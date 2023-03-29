Here’s a headline that you probably didn’t have on your 2023 bingo card: Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are allegedly dating, according to Deuxmoi . First of all, the fact that our modern day Gossip Girl is breaking this kind of juicy tea is insanity…but-wait-what?!? Reese only announced her divorce from Jim Toth on March 24.





This is the kind of power couple that will appeal to the entire world: Tom being a major world class, football player of all time. And Reese being actor, director, book club leader extraordinaire. Now, while Reese has had notable relationships with actors like Jake Gylenhaal, this one is the least expected. Also, this is conveniently coming out after Gisele Bunchen was recently linked to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer . Tit-for-tat, anyone?

Each star has three children…making it a full house! Reese has three children - Ava and Deacon - with ex-husband and ex-co star Ryan Phillippe. And a third - Tennessee - with top talent agent, Jim Toth. Brady has two kids - Benjamin and Vivian - with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. And another - John - with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom had just shared pictures of himself and fellow former NFL players like Rob Gronkowski partying beach-side, which obviously now warrants a million questions. Is Reese there? Has Tom seen Legally Blonde? Has he read any of her Book Club recs such as Daisy Jones & The Six ?









While not every blind sent into Deuxmoi is necessarily the truth, this has been dubbed a “Deuxmoi Exclusive”. And it’s been re-confirmed on their Twitter account…so we will take this as fact until Tom and Reese tell us otherwise.