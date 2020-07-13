It's Non-Binary Week, dedicated to those who don't fit within the traditional gender binary.

This week in mid-July has been defined as "a week by, for, and about non-binary people," dedicated to uplifting and celebrating them. It's an extension of Non-Binary People's Day, typically celebrated on July 14.

Though genders outside of the male-female binary have existed in a number of ancient cultures, terms like "non-binary" and "genderqueer" were first used in the 1990s. Since then, many of people have come out as non-binary—whatever that means for them. Some non-binary people still use the pronouns they were assigned at birth, while others might prefer they/them or other neutral pronouns.