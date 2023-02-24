Two years after leaving boyband, In Real Life, vocal sensation SERGIO is here to do things his own way. After joining the Pepsi Music Lab Class of 2023, he’s learned how to stay true to his own sound while completely changing his style. One rebrand and many life experiences later, SERGIO is releasing his single “BACK UP” to signal the coming of a new era.

SERGIO’s unique sound is due, in part, to his Spanglish lyrics. “BACK UP” perfectly blends the two languages to produce an upbeat track that not only displays his talented vocals but also gives us a new dance anthem. When this song was first written, SERGIO reveals that he almost threw it out. However, thanks to the help of Pepsi Music Lab, he was able to manifest it into his debut single.







With a budding solo career on the horizon and a packed year, SERGIO sat down with Popdust Presents to talk about his new single “BACK UP” and his epic rebrand. Watch here!



