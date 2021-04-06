The amount of new music out there is truly overwhelming, but Popdust is here for you.

Between our indie roundups, music premieres, and interview series, we try to keep you abreast of the best of the music world. Our new series, "Ones to Watch," seeks to continue that mission. This series will highlight an eclectic mix of some of the best new underground releases to come out each week, featuring some of the most fascinating and raw talent on the airwaves.

Here, we'll completely disregard genre and stats and focus on uplifting artists who tell meaningful stories through their music. Though really, we're just here for songs that get us through the week. Here are our Ones to Watch.





1. Jayli Wolf — Child of the Government

Hayden Wolf

Jayli Wolf has released a defiant new song called "Child of the Government" along with a short film. An Indigenous queer artist and doomsday cult survivor, Wolf spins her past into power on this fierce protest anthem.

The short film describes Wolf's family's experience during the Sixties Scoop, an event that saw the Canadian Government and Catholic Church "scooping" over 20,000 First Nations children from their families. Now, Wolf is spinning her past traumas into defiant stories about healing and redemption.

Jayli Wolf - Child Of The Government (Official Video) www.youtube.com





2. REI AMI - That's On You!

REI AMI is officially on the come-up, with buzzy new releases including the singles "MAKE IT MINE," "DICTATOR," "SNOWCONE," and "MAC & CHEESE" and a new release with rapper Aminé called "do it right" all shooting her towards stratospheric listener counts. Now, the South Korean-born, Maryland-based artist is gearing up to release her debut mixtape in summer 2021, and she's kicking it off with the textured, sassy single "That's On You!" A combination of sugary flirtatiousness and genuinely badass bars make this single one perfect for imagining your return to a post-vaxx social life.

REI AMI - THAT'S ON YOU! www.youtube.com





3. Emma Hewson — Mismatched

Emma Hewson has released a new song about a very mismatched and imbalanced relationship with a man-child. Self-produced by the artist, it's one woman's declaration that she will no longer be her boyfriend's therapist, sure to resonate with any woman who's been tasked with caring for a man who's really looking for his mother.

Mismatched - Emma Hewson www.youtube.com





4. His His – Sweet Company

Sarah Cosentino

If you're looking to cry, Toronto-based artist His His has you covered with "Sweet Company," a dreamy guitar-driven tune dedicated to his late grandmother. In a year of immense grief, it will take a long time to even begin to understand what we've lost, but writing this song helped the artist "accept what happened" and feel gratitude and hope that someday they'll be reunited.

His His - Sweet Company (Official Audio) www.youtube.com





5. Marley Moon — do you feel free?

Marley Moon Houston City Book

Following the release of her stunning single "Moon Eyed," Marley Moon has finally released her new EP. This charming, understatedly stunning collection of dreamy retro-pop-rock glitters like it's been drenched in glitter and splashed with moon water during some kind of secret renewal ritual, and it beams with springlike life. The Texas-based artist's music is laden with rich harmonies and deft time-changes that sound so pleasing to the ear, you might think you dreamed them. Highlights include the melancholy "i'm still in love with you," though the whole thing is starlit, dancing-in-the-parking-lot-during-the-apocalypse oblivion from start to finish.





6. Tae — Moonlight

22-year-old rising star Tae has released "Moonlight," a euphoric and stylish pop ode to living in the moment. The artist has already been featured on many popular Spotify playlists including Lorem, and this song—all positive energy and golden warmth—is certain to garner her similar attention. Her EP, Dreaming of Better Days, will drop later this year, but for now, she's fully in the present with this latest release.

Moonlight www.youtube.com





Listen to all of our selections here: