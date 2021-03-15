The soulful L.A./Mount Shasta-based crooner, whose voice has been compared to Sade by the likes of Babyface, is releasing her latest duet with TMG Music. "Equinox" is an ode to spring and all the beauty that comes with it after a bleak and dreary winter. Over a flutter of drums and scattered guitar plucks, Tonik flows freely throughout the song as she praises spring with near-religious devotion.

"The inspiration behind 'Equinox' came from the understanding of our inherent interconnectedness with the universe, nature, our solar system," Tonik said, "and the effect that those natural processes and forces have on our lives. The track was written and produced by my partner in rhyme, TMG Music, who is also featured on the song and was kind enough to let me be a part of it to bring the descriptive lyrics and warm melody to life."

After a winter as isolated and as this one, "Equinox's" reverential tone towards spring is a refreshing and welcome burst of joy and optimism. In her first release since her 2020 album debut, Write on Time, featuring Kamasi Washington, the pop singer is looking forward with hope. "The spring equinox is the first day of the year where the hours of day and night are equal in length, so it represents balance," she said. "Coming into full bloom like the flowers that appear after the rain."

To further combat this depressive year, Niki Tonik also has spent quarantine curating special (you guessed it) tonics to aid in our collective rehabilitation. Ms. Tonik happens to have an extensive background in the wellness beverage mixology space and has served her original recipes to some notable names and faces such as: Jason Mraz, Ben & Casey Affleck, Colin Farrell, Travis Barker, Tori Kelly, Randy Jackson, Capital Cities, Nahko, Michael Beckwith, Cedric The Entertainer, Laila Ali, Tasha Smith, and Marianne Williamson.

Her latest recipe, Rain Drop Drink, curated exclusively for this Popdust premiere, is itself a hydrating, detoxifying, immune-boosting, and refreshing beverage that is perfect for spring.

Check out the new single (as well as the Rain Drop Drink recipe).



"Equinox" drops officially on March 19.

-16 oz of fresh coconut water (from young organic coconuts is preferred, if possible)



-1/2 oz of Chlorophyll (the stuff that gives plants their green color, any brand)

-8 drops of Cell Food (oxygen/mineral supplement, brand-specific)

Stir ingredients together, and serve chilled with lemon and/or edible flowers for garnish. InJoy!