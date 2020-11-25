Thanksgiving has always been about food.

We suffer through the boomer small talk and anti-climactic football games for the sake of the meal that awaits us at the end of the day, and even then that "meal" is representative of ethnic cleansing and genocide. But there are a few other pros that lay outside of gorging yourself on mashed potatoes. The holiday always falls on a Thursday, which means you always have a four day weekend. Black Friday is also the following day, so despite whatever infuriating experiences you may have on Thanksgiving with your family, you can at least rest easy knowing you can go out and buy enough stuff to numb the pain.

These reasons alone are enough to warrant celebration. So while you clench your jaw through what is almost guaranteed to be a painfully long afternoon, why not curate some music to help elevate your mood and remind yourself that a four day weekend of relaxation awaits?

Here is the necessary playlist for those who are pumped to get plump.

"Thank U" By Alanis Morrisette Leave it to Alanis to remind us how greedy we are on the day when we're meant to stuff our faces. "How 'bout stopping eating when I'm full up?" she cries out. The anthem may not be the peppy, optimistic, or what we want to hear on our day of gluttony, but it's what we need to hear.

