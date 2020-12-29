Tonight, Popdust is hosting a live-streamed show in advance of the Georgia runoffs.
We have a killer lineup and a night full of entertainment and distraction to help ease you out of 2020.
Looking to learn about new artists and hear your classic faves? All while getting educated about Georgia runoffs an… https://t.co/QUR12VSmDy— POPDUST (@POPDUST)1609263943.0
The event is a fundraiser for Fair Fight, an organization founded by Stacey Abrams dedicated to ensuring free and fair elections around the US, focusing on states like Georgia.
This year, on January 5th, Georgia voters will participate in a runoff election to select their state senators. But why is this race so important, important enough to make national news and urgent enough that celebrities and activist groups around the nation are rallying to make sure as many voters as possible get out to the polls?
What's at Stake?
The Georgia runoffs will determine Georgia's two Senate seats. This is so important because the outcome of this election will determine whether there is a Republican or Democratic Senate majority.
To win a Democratic Senate majority, both Democratic candidates — Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock — will have to win their seats. If either Republican candidate, Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue, wins, the Republicans will maintain their Senate majority, and Mitch McConnell will remain Senate majority leader; as currently, Republicans hold 50 of the 100 Senate seats and Democrats hold 48, and there are two independents — Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — who caucus with the Democrats.
Democrats hold the House with a razor-thin majority, and Joe Biden, a Democrat, also holds the White House. But a Republican Senate can easily negate the efforts of Democratic governing bodies. When he was Senate Majority Leader during Barack Obama's presidency, Mitch McConnell was able to block much of Obama's legislation.
In short, in order to pass a substantial coronavirus relief bill, substantial climate crisis legislation, and many of the other initiatives Biden promised in his campaign, we need a Democratic Senate majority. While Mitch McConnell remains in charge of the Senate, every Democratic-leaning bill will face tremendous roadblocks to actualization.
As Jonathan Chait explains in his Intelligencer article, Only a Democratic Senate Can Produce a Moderate Biden Presidency, "McConnell won't bring a bill to the floor unless most Republicans support it," and, "When Biden takes office, the Republican incentive will lean heavily toward demonizing any Biden-supported initiative as a fiendish socialistic plot, making broad GOP support almost impossible."
That means, to put it bluntly: No (or very few) stimulus checks and probably no future thanks to unchecked climate change. The stakes are, in fact, quite high.
What Are Runoffs, and Why Do They Exist?
A runoff occurs when there is no clear winner in an election. Georgia law proclaims that candidates must win over 50% of the total vote to win an election; if this doesn't happen, the race goes to a runoff. In the general election, Warnock won the most votes followed by Loeffler, but neither garnered the 50% needed, and all candidates went to runoffs.
Georgia's runoff elections were created in the 1960s as a way to keep white candidates in power, reports The New York Times, in a majority-white state where Black candidates had better shots at winning a plurality of the vote. Runoffs also typically benefit white candidates whose followers typically vote more frequently.
Who Is Running?
Currently, Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue represent Georgia in the Senate. Kelly Loeffler is a businesswoman and devotee of Donald Trump. The richest US Senator, she made headlines for selling $18 million worth of vulnerable stocks after being briefed on COVID-19, meaning she profited from the coronavirus crisis. (Lawmakers are barred from insider training, but a probe into Loeffler's activity was eventually dropped).
Loeffler's opponent, Rev. Warnock, would be Georgia's first Black senator. He is a pastor at the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King once preached, and he is a strong supporter of Black Lives Matter. For her part, Loeffler has criticized BLM for what she calls its "Marxist" origins.
David Perdue is a Senator and businessman. Similarly to Loeffler, he sold stocks prior to the 2020 stock market crash. He does not believe in climate change, opposes same-sex marriage and wants to slash the Affordable Care Act.
Perdue's opponent, Jon Ossoff, is a 33-year-old former journalist. His campaign made waves when Perdue failed to meet him in their debate, leaving him to speak to an empty room. Ossoff interned for Congressman John Lewis, who passed away earlier this summer, and has painted himself as a youthful idealist and Democratic moderate.
"Both are representing the New South," said Representative Hank Johnson of Warnock and Ossoff. "It's very symbolic. It's providential. I think Georgia and Georgians have changed quite a lot. There are people with old South ideas — but they're fewer and fewer."
What Are the Odds?
Both Democrats and Republicans are pouring millions into the race, and the Republicans have far outspent the Democrats thus far.
Georgia has not seen a Democratic Senator in 20 years. Republicans have far more money and establishment power on their side. The polls aren't looking great for Democratic candidates, though most do show a close race (though who trusts polls anymore, anyway?).
There's also a long and horrifying history of voter suppression in Georgia that is alive and well today. In addition to the racist history of runoffs themselves, Georgia has always fought to make it difficult for anyone not white to vote. After the 15th Amendment allowed Black men to vote, Georgia employed the Ku Klux Klan and other forms of violence and intimidation at the polls.
It has since closed majority-Black polling spaces, creating hours-long waits. It has required "exact match" signatures on voting records, an effort that disqualified thousands — 80% of the disqualified being people of color.
A recent seven-year investigation found that Georgia purged over 200,000 evoters from its rolls, marking them as ineligible when they actually were eligible. These methods disproportionately affected Black voters, voters living in metro areas, and voters who did not speak English. The list of Georgia's effort to suppress its voters' constitutional rights goes on and on and continues to this day.
Democratic candidates, however, are supported by organizers like those at Fair Fight who are on the ground getting people to the polls. Other organizations like New Georgia Project and Southerners on New Ground have been working tirelessly to reach people who have too long been ignored by modern politics, showing them that their vote can help make a tangible difference in their lives. And with the entire country's eyes on Georgia, it's hard to know what the outcome will be.
Either way, it's clear that there's a new organizing infrastructure in Georgia that's here to stay.
What Can We Do?
If you're from Georgia or know people there, contacting family and friends and asking them to contact their family and friends and to ask the same — a technique known as vote tripling — is definitely one of the most effective ways to get out the vote. In addition, many people are going to Georgia to do in-person ballot curing, poll-watching, canvassing, and voter aid such as keeping voters comfortable in line.
If you're not in Georgia, you can join a phonebank or text bank and make calls or send texts to Georgians all throughout the week.
And of course, donate to a Georgia organization like Fair Fight — and attend our fundraiser tomorrow night at 6PM EST.
Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.
Phoebe Bridgers Became a Star This Year
How did Phoebe Bridgers turn from an indie darling to one of 2020's biggest breakout stars?
The first time I saw a photo of Phoebe Bridgers, she was standing in a graveyard, glaring at the camera.
It was 2017. The photo had been posted by Julien Baker, one third of the trio she and Bridgers would later form and an artist I was obsessed with at the time. Phoebe was opening for Julien then. She had only one EP out—a collection of acoustic recordings that featured the original version of "Killer," which I still think is one of Bridgers' best tracks.
Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020
Find out what Popdust users cared about the most in 2020.
Plenty has been said and written about the chaos of 2020.
Between the global health crisis, economic recession, political turmoil, and social justice movements that transfixed the world, it seems that something notable happened just about every day of this year.
1. If You Screen Grabbed the Jamal Murray Video, Delete It Now<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI3MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDk0MTc3Nn0.F2-QtaewhvgYbK3xsaTCC5NcQOkVeIJKxKHWVzJYiZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="70cf9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1129b646bf7c2af3b3b0bf996fa3a11c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel" />
Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel<p>In late March, Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray's Instagram story began to fill with a firestorm of strange content. Among this content was a video that appeared to show the basketball player receiving oral sex from his girlfriend, Harper Hempel. The videos were quickly deleted, with Murray claiming he'd been hacked. But that didn't stop Instagram users from screen recording the video, later using it to harass Hempel. As the article notes, "When it comes down to it, you can't call yourself a feminist, or even a decent human being, and continue to possess an intimate and sexually explicit video shared without the consent of the people who are featured."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jamal-murray-sex-tape-2645571520.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
2. Misogyny Disguised as Misery: We Need to Talk About Hobo Johnson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDMyMjY0Mn0.7CsiIe_i5VUPPSEA6kImqHirFGtfm3F1Vi3HUxQ4CO4/img.png?width=980" id="39e7f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a3f769ba7265b8594fa3a81ffc7a9d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hobo Johnson" />
Hobo Johnson<p>One of our most controversial articles of the year, this piece discusses allegations of sexual assault brought against emo rapper and viral sensation Hobo Johnson. Allegations aside, a deep dive into his lyrics reveal a level of masculine manipulation masquerading as sensitivity. As noted in the article, "No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences."</p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/hobo-johnson-mysogyny-2644969399.html" target="_blank"><strong></strong>Read the full article here.</a></p>
3. The Worst Animal Crossing Villagers, Ranked<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzI3MTAwMn0.pSoJuZKR6xzfxMNVbSjFX8RWyfD6VmNyJflybD2-GMw/img.jpg?width=980" id="d46fb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdbde2ff03494b696d9915ca68153c2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Animal Crossing Villagers" />
Animal Crossing Villagers<p>As the world seemed to crumble around us in March 2020, millions of people turned to a more pleasant virtual reality for escape. <em>Animal Crossing</em><em>: New Horizons</em> for the Nintendo Switch sold a record number of games, making it one of the most successful video games in history. Of course, with the game's popularity came a lot of strong opinions from devoted fans. Among the most contentious points to make the rounds online was the discussion of which <em>Animal Crossing</em> villager is the absolute worst. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/worst-animal-crossing-villagers-2645576474.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
4. Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2Ni9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjQ2NDg0NH0.P-xNH_aWmHZfnkuIbn_39u2Owc2vjJDEvxztUaxFh8Y/img.png?width=980" id="80ba9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da2e7606dd59168917c601e368cab6f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos" />
Mackenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos prior to their divorce<p>Amazon CEO Jaff Bezos' ex-wife Mackenzie Scott announced in December 2020 <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/dec/16/mackenzie-scott-ex-wife-of-jeff-bezos-gives-away-4bn-in-four-months-amazon-covid" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">that she had donated more than $4.1 billion</a> to nearly 400 charities in recent months, focusing on areas and issues closely connected to the COVID pandemic.</p><p>In discussing her giving, she wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling ... Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires." This seemed to some like an explicit call out of her ex- husband, who, in comparison to Scott, has donated very little of his vast fortune all while becoming exponentially richer throughout the pandemic. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/mackenzie-scott-jeff-bezos-charity-2649521535.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
5. Dolly Parton on Black Lives Matter: "Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter?"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI2NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQ1MjQ1OH0.tQ3FlPG-Tp014D-yHdnTigXcEgghfI_MwkuEMAhembA/img.jpg?width=980" id="0bbb9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1004fb7619e89e54ee650f475139bc0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dolly Parton Black Lives Matter interview" />
Dolly Parton<p>Dolly Parton has had a big year in the realm of social activism. Not only did she <a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-may-have-partly-funded-modernas-coronavirus-vaccine-2648954774.html" target="_blank">partially fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine</a>, she also came out as a strong voice in favor the Black Lives Matter movement. "I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said in the interview this summer. "And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little whites a**** are the only ones that matter? No!" she said.<a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank"></a></p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/dolly-parton-blm-2646985408.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a> </p>
6. James Franco's Testimony Could Send Amber Heard to Jail<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5ODI1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjUwNTk4OH0.1rX6nxFIRhYHfM4mgrOvehfBeB-tcOoL_3pK46AckOE/img.jpg?width=980" id="b5c73" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10c7b9af1b17c9c54805673775a9bec5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="James Franco and Amber Heard" />
James Franco and Amber Heard<p>The drama between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp has been explosive, to say the least. In 2016, after filing for divorce, Heard claimed that Depp had been physically and verbally abusive to her, leading to years of court battles and emerging evidence of a relationship that was likely abusive on both sides. In 2020, Depp subpoenaed James Franco for supposed surveillance footage that proved Heard had faked the bruises on her face that she submitted as evidence of Depp's abuse. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/johnny-depp-amber-heard-2645666590.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
7. I Hate the Way Pete Buttigieg Kisses His Poor Husband<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM4NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzUwODM0Nn0.wi41xdN589EXmOAUJSGRq9TlS5ji6z9lmicS_CVBsCI/img.png?width=980" id="7b4db" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="31ac379971d8a7fbafe78864cc255f76" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pet Buttigieg kissing his husband" /><p>While it's unquestionably a major step for LGBTQ+ rights and representation that Pete Buttigieg was able to make it as far as he did in the Presidential primaries, we had some questions. No, not about his platform, and no, not about the idea of a gay man in the White House, but about the way Pete and his husband kiss. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/this-haunts-me-buttigieg-kiss-2645044062.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
8. Meet the Failed Humans Pretending Bullied 9-Year-Old Quaden Bayles Is an 18-Year-Old Scam Artist<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTM2OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU3NTAxMn0.7juordA5MM0Lur1FcZeOoAA6P3xWxwgGKlAxKe81mPI/img.png?width=980" id="bb9c9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="16542e2aa15afaaf663374d16bafb8fa" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Quaden Bayles" />
Quaden Bayles<p>This heartbreaking story is about Quaden Bayles, a young boy who was born with dwarfism. In February of this year a video of Quaden struggling with the emotional toll of constant bullying went viral. Of course, the Internet being the seething cesspool that it is, strangers started to bully Quaden, claiming that he was lying about his age. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/quaden-bayles-bullying-conspiracy-2645216107.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
9. Meet the Man Behind QAnon—America's Fastest Growing Cult<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTMyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDc5MDYyMX0.pF0vbTWc1E1k3g4aUFFYJpmz1m3K_M7gkHXtnW3NwWw/img.png?width=980" id="dd3a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="231551956c06e557e962cf90a92cde49" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>If you've somehow avoided hearing about it, QAnon is a fast-growing online conspiracy theory. As we explain in the article: "They believe that their mysterious prophet has awakened them to a reality that you and I will soon be forced to face: that global elites from Washington DC to Hollywood are part of a Satanic (possibly Jewish) cabal of murderous, cannibalistic pedophiles who torture children in order to harvest their adrenaline-rich blood and oxidize it into the addictive drug adrenocrhome."</p><p>QAnon's leader is an elusive figure named Q, who claims to have ties to the inner workings of the government. While Q's identity is supposedly a secret, he might not be as anonymous as he thinks. </p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/jim-watkins-qanon-2647439021.html" target="_blank">Read the full article here.</a></p>
10. Meet America's Worst Couple: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk5MTI5OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODczNjAwOH0.unQcYGpV7rnTRmh2Q4TxDJSUGBc8t_BW95yAw6pbNTU/img.png?width=980" id="0733c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a474c8926b4fee3bacccdb47cdff8dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt" />
Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt<p>In June of this year, among the already chaotic terror of 2020, a new two-headed beast took center stage for a brief moment. <em>Fox News</em> anchor Sean Hannity, 58, and <em>Fox & Friends</em> host Ainsley Earhardt, 43, began to date shortly after Hannity divorced his wife of 20 years, easily taking the spot for the worst couple in America. But just how bad are they? <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sean-hannity-ainsley-earhardt-2646171458.html" target="_blank">Read the full article and find out. </a></p>
"Wonder Woman 1984" is Finally Here! Was it Worth the Wait?
WW84 film full review
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
Originally slated for release more than a year ago, on Dec. 13, 2019, the film's debut in the United States was pushed a surprising number of times before finally seeing the light of day on Dec. 25, 2020, via HBO Max. The film was first delayed until June, 2020, due to "rushed pre and post-production," but then received an additional extra seven months for the post-production team to perfect the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
