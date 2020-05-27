Massachusetts artists Ryan Montbleau and Tall Heights team up on a beautiful version of CS&N's "Helplessly Hoping."

Ryan shares, "What a message and sentiment right now during a pandemic when every day is such a roller-coaster of emotion. All we can do is helplessly hope. The song's message will always resonate but it feels especially true right now." With warm acoustic guitars backed by gorgeous strings, the trio bathes the song in cascading harmonies of intermingling timbres: "Wordlessly watching / He waits by the window / And wonders / At the empty place inside."

Helplessly Hoping





