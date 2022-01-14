Following the success of her pandemic anthem "Overwhelmed," Royal & the Serpent (Ryan Santiago) has pushed herself as an artist. Her macabre style and cinematic aesthetics are a perfect match for her mix of early 2000s rock and caffeinated pop.

This recent success has landed the New Jersey native collaborations with The Knocks and GAYLE. She talks to Jordan Edwards and Demi Ramos about the direction of her new EP, spirituality, and balancing her true self with her stage persona.

