get listening!

MEDUZA, HAYLA- "Another World"



HAYLA is quickly emerging as one of the biggest voices in house music right now. With tracks alongside John Summit like "Where You Are" and "Shiver," and now this collab with MEDUZA, she's established her vocal prowess and shown the world she's a force to be reckoned with. "Another World" has all the makings of the perfect dance track: a great, catchy beat by MEDUZA and a dance-worthy hook and chorus from HAYLA. "Another World" was definitely made to be performed live, for audiences and crowds coming together and having the time of their lives.

Dayglow- "Mindless Creatures"



Dayglow has released his "debut" album, DAYGLOW, and with it comes lead single "Mindless Creatures." The song itself captures Dayglow as an artist perfectly: with elements of surf rock, indie touches, and captivating choruses. "Mindless Creatures" is saturated in fun, a true sign that Dayglow knows who he is as a singer-songwriter-producer extraordinaire. The album itself deserves its own listen, but "Mindless Creatures" is a great start for those who want to get to know Dayglow. It's feel good, introspective, and nostalgic music. A great response to his mega-hits like "Can I Call You Tonight" and "Hot Rod."

INJI, Nile Rodgers- "SEXY 4EVER"

Breakout star INJI is here to make hit songs that combine pop and dance with her sassy lyricism and hard-hitting vocals. Her real vocal power is like her secret weapon to those who may not know she can belt it out with the best of them. In her new EP, WE GOOD, INJI produces five flawless records that build off her success from TikTok viral hit, "GASLIGHT." Not only does "SEXY 4EVER" highlight how important it is to let loose no matter what your age is, icon Nile Rodgers hopped on the track to work with INJI. From current icon Rodgers to budding icon INJI, "SEXY 4EVER" shows INJI is ready to take a step into superstardom.

Tate McRae- "It's ok I'm ok"

If you were missing old school pop princess vibes, then Tate McRae is here to save you. Think Danity Kane, The Pussycat Dolls, Britney Spears...that's what we're talking: big dance numbers, Y2K nostalgia, and sexy lyrics. It's about female empowerment, ear-wormy radio hits that will continue to catapult McRae into the popstar category she so deserves. Whether it's her viral live performances, insane dance routines, or pure pop songs, Tate McRae is at the forefront of our minds for a reason. She may have been snubbed by the Grammy's, but she will get her flowers soon enough. Especially with "It's ok I'm ok" and it's already viral accompanying video.

Suki Waterhouse- "Model, Actress, Whatever"

One of my favorite crooning indie artists out there is actually well-known model, actress, whatever Suki Waterhouse. She perfectly embodies the moody, yearning, pining starlet we all need in the music industry. Similar to what Lana Del Rey provides, Suki Waterhouse is equally serving. In new album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, her single "Model, Actress, Whatever" is a commentary on her life right now. As a new mother alongside Robert Pattinson, a talented actress, model, and singer, Waterhouse seems to have it all going on. But she warns you to F*** what you heard.

Cloonee, Andruss- "Pegao"

Collaborators Andruss and Cloonee hit the mark with "Pegao," a high energy, exciting track that stays dynamic throughout its entirety. Rising star Andruss is keeping the momentum strong with another single with the potential to be a major club hit...and of course, Cloonee, with his signature ability to make any track of his an EDM hit. The pair make sense while working together: with Andruss' explosive vocals and lyricism, and Cloonee's solidified approach to making a banger. "Pegao" just continues another big year for both Andruss and Cloonee alike.