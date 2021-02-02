Not to toot our own horns, but our Spotify playlists are really, really good.



So, good news: We have a new one for you. Popdust Picks is where our staff will compile all of our favorite new songs each week. This playlist will be updated every Monday so you can easily stay in the know about all the best music you need to hear now, in addition to our weekly Indie Roundup column.

Hear some new songs by artists like Arlo Parks and the late SOPHIE, as well as our friends the Dumes and the Sonder Bombs, who both recently joined our Popdust Playlists livestream series. Long story short: Good tunes all around. Give us a follow on Spotify!

Popdust Picks







