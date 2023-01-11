For years it seems we’ve always known the story of Pamela Anderson. Blonde bombshell hair. Thorn arm cuff tattoo. Red bathing suit. Sex tape with Tommy Lee.

But after years of labeling Pamela as a sex symbol that wanted her private videos sold online as blackmail, maybe the public got it wrong. With the recent release of Pam & Tommy on Hulu starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, we saw a Pamela that was working hard to be taken seriously as an actress when everyone kept sexualizing her. But the focus of the Hulu series still seemed to be the release of the sex tape.







Now, Pamela Anderson has decided to tell her story for the first time ever through a documentary on none other than Hulu’s rival streaming platform, Netflix.

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative, for the first time," she says in the preview.

Anderson may be a victim of being Woman’d, but that’s not stopping her from taking her power back following the release of the Hulu mini-series that rehashed and re-aired her dirty laundry. In this new docu, the audience will see Pamela through new eyes, in her own words – something I’m not sure anyone has gotten to see before.

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left. But I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations… and survived them. You have to be brave and you've gotta use what you got."

Pamela, a love story premieres on Netflix January 31.



