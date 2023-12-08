Now that I've obsessively pored through my Spotify Wrapped 2023 playlist a few times over, unfortunately I need something new. Regardless of the fun Spotify Wrapped features this year, my Blend playlists with friends are the entire Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) album with a mixture of Elvis. So it's not even like I can get variety there!

I know I'm not the only one who's done this: whether you may be an Apple Music or Spotify type of person, you're a bit tired of the same old-same old right now.

Which is where I have to step in and be my own hero here. You may be familiar with this little segment I run called "Weekend Playlist", an all-over-the-place roundup of the best music released this week. And as we're surging into the holiday season, I am spending a lot of time traveling...so I need fresh playlists.



Before we know it, I'll be preaching about how it's the new year, which calls for new music...but before I get too ahead of myself, let's stay in the moment. One of my favorite things to do is create a playlist for every type of mood I'm in, which only further proves my credentials as Playlist Maker Of The Year.

It's December 8, which means it's time for a brand new Weekend Playlist! Let's get listening!

Nicki Minaj- Pink Friday 2

Barbs, assemble. The epitome of Nicki Minaj is the Pink Friday album, with hits like "Super Bass", "Moment 4 Life", "Roman's Revenge", and "Did It On 'Em", it's a literal no-skips body of work. Now the Queen of Rap is here with the next installment of the iconic album, Pink Friday 2. You've seen the Gag City memes already, and there's perhaps no bigger buzz for an album this week than the swarm of listeners ready to consume more Nicki. I'm ready to be sent back to middle school with the classic Nicki/Roman we all know and love.

FLETCHER- "Eras Of Us"



FLETCHER is a name to keep on your radar as we enter 2024. With her first single release since her 2022 debut album, "Eras Of Us" gives listeners a glimpse of her iconic, powerhouse of a voice mixed with an ethereal, pulsating beat riddled with guitar riffs. Step into the dreamworld of FLETCHER with this bold new single, one of her best yet. What I like about the song is that she's taking steps away from her classic debut sound, making a leap towards risk-taking and cleaner production sounds that transform her music into a full-body experience.

Toosii- "IDGAF"

It's already been a mega year for Toosii, whose track "Favorite Song" was a fan-favorite. One of the most viral artists of 2023, Toosii is back with "IDGAF"- a carefree anthem reflecting on his career thus far and all he's conquered in his path.

With an accompanying music video filled with clips from Toosii's journey, "IDGAF" is an intimate look into who he is as a person and an artist.

obai- "dancefloor"

At 18 years old, Obai has the classic R&B sound reminiscent of early 2000's greats like Usher, Nelly, and Destiny's Child had perfected. The song is well-constructed- catchy hooks, a euphoric, enchanting beat, and lyrics that are both well-written and sexy in all the right parts. It's an exciting submission to an already impressive track record for Obai, who has been working with music since he was 12. "dancefloor" offers insight of what's to come: more hit-worthy tracks that are good for dancing, driving, and much more.

The Killers- Rebel Diamonds

Lead singer of The Killers, Brendan Flowers, just sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss their new greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, the making of iconic songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "When We Were Young", and how Zane had a part in all of it. Compiling some of their quintessential classics that the public still loves to this day. It's a great time to be nostalgic with some pivotal moments from The Killers' prolific career.

Tate McRae- Think Later

Although Tate McRae is only 20 years old, she has tons of viral bangers under her belt already like "you broke me first" and "she's all I wanna be." And after a big year with hits like "greedy" and "10:35", and an even buzzier Saturday Night Live performance that got us asking "are real dancing popstars back?"...Tate McRae is showing what she's got with a new album, Think Later. She's already massively successful, but this sophomore album seems to be ready to show the world who Tate McRae really is.







