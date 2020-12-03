Beloved and iconic alt-emo outlet Death Cab For Cutie is releasing an EP of covers, called "The Georgia EP," which will be exclusively available for a 24-hour period on Friday, December 4th.

The release, available only on Bandcamp, features covers of artists from the great state of Georgia. Here's the full tracklist:

1. Waterfalls (TLC cover)

2. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

3. Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)

4. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)

5. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)

The album will be available to purchase at 12:01AM PST at deathcabforcutie.bandcamp.com.

All proceeds from the EP will be donated to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization, which is fighting voter suppression in Georgia. This year, Georgia's runoff elections—held on January 5th—will determine whether the U.S. Senate holds a Democratic or Republican majority. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia is December 7th.

Georgia's Senate elections went to runoffs this year because candidates in Georgia must receive more than 50% of the vote to win, and none of the state's Senate candidates did. Now, the election has gone to a runoff between Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff and Republicans Kelly Loeffler (the richest member of the Senate) and climate denier, corporate fund-recipient, and anti-gay-marriage supporter David Perdue.

The Democrats need to win both seats to achieve a Senate win. Without winning these seats, the Senate will once again have Mitch McConnell as majority leader, and McConnell's life passion is destroying Democratic legislation and arguing for smaller stimulus packages. Needless to say, the stakes are high.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Gibbard is playing in Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert featuring Monica, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Common, the Indigo Girls, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and many more. Tickets, which will also benefit Fair Fight, can be purchased here. One can donate directly to Fair Fight by clicking here.